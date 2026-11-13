Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, an Indiana teenager studying road signs at the kitchen table may not need to sit down at a BMV branch to prove it. A state law passed this year lets people applying for a permit or driver’s license meet the written knowledge requirement by completing an online exam approved by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The change is in House Enrolled Act 1200, and the enrolled text of the bill marks the provision as taking effect on that date. The online option sits beside the existing ways to take the test, rather than replacing them.

What the Online Option Covers

The Bushranger – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The law amends the section of Indiana Code that governs how applicants are examined. It applies to people who must pass the test on reading and understanding highway signs and the test on Indiana traffic laws. Under the current text, those applicants appear before a member of the bureau or commission, or before an instructor holding the proper endorsement. HEA 1200 adds a third path: satisfactorily completing an online examination approved by the bureau.

In plain terms, a studying teen or a new resident could one day take the written portion from home instead of at a counter. It is one of several changes arriving for drivers at the start of the new year, much like the end of the yearly inspection sticker for personal vehicles in Louisiana on the same date.

Older drivers carry their own memories of how things used to be done, and a list of boomer habits that are making a comeback is a nod to how some old ways return, and a look back at little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that disappeared without much notice does the same for the ones that did not. Families will recognize the milestone feeling. Getting a license is a big step for teens and parents alike, and a guide to gentle parenting and raising confident children touches on how families handle the moments when kids start to gain independence.

How HEA 1200 Got to the Books

The act covers a wide range of road and vehicle topics, and its pieces take effect on different dates. The bill’s fiscal note lists effective dates of upon passage, July 1, 2023 (retroactive), July 1, 2026 and Jan. 1, 2027, so the online exam is tied to the last of those. The Indiana General Assembly’s bill page tracks the measure’s progress.

Rule changes tend to land in clusters around the new year, and other states have their own. New Hampshire’s phone-driving penalty, covered in a report on drivers caught holding a phone facing a $250 fine, and Arizona’s motorcycle endorsement requirement for registration are two examples, and winter driving habits that can get drivers ticketed in some states are another. Milestones like a first license often bring advice, and one generation’s view appears in a list of 18 hardest truths to accept in life according to baby boomers.

WTHD reported in March that Gov. Mike Braun had signed HEA 1200, and the coverage at that point focused on its commercial driver’s license provisions, including a requirement that CDL knowledge and skills tests be taken in English or American Sign Language. In July, Fox 32 Chicago noted the measure was state law and that the state might adjust how it carries it out.

Not every part of the law arrived at the same time. The piece that lowered the minimum age for a license arrived much sooner. Indiana’s BMV announced in June that new drivers could get a license on their 16th birthday, instead of at 16 years and 90 days, as Indiana Public Media reported. Gov. Braun called it a commonsense change that gives families more flexibility, and BMV Commissioner Kevin Garvey described earning a license as a rite of passage at any age.

That change did not remove the other requirements. New drivers must still pass an exam, hold a learner’s permit for 180 days and pass a driving test, according to the BMV’s announcement. The online exam changes where one part of the process can happen, not whether it must be passed.

What Has Not Been Spelled Out Yet

The law leaves the details to the bureau. The text says only that the exam must be online and approved by the BMV, and none of the sources reviewed describes how the exam will work, what it will cost, whether it will be proctored, or when the BMV expects to open it. Anyone planning around the date should watch the BMV’s own announcements for those specifics.

Parents of teens heading toward a permit may also want to keep the earlier steps in mind. The 180-day learner’s permit period still applies, so the online option shortens a trip to the branch rather than the calendar.

It is also worth noting what the provision does not say. The bill text does not remove the in-person skills test, and the driving examination still requires an applicant to appear before a member of the bureau or an endorsed instructor. The online path is limited to the sign and traffic-law portion.

Other Changes Tucked Into the Same Act

HEA 1200 is not only about driver testing. The enrolled bill also says a vehicle whose design blocks the driver’s view to the rear must have either a mirror showing 200 feet of road behind it or a working rear-view camera that does the same. The bill lists that section as effective July 1, 2026.

The fiscal note adds that the lower minimum license age was estimated to bring a one-time increase of about $96,250 in BMV license fee revenue in fiscal year 2027, and it expected no fiscal impact on the agency from the English-only commercial test requirement. For households, the practical takeaway is smaller: new rules often arrive in clusters, and it pays to check the effective date for each.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons