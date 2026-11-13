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Grandparents rarely lecture over the phone or across the holiday table, but many of them carry a short list of things they would love grandkids to understand. Some are about manners, some about money, and a few are about plain good humor.

Seven of them stand out in two published lists: a HuffPost essay that gathers what grandparents would like to say to their grandchildren, and a September 2023 AARP piece by writer Janie Emaus, who passes on lessons her own grandparents taught her. The HuffPost essay is undated, and the AARP list is one writer’s recollection, so both read as sincere advice rather than research.

What Grandparents Hope Grandkids Notice

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1. Boredom Shows, Especially on a Phone

The first wish on the HuffPost list is simple: do not act bored around grandparents. They are glad to have grandkids nearby and notice when attention drifts to a phone screen.

The site has also covered what grandkids remember most about their grandparents, the moments that stay with grown grandchildren. Frenz Hub’s roundup of hardest truths according to baby boomers offers more candid advice from the same generation.

2. Their Questions Come From Interest

The essay also asks grandkids to share their lives. The questions grandparents ask are not prying, the list explains, but come from wanting to know what grandkids are up to and to feel involved.

It adds a related point: what a grandchild may hear as judgment is usually meant as wisdom-sharing. Advice that sounds like criticism is, in the essay’s telling, a kindness in disguise. Another item on the list asks grandkids to be honest with grandparents, which makes those questions easier to answer. The site’s list of things people over 70 know and learned the hard way offers more of that wisdom, and Frenz Hub’s roundup of boomer habits that are making a comeback shows how some older ways still appeal to younger family members.

Put together, the first three wishes ask for the same thing in different words: time, attention and a little patience across generations. None of them costs anything, and all of them can start at the next visit or phone call.

3. Their Hours Are Not the Same as Everyone Else’s

A practical wish follows: keep to grandparents’ schedules where possible, because they cannot always keep late hours. That means earlier dinners, earlier visits and a shorter evening than a busy grandchild might plan.

The holiday season is a good time to try it. The site’s piece on how grandparents make holidays feel special covers the season from their side of the table, and Frenz Hub’s list of little rituals that disappeared without much notice is a reminder that many shared habits only last if someone starts them again.

What Grandparents Pass Down About Money and Self-Reliance

4. Save for a Rainy Day

In the AARP essay, Emaus recalls that her grandparents urged her to save for a rainy day. She says she began paying herself first out of every paycheck, setting aside money before spending, and later taught her own grandchildren about savings and 401(k) plans.

The advice fits a theme the site has covered in things people regret never asking their grandparents, about the questions people wish they had asked while there was time. Frenz Hub’s list of common regrets in adulthood gathers lessons many adults say they learned too late.

5. Keep a Toolbox, in Every Sense

Emaus also writes that her grandmother taught her basic tool use and the value of being able to fix things. A toolbox, she says, is both literal and figurative: the point is being able to depend on oneself, which makes for a much easier life.

For grandkids, that might mean learning to change a light bulb, sew on a button or fix a loose hinge before the need becomes urgent. Many of those skills are never taught in a classroom but get passed along in a garage or kitchen, one afternoon at a time.

What Grandparents Hope Grandkids Carry Forward

6. Find the Funny

Humor, Emaus writes, filled her grandparents’ home, and she still values friends who make her laugh. Finding the funny in everyday trouble is a habit grandparents often model, from a burned roast to a lost set of keys.

The idea is not to ignore real problems but to keep them in proportion, a habit that makes family gatherings easier for everyone at the table.

7. Pictures and Stories Make Distance Shorter

Finally, the HuffPost essay asks grandkids to show grandparents photos on their phones. A quick scroll through a week of pictures lets a grandparent see daily life that would otherwise stay out of view, and the same list suggests letting grandparents join in on travels so they can see the world through a grandchild’s eyes.

It also urges patience with pride: grandparents may want to show a grandchild off to friends, and the list asks grandchildren not to be embarrassed by it.

A Short List With a Long Reach

None of the seven items is complicated. They ask for attention, honesty, curiosity, a bit of thrift, some practical skill and a sense of humor, which are things any generation can offer.

The lists also come from two different places, a general essay and one writer’s family memories, yet they land on the same ground: grandparents want to be part of a grandchild’s life and to pass along a few lessons while they can. With the holidays close, that may be the easiest wish of all to grant.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: sylviebliss – CC0/Wikimedia Commons