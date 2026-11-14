Rennett Stowe - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

An easy marriage is not one without disagreements. It is one where small moments rarely grow into big ones, and where the household runs on goodwill instead of a running tally of who did what.

Researchers who study long marriages keep landing on the same ordinary behaviors. None of them cost money or take much time, and most show up in a husband’s daily routine more than in any grand gesture. Six of them stand out.

He Notices the Small Requests

Photocapy – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Gottman Institute, the research group founded by relationship researcher Dr. John Gottman, calls them “bids”: a smile, a comment about the day, a request for advice or help. In an article by Kendra Han, the institute’s director of couples programs and content, the group reports that couples who stay together turn toward those bids about 86% of the time, while couples who end up separating average about 33%.

For a husband, that looks like putting the phone down when she mentions something about her day, even if the comment seems small. It is also the thread running through the habits of husbands who keep a marriage fun, where playfulness depends on noticing when the other person reaches out.

Small routines make noticing easier. The little rituals that disappeared without much notice in recent decades are a reminder that households once had built-in moments to pay attention to one another.

He Shares the Work Without Keeping Score

He does his share of the housework and does not announce it. A 2007 Pew Research Center survey found that 62% of American adults said sharing household chores is very important to a successful marriage, a figure that sits alongside faithfulness (93%) as one of the things couples say matter most.

The couples who manage this well tend to talk about it plainly. The questions husbands and wives can ask to divide chores fairly are a good starting point, and a kitchen with simple organization ideas in place makes it far easier for either person to step in without asking where anything goes.

He says thanks out loud. Sara Algoe, a psychologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who studies gratitude between partners, describes everyday thanks as one of the essential elements of a good relationship. “It does not take much to have a big effect on the person who hears it,” Algoe said in a UNC College of Arts and Sciences profile of her work. A husband who thanks his wife for dinner, or for handling the calendar, is doing more than being polite.

Gottman Institute material also describes a “culture of appreciation” as the antidote to contempt, and suggests that during a disagreement, stable couples keep a ratio of about five positive interactions for every negative one. A husband who keeps that ratio in mind tends to argue more fairly, and a quiet morning at a coffee bar set up at home is as good a time as any to practice it. The weekend habits happy husbands and wives tend to share show how that plays out over a whole Saturday.

He Raises Problems Gently and Handles Them Together

He raises his own complaints gently. The Gottman Institute draws a sharp line between a complaint, which addresses a specific behavior, and criticism, which attacks a partner’s character. Its example of a complaint is a spouse explaining that being left without a call when someone ran late was scary. Phrased that way, the other person can fix the problem without feeling attacked. The same idea is behind these ways a husband or wife can raise a complaint without blaming the other.

The habit pays off most at the end of a workday, when patience runs thin. A couple who has agreed on how evenings should go, a theme in the work-life balance conversation many households are having, tends to have fewer sour moments to repair.

He sees the household’s troubles as a team matter. Karl Pillemer, a gerontologist at Cornell University, led the Cornell Marriage Advice Project, which gathered advice from more than 700 long-married Americans representing roughly 40,000 combined years of marriage. One of the five top lessons in the Cornell Chronicle’s 2015 summary was to work as a team: problems belong to both partners, so one person’s setback becomes a shared responsibility.

In practice, that means a husband who hears “the car needs work” or “the budget is tight” as a puzzle for two to solve, not as a complaint aimed at him.

He Keeps the Little Rituals Going

He protects the small, repeatable moments. A Gottman Institute article on rituals of connection lists examples that cost nothing: a six-second kiss when parting or reuniting, a daily check-in about what each person is looking forward to, a few minutes with phones set aside after getting home, and a weekly date night that can happen at home.

The same piece stresses that the point is not perfection. Rituals tend to fade when life changes, and the institute says rebuilding them is the answer, not a sign of failure.

That might be as simple as making morning coffee for two or taking the same walk on Sunday. A husband who keeps these going is quietly telling his wife that the relationship is worth a regular slot in the calendar.

None of these habits require a personality overhaul. Taken together, they explain why some marriages seem to run smoothly: the husband is paying attention, sharing the load, saying thanks and keeping the routines that hold the days together. The same list works in reverse for wives, and plenty of couples do all six without ever naming them.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Rennett Stowe – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons