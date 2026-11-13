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“Coffee shops should open at a bare minimum of 5:30 in the morning,” TikToker @mgante17 said in a July video, adding that any shop not ready by then does not really want to run a coffee shop. Plenty of commenters agreed, but baristas and shop owners say an opening that early costs more than the complaint admits.

TODAY reported on the clash on Oct. 16, 2026, in a story about customers and baristas who see coffee shop hours very differently.

The 5:30 a.m. Demand and the Commenters Who Cheered

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According to TODAY, social media is full of people frustrated by cafe hours that start at 7 a.m., or 8:30 a.m., or only on a few days a week. TikToker @roetheone described being recommended a shop, planning a stop on the way to work, and then finding that it opened at 9 a.m.

@mgante17 went further. He asked what kind of coffee shop does not open until 7 a.m., said he is already on his way to work by 6:30 a.m. with no cafes open, and argued that shops without early hours should close to “make way for the ones that do.”

Many commenters sided with the two creators, TODAY reported. One wrote that someone had “finally” said it, calling it a daily thought. The mood online, in short, was that a morning cup on the way to a job should not be so hard to find, and irregular schedules like those in this site’s report on Gen Z careers and gig work make any fixed opening time feel wrong to somebody.

Morning routines are a favorite subject for many households, and this site’s guide to coffee mugs worth taking home from a thrift store shows how personal a cup of coffee can get. For anyone who likes to plan the morning rush, Frenz Hub compared a Keurig and a Ninja in its single cup or full pot piece.

What Baristas Say an Early Opening Takes

Max De Los Santos, known online as Maxie the Barista, is a New York City barista, latte art artist, cafe consultant and coffee cart owner. In a July video, she told viewers that people who joke about hours rarely turn up at 5:30 in the morning, yet expect staff to be awake and working.

She then walked through what an owner would face, according to TODAY. Staff might need to be asleep around 7 p.m. and up at 2 or 3 a.m., and the owner’s bills for labor, supplies, taxes, permits, water and electricity would climb. A local cafe without the backing of a giant chain, she said, could be drained by the change.

De Los Santos has been in craft coffee for 12 years after a stint at Starbucks. She told TODAY she has worked at businesses that closed for lack of foot traffic and at others that extended their hours once they saw demand, and that any change still has to make financial sense.

Work schedules and pay are a recurring topic on this site too. A look at what a recruiter says about saying no at work shows how workers and bosses can read the same moment very differently, and a story about an Applebee’s kiosk tip shows how a small screen can start a debate about who is getting what.

Frenz Hub’s guide to work-life balance covers the other side of an early-morning shift: what happens to the rest of the day. Its tips on how to stop procrastinating address the slow start, and its look at little rituals from the 80s and 90s recalls an era when mornings ran on far fewer options.

A Small Shop Owner’s View From New Mexico

Sabrina Kaylor, who owns the Bizarre Coffee chain in New Mexico, made a related point in a July TikTok quoted by TODAY. Her shops are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but she noted that some independent shops have far fewer employees than she does.

Kaylor said in that video that some may have only one person working, and one person can only cover so many hours. A shop run by a single worker cannot stretch its day indefinitely, however many customers want an earlier door.

A Richmond Shop With Short Hours and No Apology

TODAY also spoke with a business that looks a lot like the ones people complain about. Le Cache Dulcet, a coffee shop and record store in Richmond, Virginia, is closed Monday and Tuesday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Patrick Weaver, the shop’s chief of operations, told TODAY that the coffee, the records and the curation are all intentional, and that the price of that approach is later opening hours. He said the shop has a staff of four and is not aimed at commuters, focusing instead on community and quality.

“Every coffee shop business is not for everybody,” Weaver added. For anyone wanting a very early cup, he offered a plain suggestion: “Starbucks opens at 5:30.”

Weaver’s remark sums up the middle ground. A commuter who needs coffee at dawn and a small shop that sells an experience at midmorning may simply be shopping in different markets.

Where the Debate Stands

As of TODAY’s Oct. 16 report, the two sides had not changed each other’s minds. The customers want a cup before work, and the baristas and owners say labor, supplies and utilities, plus the sleep schedules of the people behind the counter, are real limits.

TODAY did not report any shop actually changing its hours because of the videos, and it did not give view counts for the clips it quoted. What the story does show is how a casual complaint, posted in a few seconds, can bring out detailed answers from people who run cafes for a living.

For anyone set on a 5:30 a.m. cup, Weaver’s practical answer was the chain that already opens then.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Xnatedawgx – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons