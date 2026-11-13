Douglas P Perkins - CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

A kerosene heater earns its spot in a cold garage, a drafty workshop or a house during a power outage, right up until a single shortcut turns it into a fire hazard. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has a plain-spoken safety sheet that boils the shortcuts down to a short list of things to avoid.

Six rules stand out in that sheet and in a heating-safety handout from the U.S. Fire Administration, and each one comes down to the same idea: fuel, flame and fabric need distance from one another. Here are six things that should never happen around a kerosene heater.

The Fuel Rules

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1. Never Use Gasoline or Any Fuel Other Than Water-Clear 1-K Kerosene

The CPSC safety sheet says the only fuel for these heaters is water-clear, 1-K grade kerosene. Even small amounts of gasoline or another volatile fuel mixed in can turn a routine fill-up into a serious fire hazard, so the commission is blunt that gasoline is never acceptable.

Buying matters too. The sheet advises getting kerosene only from a dealer who can certify it as 1-K grade, since other grades can give off more pollutants, and using the kerosene dispenser at the pump, not the gasoline one. The same care applies to anything stored nearby, a point echoed in seven things never to do when handling or storing gasoline. Cold-weather projects tend to start the same way, whether it is a heater or elevated garden beds that keep fall greens and herbs growing into winter.

2. Never Store Kerosene in a Gasoline Can

Fuel containers are not interchangeable. According to the CPSC, kerosene belongs in a container made only for kerosene, never a gasoline can and never one that once held gasoline. Kerosene containers are usually blue, while gasoline containers are usually red, which makes a quick glance at the garage shelf a useful habit.

The sheet also says to keep the kerosene container away from other fuel containers. A tidy corner of the garage helps, much like the habits in seven things never to do when heating a home this winter. A quick check of the can before each fill-up can become a household routine, the kind of habit explored in little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that disappeared without much notice.

Refueling and Placement

Heating safety extends past one appliance. Old-fashioned ways of staying warm keep coming back, as in a list of boomer habits that are making a comeback, but the safety rules for them stay the same. Space heaters have their own rules, covered in fourteen things never to do with a space heater, and a homeowner who also uses a fireplace can follow seven checks for the fireplace and chimney before the first fire. Busy homes with pets can also lean on vacuums that tackle pet hair before guests arrive, since fluff and lint should not pile up near a heater.

3. Never Refuel Inside the Home, or While the Heater Is Hot

Refueling is where many problems start. The CPSC says a heater should never be refueled inside the home. The tank should be filled outdoors, away from anything that can burn, and only after the heater is off and has cooled down. A heater that is hot or still running should not be refueled at all.

The tank has a limit, too. The CPSC says never to fill above the “full” mark, because the extra space lets the fuel expand while the heater runs. The U.S. Fire Administration handout agrees on the basics, advising that kerosene heaters be refueled only after they have cooled and only outdoors, as laid out in its heating fire-safety guidance.

4. Never Set the Heater Closer Than Three Feet to Furniture or Clothing

Distance is the cheapest protection a heater owner can buy. The CPSC tells owners to use the heater at least three feet from furniture or clothing, to keep children away from hot surfaces, and never to run it without its protective grille in place.

The same fire agency says a heater should be one tested by a recognized testing laboratory and should shut off automatically if it tips over. Holiday guests and pets make a living room busier than it looks, so a walkthrough before company arrives is a good moment to check where every heater sits.

Air, Alarms and Flare-Ups

5. Never Run the Heater in a Sealed-Up Room

Fresh air matters. The CPSC says to always operate the heater with the doors of the room open, in a room that connects to the rest of the house. If the heater must be used in a room with a closed door, or in a new, tight or winterized home, the sheet advises opening an outside window about one inch.

It also calls for smoke alarms on every level of the home, outside sleeping areas and inside bedrooms, with batteries replaced yearly and alarms tested monthly.

6. Never Try to Carry the Heater Away in a Flare-Up

If a heater flares up, the instinct to grab it is the wrong one. The CPSC says to exit quickly, warn others and call the fire department. It says not to move or carry the heater, which can make the fire worse, and not to try to smother the flames or pour water on them.

A heater with a manual shut-off switch can be switched off, the sheet says. If that does not put the fire out, everyone should leave the house right away.

Taken together, the six rules are simple enough to memorize: the right fuel, the right can, outdoor refueling, three feet of space, an open door and a calm exit if something goes wrong. The full sheet and the fire agency’s handout are short reads, and both are free.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Douglas P Perkins – CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons