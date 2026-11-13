Image Credit: 123rf photos

Emma, Olivia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Abigail, Emily, Charlotte and Madison: call out those ten names in a kindergarten class of girls born in the 2010s, and the roll call would have sounded very familiar. They are the ten most common girls’ names of the decade, according to the Social Security Administration.

The agency’s decade table, which draws on Social Security card applications and was current as of March 2026, ranks Emma first with 195,070 babies and Madison tenth with 98,438. The NameAlmanac decade page repeats the same ranks and counts, so the numbers below match both sources.

The Top Three

Image Credit: 123rf photos

Anyone who wants to see how decades differ can compare this list with the girl names behind nearly every 1970s birthday party or the girl names behind nearly every 1950s classroom. Boys have their own lists, from the boy names that were everywhere in the 2000s to the boy names that filled 1970s classrooms. Parents shopping for a baby today can browse unique baby names as a counterpoint to these very popular picks.

A quick word on the numbers helps. The Social Security page describes its table as showing, for each rank and sex, the name and the number of times that name occurred. The agency says the 200 most popular names in each list come from a pool of 20,110,846 boy births and 19,203,176 girl births in the decade, and the data is a full sample of Social Security card applications. Because the counts cover ten years at once, they show how common a name was across the whole decade, not in any one year.

1. Emma

Emma led the decade with 195,070 babies. That is just under twice the 98,438 babies named Madison in tenth place, and it puts Emma 10,509 ahead of the runner-up. Of all the names on the list, Emma was the one a girl born in the 2010s was most likely to share with a classmate. Spread across the decade, the total works out to roughly 53 Emmas born every day.

2. Olivia

Olivia came second with 184,561. Only 3,387 babies separated Olivia from third place, which makes the second and third spots among the closest in the top ten. Across the decade, that is about 50 Olivias born every day.

3. Sophia

Sophia took third with 181,174. The gap between Sophia and Isabella, in fourth, was larger at 10,569, so the top three formed a clear group ahead of the rest. Sophia’s total comes to about 50 babies a day.

Numbers Four Through Seven

4. Isabella

Isabella ranked fourth with 170,605 babies, or about 47 a day. Families who plan celebrations around these girls might look at a gender reveal party, at-home birthday party activities for kids and easy lunch ideas for kindergarten kids as examples of the milestones a name travels through.

5. Ava

Ava is fifth with 155,879, roughly 43 babies a day. After Ava comes the biggest drop in the whole top ten: 26,769 babies separate Ava from sixth-place Mia, a sign that the first five names formed a tier of their own.

6. Mia

Mia landed sixth with 129,110, or about 35 a day. Even after the drop, Mia stays 10,376 babies ahead of seventh-place Abigail.

7. Abigail

Abigail is seventh at 118,734, or about 33 a day, and just 1,088 babies ahead of eighth-place Emily. That razor-thin margin is the tightest in the list, so the order of the two names could have flipped on a swing of that size.

The Last Three Spots

8. Emily

Emily rounds out the top eight with 117,646 babies. That works out to about 32 babies a day. In the 2010s Emily sat just below Abigail, a reminder that the ranks reflect one decade of births and not a name’s whole history.

9. Charlotte

Charlotte holds ninth place with 102,488, which is 15,158 fewer than Emily and about 28 babies a day. The Social Security table lists counts only for the decade as a whole, so it does not show how Charlotte’s totals changed from year to year.

10. Madison

Madison closes out the top ten with 98,438 babies, or about 27 a day. It trails Charlotte by 4,050, and it is still a large number: 98,438 girls in a single decade.

Added together, the ten names account for roughly 1.45 million babies. The agency says its list of the 200 most popular names was drawn from a pool of 19,203,176 girl births in the decade, so these ten names, by themselves, cover about 7.6 percent of that pool. Split in half, the first five names account for 887,289 babies and the last five for 566,416, a difference of 320,873. In other words, the top of the list was far more crowded than the bottom, even though every name on it is a household staple.

The kindergarten angle follows from simple timing. A child born in 2010 would typically have started kindergarten around 2015, and a child born in 2019 around 2024, so the classes in question stretch across roughly a decade of school years. Teachers and parents in those classrooms would have called the same ten names again and again.

The Social Security page does not describe the counting method in more detail, and NameAlmanac gives decade totals and ranks only, with no year-by-year figures or name meanings. That keeps the story simple: ten names, ten counts and one decade that kept returning to the same favorites.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Linda Herrera – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons