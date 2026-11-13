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It usually starts with a small pattern. The texts always begin on one side, the plans always get made by the same person and the conversation keeps ending up somewhere else. Friendships rarely break in one dramatic moment, which is why a lopsided one can go unnoticed for years.

6 signs appear again and again in advice pieces on one-sided friendships, including a list by Yahoo Life’s Georgia McCartney published April 23, 2025, and an article by Iris Goldsztajn for Her Campus first published in 2020. Newsweek’s Melissa Fleur Afshar also covered the topic on Sept. 27, 2025, quoting a friendship coach and a research psychologist.

Signs in Who Reaches Out and Who Talks

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1. One Person Always Makes the First Move

The most common sign is also the simplest. Yahoo Life listed it first: one person always initiates contact and also ends up rescheduling the plans. Newsweek’s piece opened with the same red flag, a friend who consistently starts the texts, calls and plans while the other rarely does. A lasting friendship, as a list on this site about friends worth keeping shows, tends to be one where the effort moves in both directions. A Frenz Hub piece on things women who know their worth do adds that stepping back from a lopsided arrangement is not rude.

2. Every Conversation Circles Back to Them

The second sign is a friend who dominates the talking. Yahoo Life cited Business Insider for the point that, in one-sided friendships, one friend steers the conversation toward their own issues. Her Campus quoted life coach Melanie Ross Mills describing a self-absorbed friend who never considers the other person’s needs, and warning that this friend could be manipulating the other. Newsweek’s experts described the result as leaving a person feeling unseen. Longtime friends, by contrast, trade the spotlight, a habit that shows up in people who keep the same friends for decades. A Frenz Hub list of social norms that should be abandoned raises the same question about which polite habits are worth keeping.

Signs in Who Shows Up and Who Cheers

3. Contact Arrives Only When Something Is Needed

The third sign is a friend who surfaces in a crisis or when a favor is needed and disappears otherwise. Yahoo Life listed contacting a friend only when something is wanted among its signs, and Her Campus described a college student whose friend reached out mainly during crises and made her feel guilty for not solving them. Friendship coach Zoe Asher told Newsweek that a friendship that runs only on emergencies sets “a really low bar.” For many women in midlife, the answer is a smaller circle, a trend that a post on women who prefer one close friend explores, and in astrology, the signs said to hang onto friends the longest are the ones credited with showing up.

4. Good News Gets a Cool Reception

The fourth sign shows up when something goes well. Yahoo Life listed a friend who does not celebrate successes, and Newsweek reported Asher’s example of a client whose career win met jealousy instead of congratulations. Asher said moments like that “cut deep.” A friendship that cannot hold both people’s good news tends to sour, as a Frenz Hub collection of hardest truths according to baby boomers notes in its own way, and a list of common regrets in adulthood shows how often lost friendships come up.

5. Plans Fall Through Again and Again

The fifth sign is a friend who is repeatedly too busy. Yahoo Life listed unreliability and frequent cancellations, and both Yahoo Life and Her Campus pointed to an imbalance in who makes the effort. Her Campus told the story of a college sophomore who felt her roommate kept accepting favors while pulling away, until she felt like a ride or a dining hall companion.

A Sign Found in the Quiet Scorekeeping

6. One Friend Keeps a Tally

The sixth sign is internal. Research psychologist Kimberly Horn, quoted by Newsweek, called it “mental bookkeeping”: saying yes out of habit or guilt and quietly counting who reaches out. She said it is a red flag. Newsweek’s experts described the same sign as friendship that feels like obligation, where one person says yes out of habit or guilt.

Her Campus offered a related point from Jan Yager, a sociology assistant professor at CUNY and author of a book on friendships that hurt. She explained that sometimes the problem is that the two friends want different things, such as one wanting a best friend while the other wants something casual, and that both must want to improve the friendship.

Before Writing a Friendship Off

Newsweek’s experts stressed one caution. A friend’s limited energy during a rough season, such as grief, caregiving or burnout, does not always mean a friendship is one-sided. They recommended an honest conversation before deciding whether to step back.

That advice is a reminder that all 6 signs describe patterns, not single events. One canceled dinner or one self-centered phone call is not a verdict. A pattern that repeats for months, in spite of a kind word about it, is a different matter.

The sources agree on the gentle path: notice the pattern, say something plainly, and see whether the other person adjusts. Some friendships recover when the imbalance is named. Others settle into a lighter, more casual form. And a few end, which is sad but sometimes kinder to both people than years of quiet resentment.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: PattayaPatrol – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons