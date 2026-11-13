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Which boy name did the most American parents choose in the 2010s? Noah, by a margin of 9,361 babies over Liam. The Social Security Administration counts 183,378 Noahs born across the decade, against 174,017 Liams, and the rest of the top 10 follows in tight order.

The ranking comes from the SSA’s decade table, which sums births by name for each sex. NameAlmanac’s decade page, built on the same federal file, repeats the same ten names and counts. Here they are, one by one, with a note on where each name comes from.

The Top Three: Noah, Liam and Jacob

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1. Noah

Noah leads the decade with 183,378 births. That is just under one percent of the roughly 20.1 million boys in the SSA data, which is a big share for a single name in a country that uses thousands of them. Parents who like to compare eras can see how the 2000s looked in this list of boy names that were everywhere in the 2000s, with Jacob at the top.

2. Liam

Liam takes second place with 174,017 births. According to Behind the Name, it began as an Irish short form of William and has been the top-ranked boys’ name in the United States since 2017, so the decade’s runner-up was on the way to the top by its close. Another list of baby monikers, this collection of unique baby names for a new bundle, offers a wider view.

3. Jacob

Jacob lands third with 163,321 births. Behind the Name traces it to the Hebrew Yaʿaqov, usually explained as “holder of the heel” or “supplanter,” and notes that Jacob and James share the same root. That family tie shows up again at the bottom of this list.

Four Classics in the Middle: William, Mason, Ethan and Michael

4. William

William has 159,981 births. The name comes from a Germanic form meaning “will helmet,” and it became hugely popular in England after William the Conqueror took the throne in the 11th century, as Behind the Name describes in its entry for William. Anyone who enjoys old customs may like this tour of odd American traditions or these little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that disappeared without much notice.

5. Mason

Mason comes next with 157,911 births. It started as a surname for a stoneworker, and Behind the Name says it began climbing in the United States in the 1980s and peaked as the second most popular boys’ name in 2011. Earlier decades had their own favorites, as this list of boy names that filled 1970s classrooms shows.

6. Ethan

Ethan holds sixth place with 149,111 births. The name is Hebrew and means solid, enduring or firm, according to Behind the Name. It is a good match for a decade when many parents wanted a short, steady-sounding name, and it fits the theme of habits and choices that last, like those in this list of boomer habits that are making a comeback. For a matching look at the girls’ side, there is a list of girl names that filled every 2000s classroom.

7. Michael

Michael, with 145,220 births, is the only name on the list that once ruled the whole country. Behind the Name says it was the most popular male name in the United States from 1954 to 1998, and that it means “who is like God?” in Hebrew. Being seventh in the 2010s reflects how the name has stayed common while newer ones passed it. Familiar names turn up in unexpected places, such as this list of male names women swiped right on the most.

Alexander, James and Elijah Close Out the List

8. Alexander

Alexander has 142,161 births. The Greek roots mean “defending men,” and the name spread across Europe through the fame of Alexander the Great, according to Behind the Name.

9. James

James lands ninth with 139,689 births, and as noted above it is a cousin of Jacob. Behind the Name says that in American records going back to 1880 James has never dropped out of the top 20 and was the top boys’ name from 1940 to 1952. Few names can claim that kind of staying power, which is why James keeps turning up in family trees across generations.

10. Elijah

Elijah rounds out the list with 137,147 births. Behind the Name says the name became popular in the 1990s and 2000s, and that it broke into America’s top ten in 2016. The name is Hebrew for “my God is Yahweh,” and it belonged to a prophet in the Old Testament’s Books of Kings.

What the Decade Totals Show

Add the ten counts together and the total is 1,551,936 boys, or roughly 7.7 percent of the 20,110,846 boys in the SSA’s data. The SSA notes that its table is drawn from Social Security card applications and was updated with data as of March 2026. NameAlmanac says the counts cover births from 2010 through 2019.

Two things stand out. First, the list is a mix of ancient and modern: Michael, William and James have been popular for generations, while Liam, Mason and Elijah rose later. Second, the numbers are close together. Fewer than 50,000 babies (46,231, to be exact) separate first place from tenth, so a small change in fashion could have reshuffled the whole list.

Names also work as a rough marker of birth year, which is why decade lists like this one tend to bring back classroom memories. As of Nov. 12, 2026, the figures above are the latest the SSA has published for the decade.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: epSos.de – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons