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A big concert can be a great reason to visit New York, but a 25-year-old TikTok creator says it is no reason to ask a friend for a free place to stay. In a video posted as @bridgetgoes, she told nearly 3 million viewers that asking a friend with a New York apartment to host an overnight visit is rude.

The New York Post reported the video on Oct. 25, 2026, and cited Harry Styles’ 30-night run at Madison Square Garden, which ran through Oct. 31, as the trigger. Her point, as the Post reported it, was that a friend’s apartment is not a “free hotel.”

A Friend’s Apartment Is Not a Free Hotel

Norbert Nagel – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Post said the creator scolded her viewers and told them to stop asking friends who live in a New York apartment to serve as a free hotel. Her suggestion was simple: book a hotel or a hostel instead.

A fuller version of her argument appears in Dazed, which reported on Oct. 28 that the video had reached nearly 3 million views. In that account, the creator described an out-of-town friend and big Harry Styles fan who wants to stay with a New York friend after a night of his residency. Her view was that merely asking is rude. She added that if a friend does host, a guest who brings no gift and offers no payment is being rude as well.

According to Dazed, she also said that anyone who cannot afford to stay in New York should travel home that night, and that skipping the concert is the other option. Harry Styles himself is not part of the story. The New York Times, in a report republished by DNYUZ on Nov. 4, said she used a hypothetical fan to make her point that guests should thank hosts with a gift, a coffee or a meal.

Anyone who has traveled for an event has weighed a hotel bill against a friend’s spare cushion. Readers planning a visit on a budget may find ideas in frenzhub’s guide to free or cheap things to do in New York City, families packing for holiday trips may like frenzhub’s luggage sets, and how friendships survive favors comes up in a list of things a friend does that make the friendship worth keeping.

Why a Small Apartment Changes the Question

The Times, as republished by DNYUZ, said the video drew more than 2.8 million views and nearly 25,000 comments as of its Nov. 4 report. It also said the creator, who asked to be identified only by her first and middle name because of online harassment, later clarified that a polite request to a close friend is fine.

Space is one reason many viewers understood. A frenzhub guide to studio apartment living ideas shows how little room some city dwellers have, and an overnight guest in a one-room place changes the whole evening for the host. Online etiquette debates like this one often turn on unwritten rules, as in frenzhub’s list of social norms some people think should be abandoned.

Courtesy is the other half of the creator’s case. Habits like thanking a host or bringing something fit alongside a list of old-fashioned manners parents insisted on that still matter, and etiquette expert Sara Jane Ho, who hosts a Netflix etiquette series, told the Times that asking to stay is rude unless the person is very close to the host or has been invited before.

Staying with family has its own rules, spelled out in a guide to things never to do when staying with the in-laws for the holidays; a friend’s place can be just as delicate. Long friendships often rest on small courtesies, a pattern also found in a list of habits of people who keep the same friends for decades.

Viewers and Friends Push Back

Not everyone agreed with her. Dazed said many commenters and reaction videos argued that hosting is a normal part of friendship, and that the answer depends on the size of the apartment and the closeness of the friendship.

In that piece, 25-year-old Kalli, who moved from Washington, D.C., to New York a month earlier, said trading favors is the norm among her friends, though she acknowledged that hosting someone she rarely sees could feel like being taken advantage of. Jess McGirr, also 25 and originally from Ireland, said she has hosted more than 20 visitors in New York in about a year and a half, but stressed how big an undertaking hosting is. Lori Francis, 23, said hosting is cultural for her, having been raised in a Sudanese household where guests were common.

The Times quoted critics too. Irving Molefe, 32, of Atlanta, said he wants a world where people can ask for what they want without shame. Sierra Nicole Muñiz, 31, of McAllen, Texas, said giving up some convenience is part of what closeness means.

Anna Goldfarb, a friendship expert and the author of “Modern Friendship,” told Dazed that friendships have moved from being favor-based to being entertainment-based. Her suggestion was to make requests clear and give the other person an easy way to say no.

What Both Sides Seem to Agree On

Read together, the coverage shows less of a split than the first headlines suggest. The creator herself softened the rule for close friends, and those who disagreed with her mostly defended asking within real friendships.

Several habits run through the reports: make requests clear, give the other person an easy way to say no, thank a host with a gift, a coffee or a meal, and consider a hotel or hostel when space is tight.

The creator is not a public figure by trade, and the Times reported that she asked to be identified by only part of her name because of harassment. Her video was a single opinion in a very old argument, and how much a friend owes a visitor, and a visitor a friend, is still a question each pair settles for itself.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Andre Carrotflower – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons