Image Credit: Super Festivals, CC By 2.0 via wikimedia Commons

Christy Carlson Romano says she earned $6,000 an episode on the Disney Channel sitcom “Even Stevens” while her co-lead, Shia LaBeouf, earned $12,000. She shared the figures in an Instagram post on Oct. 9, 2026, and Page Six reported them on Oct. 15.

The numbers come from a letter her mother sent to Romano’s agent in 2000, which Romano says she found while writing her new memoir. She also wrote that LaBeouf “earned every dollar,” so the post reads less like an attack and more like a look back at what a teenager’s paycheck was carrying.

The Letter From 2000 Behind the Numbers

Image Credit: Super Festivals from Ft. Lauderdale, USA CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Romano, now 42, played Ren Stevens on the series, while LaBeouf, now 40, played her on-screen brother, Louis. Page Six reported that the show ran for three seasons, from 2000 to 2003. Romano wrote that she was the female lead and that the two were co-leads with the same screen time, yet she was paid half as much.

Her post included a throwback photo of Romano, LaBeouf and her mother, Sharon, along with the letter itself. Complex, in an Oct. 19 report, quoted the line from the letter that states the two figures: LaBeouf at $12,000 per episode and Romano at $6,000. Former child stars have told similar stories before, including Bug Hall’s recent GoFundMe, and a Frenz Hub list of little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s is a nostalgic companion for that era of television.

Page Six also noted that Romano, who went on to voice Kim Possible and to star in “Cadet Kelly,” wrote in the post that she was a kid when the pay was set. That framing matters: the contract numbers were decided when she was a teenager, and the adults around her were the ones negotiating. A memoir can change how a childhood is retold, as Collin Gosselin’s memoir reaching No. 1 showed this month, and social norms that people say should be abandoned often include the old habit of staying quiet about pay.

What Romano Wrote About Fairness and the Family Budget

Page Six reported that the letter asked for equal pay and said the show had to be worth the family’s while. In one line quoted by the outlet, Sharon wrote, “Christy wants what Shia is getting.” Romano wrote that the letter also admitted the family was deep in debt, and that her paycheck was by then keeping the household afloat.

Complex added that the letter said the show kept Romano from taking other work that paid more. That detail matters to the story, because it shows why her mother pushed for a raise rather than simply accepting the number on the contract.

Romano described her mother as fighting for her and for a household that leaned on a teenage girl’s income. She wrote that it took years to see that she could be grateful for that advocacy and still wish she had been allowed to simply be a kid. Money talks between parents and children are rarely easy, as a list of money lessons many people wish their parents had taught them suggests, and a Frenz Hub list of things women who know their worth do that others mistake for rudeness is a fair companion read on asking for what one is worth.

Many households that depended on a young person’s wages know the same tangle of pride and worry, which shows up in the stories behind signs someone grew up with very little money. A Frenz Hub piece on common regrets people often experience in adulthood covers a related feeling, the sense of what might have been different.

The Memoir and What It Is Not About

Romano’s memoir, “Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star,” was released on Oct. 6, 2026, and Page Six said the pay gap is also a story she shares in the book.

In her post, Romano said the book is not about LaBeouf or any other famous name readers might recognize. She wrote that she found the letter while digging through thousands of old photos and letters. Complex noted that she also said the industry had “decided” she was worth half, a phrase that gives the post its sharpest edge.

Where the Story Stands

Pay gaps in entertainment tend to surface years after the fact, once the people involved are old enough to tell the story on their own terms. Romano’s post follows that pattern, arriving 26 years after her mother’s letter and tied to the release of a book she wrote about her own career.

Complex noted that the Instagram post has since been deleted, and that its report included no response from LaBeouf or his representatives. Page Six’s account also relied on the post and the letter rather than on any statement from the other side.

That leaves the story resting on Romano’s own account and a document she says her mother wrote in 2000. The figures, $6,000 and $12,000 an episode, come directly from that letter as she shared it, and neither outlet reported a network or studio record confirming them.

What is clear is the picture Romano chose to paint: a sitcom set where two young co-stars worked side by side, one of whom was paid half, and a mother who tried to change it. Romano wrote that LaBeouf earned his pay, and that her book is not meant to be about him or anyone else famous.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Mattbr – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons