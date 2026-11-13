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A blue jay feather on the lawn, a tidy cup of twigs fallen from the maple after a storm: few autumn finds feel more harmless. Under federal law, though, picking up and keeping them can land in a gray area that surprises plenty of backyard nature lovers.

The short version is that five everyday acts with feathers, nests and eggs of native wild birds are against the law without a permit: keeping them, selling them, mailing or carrying them, bringing them across the border, and holding anything that came from a bald or golden eagle. Each has a specific legal source, and each has exceptions worth knowing.

The Federal Rule Behind the Five Things

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Most of the rules come from one sentence in section 703(a) of the Migratory Bird law, 16 U.S.C. 703, posted by Cornell Law School. It says it is unlawful, “at any time, by any means or in any manner,” to possess, sell, barter, ship, import, export or transport any migratory bird, “any part, nest, or egg” of one.

The backyard is covered because the list of protected species is long. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service publishes it at 50 CFR 10.13, and it takes in the songbirds that visit feeders, from robins and blue jays to cardinals and wrens.

Gardeners tending elevated garden beds into winter are the people most likely to spot a stray feather. Backyards come with other legal surprises too, as this rundown of what drone owners cannot legally do over their own yard shows.

Keeping and Selling

1. Keeping a Feather, Nest or Egg

The Fish and Wildlife Service is blunt on this point. On its feathers and the law page, the agency says possessing feathers and other parts of native North American birds without a permit is prohibited, and that there is no exemption for molted feathers or for those taken from road-killed or window-struck birds. A feather found on the sidewalk counts, and so does one a cat drags in, a habit well known to readers of this holiday gift guide for cat people.

Nests are handled the same way. The agency’s Living Around Birds page says the law protects most bird nests, making it illegal to collect and keep them. A Fish and Wildlife Service fact sheet on bird nests adds that keeping one from a tree or from the ground without a permit is against the law “for any reason.” Eggs fall under the same sentence of the statute. A nest that blew down with the things left outside through the winter is still a nest.

The nest rules have one more wrinkle. The same fact sheet says destroying a nest that holds eggs or chicks is illegal, while the law does not by itself bar removing an empty one, as long as nobody keeps it.

2. Selling or Bartering Them

The statute lists “offer for sale, sell, offer to barter, barter, offer to purchase, purchase” in the same breath as possession. A craft-fair wreath trimmed with wild feathers, or an online listing for a “vintage” nest, is covered even when the seller simply found everything on a walk, much like kids’ collections of the little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that once started outdoors.

Penalties sit in 16 U.S.C. 707. According to the Cornell text, an ordinary violation is a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $15,000, up to six months in prison, or both. Knowingly selling or bartering a migratory bird is a felony, with a fine of up to $2,000, up to two years in prison, or both. Craft sellers can compare notes with this checklist of things never to do when selling something online to a stranger.

Mailing and Bringing Home

3. Mailing, Shipping or Carrying Them

The statute also reaches “deliver for shipment, ship,” and “transport or cause to be transported, carry or cause to be carried.” A feather tucked into a holiday card or a nest boxed up as a gift for a grandchild is therefore covered. Shipping season makes this easy to forget; for what the post office charges this winter, see this note on the USPS temporary holiday increase. Carrying counts too: a nest packed in one of the carry-on suitcases built for Thanksgiving travel is still a transported nest.

4. Importing or Exporting Bird Parts as Souvenirs

Import and export appear in the same list of banned acts. A traveler who picks up a feather in another country, or a visitor taking a nest home, may be bringing back a protected part.

Eagles and the Exceptions

5. Possessing Anything From a Bald or Golden Eagle

Eagles have their own law. Under 16 U.S.C. 668, anyone who knowingly, or with wanton disregard for the consequences, possesses, sells, buys, barters, transports, imports or exports a bald or golden eagle, or any part, nest or egg of one, without a permit is in violation. A first conviction carries a fine of up to $5,000, up to a year in prison, or both. A second conviction can bring up to $10,000 and two years.

Eagle feathers that turn up must go to the National Eagle Repository, according to the Living Around Birds page, which also says possession for personal use is prohibited even under a salvage permit.

Members of federally recognized tribes have a distinct policy. A Justice Department fact sheet on eagle feathers says the department will not prosecute members for possessing or using these feathers or parts, or for picking up naturally molted feathers without disturbing birds or nests. Buying or selling them is still prosecuted for everyone, member or not.

Where the Law Does Not Reach

Section 703(b) limits the law to species native to the United States. Introduced species fall outside it, and the house sparrow and the European starling are the usual examples, along with the feral city pigeon. A nest from one of those birds is generally not covered by the federal statute, though state and local rules may differ.

Other exceptions exist. The feathers page names legally hunted waterfowl and other migratory game birds, and the federal rules allow permits for education, research and salvage through the agency’s ePermits system.

For everyone else, the legal ways to enjoy a feather are free. A photo, a sketch or a note in a nature journal captures a blue jay feather just as well, and a fallen nest can stay right where it landed.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: NinjaRobotPirate – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons