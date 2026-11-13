Øyvind Holmstad - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

A psychologist who studies couples says the happiest pairs spend their weekends differently from everyone else, and three of the habits on his list cost nothing. They are phones put away, “parallel play” and a small ritual that belongs only to the two of them.

The list comes from Mark Travers, a contributor to CNBC Make It, in a column shared by NBC 7 San Diego in May 2025. Relationship educators at the Gottman Institute and the University of Florida’s SMART Couples program back two of the three ideas, as described below.

1. Phones Down, Full Attention On

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Travers argues that a couple who spend long hours together while glancing at texts and feeds are probably less happy than a couple who spend fewer hours with screens set aside. In his words, what matters is presence. The activity itself hardly counts, and a quiet cup of coffee, a slow walk or a restaurant dinner all qualify if the devices stay out of reach. Couples who like to compare notes can also read about ten things happily married couples do every single day.

The Gottman Institute’s editorial team gives the idea a concrete shape. In its article on little rituals that keep love strong, updated in May 2026, the team recommends putting phones down for the first 10 minutes after partners reunite. A weekend can borrow the same trick, starting Saturday morning with a short stretch where both phones stay in another room.

The habit is less about willpower than about setting a clear start. Many couples find that announcing a phone-free hour makes it easier to keep, much like the little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that disappeared without much notice, when evenings were simply screen-free by default. Habits like these also show up in the seven habits shared by couples who stay together for decades.

2. Parallel Play: Together but Doing Different Things

The second habit sounds odd at first. “Parallel play” is a term borrowed from child psychology, and Travers uses it for two adults who each do their own preferred activity while sitting side by side. One partner might read on the couch while the other plays a video game nearby.

They are not talking, but they are still choosing to share a room. Travers presents it as a way to meet the need for alone time and for closeness in the same hour, rather than forcing a choice between solitude and togetherness. After a busy work week, that balance can be the difference between a weekend that feels shared and one that feels crowded.

Plenty of couples already do a version of this without a name for it, such as a crossword and a podcast, a puzzle and a magazine, or a garden project and a football game, a pastime as American as the customs in this tour of odd American traditions. Competitive pairs may even like to see which three zodiac signs are most likely to play to win at game night.

Anyone drawn to a quiet outdoor project can find ideas in this guide to elevated garden beds for fall greens, herbs and small patios, and this list of five ways husbands and wives can make small gestures count every day pairs well with it. Another old-school idea is to keep hobbies going side by side, as this look at boomer habits that are making a comeback shows.

3. One Weekend Ritual That Belongs to the Couple

The third habit is a ritual, something familiar that the weekend reliably brings. Travers says rituals help couples organize shared life so that change and stability can sit together, and he encourages couples not to shy away from cheesy ideas. His examples include Sunday morning pancakes, a board game night with a goofy scoreboard on the fridge, a weekly sit-down to plan the week, or tackling one nagging chore together with a shared playlist.

The University of Florida’s SMART Couples program makes the same point in its list of simple habits of happy couples. Under the heading “Build in more rituals,” it says a few routines can create a special shared culture just for the pair, and gives examples such as a Wednesday Donut Day, a daily sunset walk with the dog and celebrating the start of basketball season together.

The Gottman team adds that weekly date nights count even when they happen at home, and that effective rituals are consistent, involve real presence and carry shared meaning.

How the Three Habits Work Together on a Real Weekend

None of the three habits needs money, a babysitter or a reservation, and they stack easily. A Saturday might begin with a phone-free pancake breakfast, which covers the first and third habits at once. The afternoon could slide into parallel play, with a book for one partner and a project for the other. A board game after dinner can close the day as a ritual that repeats each week.

The advice is generally framed as habits that happy couples tend to share, not promises, and Travers and the relationship educators describe them as options to try, not rules.

The practical takeaway is simple. Pick one habit, set a time, and handle it like any other plan on the calendar. As of Nov. 12, 2026, the columns and guides above are the published sources for these ideas, and each couple can adjust them to fit a household where one partner loves quiet mornings and the other loves noise.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Øyvind Holmstad – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons