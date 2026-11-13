Rubel Miah - CC0 1.0/WordPress Photo Directory

What is within arm’s reach of the bed tonight that should not be there? Federal safety agencies, the Red Cross and a university extension service agree on 6 items to keep out of a bedroom after lights-out: a charging e-bike battery, a running space heater, an electric blanket with things on top, a burning candle, a phone charging under the pillow and clutter piled near heat or in the way of an exit.

Each one comes from fire and product-safety guidance, and none of the advice is new. It matters more now because cold weather pulls heaters, blankets and chargers into bedrooms all at once.

Things That Plug In and Heat Up

MiNe – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. A Lithium-Ion Battery on Its Charger

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says e-bike and e-scooter batteries should never be charged while people are sleeping or when no one is home. Its micromobility safety page notes that many lithium-ion battery fires and deaths have happened at night, while batteries charged and families slept. The agency advises staying with the device, using the charger that came with it and unplugging once it is full.

That is why gifts that plug in deserve a spot away from the bed, a point covered in six battery-charging rules for holiday gifts. A Frenz Hub gift guide for cat people is a reminder of how many holiday items now come with a cord.

2. A Space Heater Left Running

The commission’s portable heater guidance is blunt: never leave a heater operating while unattended or while sleeping. It asks owners to keep beds, sofas, curtains, papers and clothes at least 3 feet from the front, sides and rear, and never to power a heater with an extension cord or power strip.

The same sheet says to keep the cord out from under rugs and carpet, and to set the heater on a stable, level surface where it cannot be knocked over. For more detail, see these 14 things never to do with a space heater. Pets complicate the picture, as a Frenz Hub piece on pet hair and vacuums suggests, since fur and bedding tend to collect near warm spots. Winter plans such as a Frenz Hub piece on elevated garden beds for fall greens also have people carrying seed trays and pots indoors, so the 3-foot clearance is worth checking when things get moved around.

3. An Electric Blanket With Things on Top

A CPSC electric blanket checklist says nothing should lie on top of the blanket while it is in use, including other blankets and pets, because that can cause overheating. It should also stay flat rather than folded, and a tucked-in blanket should be checked so the heat-producing wires are not bent or pinched.

A blanket with cracks, charred spots or frayed wiring should be thrown out, the checklist adds. Cord care matters year-round, as a list of things never to do with holiday lights shows, and a Frenz Hub look at a self-cleaning litter box offers one more reminder for pet owners that anything with a cord needs a safe spot.

Things With a Flame or a Charger

4. A Burning Candle

In a Nov. 20, 2025, release from the American Red Cross, the group said to never leave burning candles unattended and to keep them away from anything that could burn. It suggested battery-operated candles for holiday decor and said December is the peak month for candle fires, averaging about 20 home fires a day nationwide.

A bedroom is full of things that burn, from curtains to bedding, which makes a lit candle on a nightstand a poor choice once the lights go off. A guide to things never to do during a winter power outage raises the same warning about leaving candles burning.

5. A Phone Charging Under the Pillow

Utah State University Extension’s Callie Adams and Panguitch City fire chief Nick Frandsen advised in a March 27, 2026, column to avoid charging under a pillow or blanket, because bedding can trap heat. They also said to charge only when the device can be watched and to unplug it once it is full.

Their advice for where to charge is simple: use a flat, dry, uncluttered surface that is away from exit routes, so that a problem would not block the way out. A nightstand or dresser works better than the mattress.

Things That Pile Up

6. Clutter Near Heat or in the Way Out

The U.S. Fire Administration’s heating safety handout says anything that can burn should stay at least 3 feet from heating equipment. Its home fire escape guidance adds that doors and windows should not be blocked, so people can get out quickly.

In a bedroom, that means no piles of laundry, boxes or papers next to a heater, and no furniture jammed against the window. Cold-weather projects tend to move indoors, which is when stacks of supplies start creeping toward the bed.

The Red Cross release also notes that a smoke alarm should be tested monthly and a home escape plan practiced until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.

Taken together, the 6 items share one theme: heat, power and fuel are fine in a house, but not within reach of a bed after dark. A quick look around the room before lights-out takes less time than brushing teeth, and it costs nothing.

Anyone short on time can start with the two items that run the longest overnight, the charger and the heater, then work down the list over the next few evenings. Moving a heater to a safe spot before bed, or switching to a battery-operated candle for the evening, are the kinds of small changes that fit into an existing routine.

Households with children or pets might add one more habit: checking each bedroom at the same hour each night, the way many families check the stove or the front door. The guidance above points to one simple idea: after dark, the bedroom is no place for anything that heats up, burns or piles up.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Rubel Miah – CC0 1.0/WordPress Photo Directory