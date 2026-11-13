Image Credit: the slate/TikTok

The post Man Threatens to Pour Vinegar Into Female Roommate’s Coffee Maker After Receiving a 30-Day Eviction Notice From Her Over Unpaid Rent first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

A shared coffee maker has become the flashpoint in a roommate fight that began with a late-rent warning. A man says he told his roommate he would be “A little shy on rent” this month, and a 30-day notice appeared on his door the next day. By his own telling, he answered by putting vinegar in her coffee maker.

His video is gone. He deleted his account entirely, so the only trail is the portions bloggers kept. Everything attributed to him below is secondhand, and people who had access to his account while he was still active @the slate on TikTok had much to say.

A notice one day after a warning is fast, and he took it personally

By his account, he flagged the shortfall and the paper arrived the following day. He added that he is generally behind on bills, which points to a wider squeeze rather than a one-off slip. Notice that quick reads cold. It also handed her a dated record of a problem he had admitted himself.

The ex-girlfriend hint is still on the table

One blogger relaying the story said the roommate is reportedly his ex-girlfriend, and that the two stayed under one roof after the breakup to get their finances in order and move on. The blogger said he couldn’t confirm it. If true, the setup was a bridge with an expiry date, and the man who missed rent was the one stalling the crossing. Treat it as rumor, though a rumor that would explain why a late payment landed harder than a stranger’s would.

His best argument is her spending, and it sidesteps the rent

He says she earns pennies more than he does, orders packages daily and eats out daily, so she can carry both halves. Commenters shot back that he is watching her wallet instead of fixing his own. Rent is owed whether she buys takeout or not, and her spending speaks to fairness, which no lease accepts as payment.

One grain of his point deserves credit. If the gap is small and she isn’t stretched, a notice the next day was a choice rather than a necessity.

Related Post: 8 Habits of People Who Never Seem to Run Out of Money

30 days is a familiar clock, and who holds the lease decides if it counts

Month-to-month renters or landlords can end a tenancy with 30 days’ notice, and a landlord cannot evict one nonpaying roommate who is on the lease, according to Texas Law Help.

Which side of that line the man sits on is unknown, since the accounts name no state, lease or landlord. A note taped to a door starts a process only when its writer has standing. Where she does, thirty days is routine; where she does not, the paper reads closer to a request.

A notice starts the process, and a court finishes it

Under Caretaker’s California guide, a roommate on a month-to-month arrangement can be given 30 or 60 days’ notice. If that person stays put, the master tenant files an unlawful detainer suit, the same route landlords use.

Other states have their own versions, and the accounts name none. The notice period was the man’s cushion, a month to find money or a room, and by his own telling he spent part of it on her coffee maker.

Roommate food cases tend to begin with a stalled move-out

A 22-year-old University of South Carolina student faced felony charges after two roommates, who had tried to get her to leave and been refused, set up secret cameras, ABC News reported in 2015.

Police said the footage showed her spitting into food containers and pouring glass cleaner into one. The charge was unlawful, malicious tampering with human drug product or food, a Class C felony carrying up to 20 years.

Cameras, not suspicion, made that case. Nothing in the available accounts says anyone has called police over the coffee maker.

Tampering statutes turn on harm, and a pantry staple blurs the answer

Willfully mixing a poison or harmful substance into food or drink, when the person knows or should have known someone would take it to their injury, is a felony punishable by two, four or five years under California Penal Code section 347.

Whether vinegar qualifies is a question for prosecutors and judges, and wording differs by state. The bigger unknown is the blogger’s remark that he added more than vinegar. Until someone names it, the legal weight of his claim can’t be measured.

Nearly half of renters are stretched, so a shortfall like his is familiar

Harvard housing researchers counted 22.7 million cost-burdened renter households in 2024, a record that covers 49% of renters. Cost-burdened means more than 30% of income goes to housing.

Against that backdrop, a rent shortfall is common enough that the handling, a warning, a plan or a standoff, becomes the real story.

Related Posted: Idaho Has the Lowest Share of Struggling Mortgages in U.S.A., and Washington, Montana, California and Oregon Are Close Behind

Renters under $30,000 had a record-low $210 left after housing

Households in that income bracket kept just $210 after housing costs, down 60% from 2001, according to NLIHC’s research memo on Harvard’s 2026 rental report. His income is not stated, so the figure describes the margin where bills stack up rather than him. Being behind on bills generally is a sentence that lives on that margin.

At the poverty line, 78% of income goes to housing

In 2022, 72% of renters living in poverty were severely cost burdened, spending 78% of income on housing on average, up from 54% in 1960, per Harvard’s Housing Perspectives blog.

If both roommates sit anywhere near that edge, one missed share forces the other to absorb it. A quick notice then starts to look like self-defense.

The coffee maker will outlast the rent argument

A late-rent talk can end in a payment plan, a move-out date or a notice. Only one of those paths, in this telling, included a kitchen appliance, and he shrugged it off on camera.

The video is deleted, the screenshots and secondhand retellings remain, and no account says how the standoff ended.