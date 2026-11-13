DVSROSS - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The California Franchise Tax Board has filed a state tax lien of $116,732.37 against Blac Chyna for the 2024 tax year, according to Page Six, which reported the filing on Nov. 3, 2026. Blac Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, has not publicly addressed it.

Complex, which followed up on Nov. 5, reported that her representative did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The lien is a public filing, and neither outlet reported whether any part of the amount has been paid.

What the Lien Filing Says

The key facts are short. The agency is the California Franchise Tax Board, the amount is $116,732.37, and the tax year is 2024, Complex reported in its summary of the Page Six story. Page Six framed the news alongside Blac Chyna’s long-running child support history, but nothing in the reporting says the lien is connected to it.

Readers who follow celebrity money headlines can find another this month in a piece on Dorit Kemsley’s Nov. 13 move-out deadline and a payment from PK, per her attorney, and Frenz Hub has a lighter read on little rituals from the 80s and 90s that disappeared without much notice. A separate report covers the obligations listed in Savannah Chrisley’s husband’s 2018 divorce, and Frenz Hub rounds up odd American traditions that confuse the rest of the world.

The reporting is specific about the numbers and silent on the cause. It does not say what income the lien relates to or how the balance was calculated, and no court records or agency statements beyond the filing itself were cited. Anything beyond the amount, the agency and the year would be guesswork.

How a State Tax Lien Works

For general background on paperwork like this, this site has a guide to how long to keep tax records, and Frenz Hub offers a look at boomer habits that are making a comeback. The Franchise Tax Board explains the mechanics on its own site. A statutory lien attaches automatically to a person’s California real and personal property, including property acquired later, when tax debt is owed. The agency may then file a Notice of State Tax Lien if the person does not respond to its letters, pay in full or set up a payment plan.

Where the notice is filed depends on the property. Real property such as land, buildings or homes is recorded with county recorders, while personal property such as business equipment, vehicles or mobile homes is filed with the California Secretary of State, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Once filed, the lien becomes a public record and lasts at least 10 years unless it is released, and it can be extended.

A related piece looks at a Love Is Blind contestant’s $2,970 monthly rent for a Cambridge studio, and Frenz Hub’s things women who know their worth do that others often mistake for rudeness is a different kind of read. The agency says a lien can make it harder to buy, sell, refinance or transfer property, get a loan, or keep or obtain a job. It does not notify credit bureaus, though they may pick up the public record and add it to a credit report. Paying the balance in full, including interest, penalties and fees, is the fastest route to a release, and filing any missing returns can also lead to one.

The Child Support Chapter Page Six Revisited

The Page Six story pointed back to the years when Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were splitting up. After their 2017 split, Kardashian agreed to pay her $20,000 a month in child support for their daughter, Dream. Complex added that in November 2018 he asked for a reduction, saying the breakup had hurt his earning potential.

By March 2019, the monthly payments had ended. Instead, the pair agreed that each would cover Dream’s expenses during their own parenting time and split education costs. Page Six described the payments as eliminated under that March 2019 agreement.

In 2020, Blac Chyna told SiriusXM’s “Hip Hop Nation” that raising her children without child support was her “biggest flex.” She later said she had to give up three vehicles because of a lack of financial help. Kardashian disputed that account, saying he paid $37,000 a year toward Dream’s education, along with other costs, per Complex.

The outlet also noted that Tyga, the father of her son King Cairo, said he covered $40,000 in yearly tuition. In 2023, she and Tyga reached a custody agreement under which neither parent pays child support. Those are the reported facts, and each man’s account of his contributions is his own.

Where Things Stand

As of Nov. 12, the public record in this story is a single filing and a single outlet’s report of it, with Complex confirming the amount and the details in a follow-up. Blac Chyna has not commented, and her representative did not reply to Page Six. The lien is a claim against property and not a ruling on how the debt arose, and the tax board’s own materials say a lien can be released once the balance is paid or a filing issue is resolved.

That leaves two open questions that only the filing’s next chapter can answer: whether the balance is paid and the lien released, or whether it stays on the record. Until she or her team says more, the most that can be said is what the documents show, an amount of $116,732.37 for tax year 2024 and a report dated early November 2026.

The story fits a pattern readers know well from celebrity coverage, where a single public record travels quickly and the context follows slowly. In this case the context that exists comes from earlier reporting on her finances and family arrangements, much of it her own words from interviews years ago. Those older statements describe a period of her life that the lien, by itself, does not address.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: DVSROSS – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons