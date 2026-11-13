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A new box has been added to the checklist for Washington’s youngest drivers. Since Nov. 1, 2026, anyone under 25 who is getting a first Washington driver license has to pass a free online course on work zone and first responder safety before the license is issued.

The Department of Licensing says the rule applies to first-time applicants only, so drivers who already hold a Washington license are not affected. The course takes about an hour and ends with a test.

Who Has to Take the Course and When It Started

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The requirement is tied to two things, according to the Department of Licensing course page: the date a person gets a first Washington license and the person’s age that day. Anyone whose first license was issued on or before Oct. 31, 2026 does not need the course. For applicants who receive a first license on or after Nov. 1, 2026, it is required at every age from 16 through 24, and not required at 25 or older.

The course is free and open to anyone who wants it, even people who are not required to take it. The department describes it as a way to teach drivers how to handle roadside emergencies and work zones, where orange cones, speed reduction signs and flashing lights are the clues to slow down. The stated goal is to help drivers avoid hasty last-minute decisions near crews and emergency vehicles.

State rules change often, and many take effect with little fanfare. Readers who follow them can compare this one with the New Hampshire phone-driving fine of $250, the Louisiana inspection sticker that ends Jan. 1 and the Minnesota tab fee rate cut for 2027, which each change what a routine trip to the license office or the car lot looks like.

The department’s separate page for getting a first license or permit lists the new course alongside the start of driver education for 18-year-olds in 2027. As a look at cities with the most car accidents shows, safe driving is a national conversation, and Washington is now writing one part of it into licensing. Long drives are also part of the culture, from daily commutes to the strangest roadside attractions in America.

How to Sign Up and What the Hour Involves

The Department of Licensing describes the course as online only, friendly to phones and desktop computers, and offered in 14 languages. It can be taken before or after any other required driver education or testing, so applicants can fit it in whenever it suits their schedule. Anyone who tends to put off small tasks can borrow tips from a guide to how to stop procrastinating, since the course is only about an hour long.

Getting started takes a few steps. First, an applicant needs a Washington driver license number, a 12-digit number that appears on learner permits, ID cards and licenses. Anyone without one can create a License Express account and request it, and the department’s number lookup tool or its phone line at 360-902-3900 can help applicants who are unsure whether they already have one.

Next comes a free WA.gov account, which is separate from the Secure Access Washington and License Express accounts. After signing in to the course, the applicant verifies identity once by entering the license number, last name and date of birth. The course then appears under “My Courses” on the home page.

The department’s page does not say what score counts as passing, whether a certificate is issued or how retakes work, so applicants with questions are directed to the department. New drivers can pair the lesson with the winter driving habits that get drivers ticketed in some states and with a look at budget-friendly used family cars for the first set of wheels.

How House Bill 1878 Got to the Books

The legal source is House Bill 1878 of the 2025 session, titled “Improving young driver safety.” The state Legislature’s bill page shows it passed the House 74 to 22 on March 11, 2025, passed the Senate 38 to 11 on April 10, and won final House approval, 71 to 26, on April 21 after the House agreed to Senate changes. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed it on May 17, 2025, as Chapter 299 of the 2025 Laws.

The session law text directs applicants under 25 to complete a free online course on driver work zone and first responder safety, with the course to be available from May 1, 2026 to Jan. 1, 2031. The department may waive it if the course is not available. The Department of Licensing and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction jointly develop the broader curriculum, and the department contracts with a provider for the online work zone course.

The department’s page explains the purpose in plain terms: the law aims to reduce roadside collisions involving emergency and first responders. Washington’s rule took effect on Nov. 1, 2026, while most of the act took effect on July 27, 2025.

Other Changes for Young Drivers on the Way

The same law reaches further than one online course. According to the department’s pages, driver education becomes required for first-time applicants who are 18 starting Jan. 1, 2027, and the session law phases it in by age: under 19 in 2027, under 20 in 2028, under 21 in 2029 and under 22 in 2030.

The department also expects a voucher program to help lower driver education costs for some low-income applicants, starting in January 2027. A safe driving course is due for license holders ages 18 to 24 who pick up two moving violations, also starting in January 2027, and those who skip it could face a license suspension.

The department’s page does not spell out how the Nov. 1 course and the Jan. 1, 2027 driver education rule fit together for an 18-year-old applicant, so those with a first license on the horizon may want to check with the department directly.

The El Cronista English edition reported the new requirement on Sept. 11, 2026, noting that it is separate from traditional driver training and that applicants 18 and older can still obtain a first license without a learner permit, subject to testing and licensing rules.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: OathOn – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons