Ken Hammond - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

A federal proposal posted on Oct. 23, 2026, would require every state to move SNAP EBT cards from the old magnetic stripe to chip technology, with tap-to-pay built in. It is only a proposal for now: the U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking public comments until Dec. 22, 2026, and nothing changes in cardholders’ wallets until a final rule is issued.

If the rule is finalized as written, states would get two years after publication of the final version to comply, according to the notice in the Federal Register. Eight states already issue chip cards, and several others are partway through the switch.

What the Proposed Rule Would Require

Image Credit: United States Department of Agriculture, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons

The Federal Register notice is titled as a rule on card security measures for EBT, filed under docket FNS-2025-0137. Its centerpiece is a requirement for EBT cards with chip and near-field communication, or tap, technology. The stated goals are to protect benefits from theft such as skimming and cloning and to make cards more convenient to use, the notice says.

The same proposal carries other changes. Manual voucher transactions would be limited to disasters or system failures, security codes and expiration dates would be required for online purchases, and transaction history would expand to 12 months. It would also prohibit common PINs and require states to offer participant-selected account security options.

The reason is skimming, according to WUNC. Thieves steal card data from payment terminals and drain accounts, and most SNAP cards still rely on magnetic stripes, which protect data poorly. USDA told reporters the rule has been in development for nearly four years and estimates it would cut stolen benefits by at least $1.5 billion over the next decade. Online purchases are part of the plan, with security codes and expiration dates required, and SNAP benefits cannot cover delivery or service fees in any case. Shoppers already watching grocery prices that may surprise Americans in 2026 are the households this change would touch. Households that follow how SNAP proposals could affect household budgets will recognize the theme of protecting the money families already have.

Where Chip Cards Already Work

The magnetic-stripe swipe is one of those checkout habits that may fade, the way little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s disappeared without much notice. Alabama, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Virginia already issue chip cards, Route Fifty reported. Arkansas, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania are working on the change. USDA says 36 states would need to begin complying, Route Fifty added.

New York’s plan was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on July 13, 2026. About two million recipients are expected to receive chip cards beginning in the first quarter of 2027, and cardholders will be notified before a new card is issued, the governor’s office said. Officials also recommended using the freeze feature in the ebtEDGE app and never sharing card information in response to emails, texts or calls.

New Jersey’s human services department described a different path on the same date. A pilot in Cumberland, Essex and Mercer counties comes first, then chip cards go to all remaining counties. Cardholders there have 90 days from receiving a card to activate it, and old cards expire 60 days after new ones are issued. Benefits move to the new card automatically.

Maryland’s switch was large. It mailed tap-and-go cards to 943,000 recipients, and swipe-only cards stopped working on Sept. 30, WTOP reported in July. The state’s testing with USDA found that 92% of chip card transactions went through.

Stretching every dollar is among the boomer habits making a comeback, and budget-minded home ideas follow the same spirit. Families watching the dollars may find a useful companion in the current SNAP maximum benefit amounts, which rose on Oct. 1, and in the 2027 federal income limits.

The Price Tag and Who Pays It

Route Fifty reported USDA’s estimate of a one-time cost of $283 million spread across state agencies, the federal government, households and businesses. The Government Accountability Office has said chip cards cost about 10 times as much to produce as magnetic-stripe cards, WUNC reported, and USDA acknowledges the change “will come at a financial cost to the State agencies administering SNAP,” according to Grocery Dive.

Who covers it is the sticking point. Federal funding for SNAP administration dropped from 50% to 25% on Oct. 1, so states would bear 75% of transition costs, the United Council on Welfare Fraud said, as quoted by Route Fifty. Observers described the proposal as feeling “more like an unfunded mandate for states.” California’s own chip transition cost $100 million, split evenly with the federal government.

A survey by the American Public Human Services Association, with 39 states responding, found five states had delayed chip card work or related investments because of federal SNAP changes, Route Fifty said. Asked whether it would help pay, USDA pointed to past administrative funds available to states, WUNC reported, and noted that few had used them.

What Cardholders and Stores Should Watch Before Dec. 22

For cardholders, the rule would mean a new card and, at stores with updated terminals, a way to insert or tap instead of swipe. Chip and tap work only at retailers that have updated their point-of-sale devices, New Jersey’s release noted, so stores that take SNAP would need tap-capable terminals, WUNC said. The National Grocers Association supports the proposal, Grocery Dive reported, saying states that adopted chip cards “have seen a significant drop in skimming fraud.”

Anyone can submit written comments by Dec. 22 through regulations.gov or by mail to the USDA division named in the notice, which says comments are posted publicly with the commenter’s identity. A final rule has no set date, and the two-year compliance clock would start only when it is published.

Until then, a few habits are worth keeping. New cards should be activated promptly and old ones destroyed. Card details should never be shared in response to a text or call. Online orders still need a second way to pay, since SNAP benefits cannot cover delivery or service fees.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ken Hammond – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons