Image Credit: 123rf photos

A firewood pile looks simple, yet small mistakes in how it is stacked, covered and carried indoors can leave a household with damp logs, unwelcome insects and a pile that rots from the bottom up. University extension experts offer plenty of guidance, and five habits to avoid come up again and again.

The advice below comes from University of Illinois Extension, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Environmental Protection Agency‘s Burn Wise program. Distances and drying times vary a little by region, so the differences are noted where they matter.

Where the Pile Goes

Image Credit: 123rf photos

1. Never Stack It Against the House

Illinois Extension’s Richard Hentschel advised keeping the stack away from the house so that it does not touch the siding, which also gives air room to move through the pile. A second Illinois Extension piece, by horticulture educator Ken Johnson, gives a number: keep stacks at least 3 feet from structures such as a home, garage or shed. Cornell Cooperative Extension suggests going much farther, siting the pile about 30 feet away because rodents and insects gather around woodpiles, while keeping a small working supply in or next to the house and refilling it regularly.

The reasoning is the same across the sources: a pile pressed against a wall invites pests close to the building and traps moisture. A modest pile by the door can still be handy, much like the cold-weather reminders in 7 things that should never be left outside through the winter. Households that rent or store seasonal gear might also like this guide to seasonal storage.

2. Never Stack It Directly on the Ground

Hentschel wrote that wood stacked right on the soil gives decay fungi and insects an easy way into the bottom layer. Cornell recommends raising the first layer on something like pallets, and the EPA says to store wood outdoors and off the ground. Raised garden beds work on the same principle of lifting things off damp ground, as in this guide to elevated garden beds for winter.

Cornell also advises stacking loosely, no more than two layers deep, with alternating end caps or 2x4s holding the pile together. Hentschel suggests a crisscross pattern so air can pass through. Anyone about to light the first fire of the season may also want this checklist of fireplace and chimney checks before the first fire, and fire officials’ advice on things never to do with a clothes dryer is a useful companion.

How the Pile Stays Dry

3. Never Leave It Uncovered, or Sealed Up Tight

Rain and snow soak a pile fast. Hentschel recommends a tarp or scrap plywood that extends at least a foot down the pile, secured against wind but not so tightly that pulling out a few logs becomes a chore. Cornell and the EPA go further and say to cover only the top, with metal roofing or a plastic tarp, and leave the sides open, since the EPA notes that covering the sides traps moisture. Cornell’s wording is to keep the woodpile covered and let air circulate through it for the best drying.

The balance is the point: cover the top, leave the sides open. Winter heating habits are worth reviewing anyway, as in these 7 things never to do when heating a home this winter, and homeowners comparing ways to save on bills might look at energy efficient home improvement tips, while cozy cold-weather projects such as crafts for a hygge winter pair well with a stocked woodpile.

4. Never Burn Wood Before It Is Seasoned

Fresh-cut wood holds a lot of water. Cornell says freshly cut wood can be 100 percent moisture or higher and recommends burning only wood below 20 percent. Hentschel says to season wood outdoors for at least six to nine months until its moisture is about 20 to 25 percent, and notes that drier wood gives off more heat. Wood under six inches across can dry unsplit, he adds, but thicker pieces need splitting.

The EPA’s guidance is blunt: season wood for at least six months, burn only wood below 20 percent moisture, test it with a moisture meter first, and do not burn wet or green wood. Cornell gives practical dryness tests: look for end-grain cracks up to a quarter inch, listen for a crisp sound when two pieces knock together, or use a moisture meter. Because a meter reads only about a quarter inch deep, Cornell says to split a few pieces and test the inside, and it adds that green wood needs at least six months to get below 20 percent, with shady or damp sites taking longer.

What Comes Indoors

5. Never Stockpile Wood Inside

Hentschel says to bring in only the wood that can be burned within a week, because insects that spent the cold months in the logs may wake up and emerge in a warm room. Johnson tightens that to a day or two’s worth at a time, and writes that longer storage indoors gives insects more time to warm up and come out.

Johnson’s guidance has more to say. He recommends against spraying pesticides on firewood, since the spray will not reach insects already inside and harmful fumes could be produced when the wood burns. Insects that appear indoors are nuisances rather than threats to a home’s dry wood, he wrote, and can be collected and carried outside. He also recommends buying local firewood, because moving wood long distances has helped spread invasive pests such as the emerald ash borer.

A Simple Winter Routine

Put together, the advice amounts to a short routine: set the pile apart from the house, lift it off the ground, cover the top, give it enough time to dry and carry in only what will be used soon. Each step is small, and each one protects the wood and the home.

The sources are older extension guidance rather than breaking news, but their advice has held steady across states and years, and the differences in distance and drying time are a reminder to check local conditions.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Barelyhere – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons