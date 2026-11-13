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Some people can walk into a roomful of strangers and settle in within minutes, and the habit often traces back to childhood. Psychologists quoted by Parade say kids who changed addresses and schools again and again tend to carry a recognizable set of strengths into adulthood.

Seven signs come up most often in that expert advice: quick adjustment, on-the-spot problem solving, independence, an easy way with new people, empathy, openness to new experiences and a wide view of how others live. None applies to everyone, and each depends on how a move was handled, but together they sketch a familiar portrait.

Signs of Flexibility and Self-Reliance

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1. Adjusting to New Situations Quickly

Dr. Joel Frank, a licensed psychologist with Duality Psychological Services, told Parade that frequent changes of environment teach children to adapt swiftly, partly because each move means building a social circle from scratch. People who grew up this way often seem to know the unwritten rules of a new office, club or neighborhood within days, a knack that echoes this list of social norms people debate.

The Military Child Education Coalition makes a similar point about children in service families, who it says learn the norms of each new place and discover that life can change quickly. The coalition also lists an ability to blend in among the benefits, since frequent moves teach children to be flexible with new people and new situations. Those children are not the only movers, but the skill looks much the same, which is why this list overlaps with the traits in signs someone grew up in a military family.

2. Solving Problems on the Spot

A new school means finding the bus, the lunchroom and a seat. Dr. Daniel Kessler, a psychologist with Veritas Psychology Partners, said movers are “forced to figure out and resolve the challenges in their new environments,” and that the habit can give them an edge when adult setbacks arrive. At work, that shows up as calm resourcefulness, much like the strengths described in qualities farm kids bring to their jobs. Moving day itself becomes a lesson in packing smart, the kind of thing covered in these clever storage hacks.

3. Feeling Comfortable on Their Own

Kessler also noted that a child who handles a move well, or who gets good support through it, can build a sense of mastery that grows into independence. The school administrators’ group AASA, writing about military-connected students, describes the same pattern, saying separations teach self-reliance and responsibility. That independence can carry into adult life, whether it means a first apartment or studio apartment living on a tight budget, and some also relate to the lessons in signs someone grew up with very little money.

Signs in Friendships

4. Making Friends Easily and Speaking Up

Meeting many new people can sharpen communication. Frank and Dr. Connally Barry, a licensed psychologist with Thriveworks, both told Parade that movers often become more communicative and outgoing. “Extraversion is higher in children who moved,” Barry said. The Military Child Education Coalition likewise describes children from service families as adept at making quick connections. Newcomers also pick up local customs fast, including the odd traditions found across America.

Anyone who grew up in a crowd of siblings might spot the contrast with signs someone grew up in a big family household, where friends were built in.

5. Understanding What Others Are Going Through

Kessler and Frank both said that hard transitions can leave movers more understanding of other people’s struggles. AASA describes how students who have been newcomers reach out and quickly welcome others, the “sit with us” instinct. The result is often deeper adult friendships, Frank said, because empathy grows out of trying to understand how someone else feels.

These strengths vary from person to person. Parade’s experts also noted that moving can make deep friendships harder for some, and that outcomes depend on support at home and how each move was handled.

Signs of a Wider View

6. Staying Open to New Experiences

Barry told Parade that “openness to experiences is higher in children who moved,” a trait she linked with curiosity, creativity and self-awareness. People with this profile tend to be less resistant to unfamiliar ideas, whether that means a new food, a new job or a new town. The coalition adds that confidence grows as children learn to navigate new surroundings and new classmates, which can make the next unfamiliar situation feel less daunting.

7. Seeing Different Perspectives

Kessler said that getting through transitions can build an understanding of how people in different places see the world, which tends to bring open-mindedness in adulthood. The Military Child Education Coalition lists cultural awareness among the benefits for children exposed to new places, languages and customs, and AASA says global living teaches perspective-taking.

Dr. Peggy Loo, another psychologist quoted by Parade, described reading a room quickly and making fewer assumptions as one way that adaptability can look in adults who have lived in many places.

What the Pattern Adds Up To

A childhood of boxes and new classrooms does not decide anyone’s personality, and the psychologists quoted here describe tendencies, not rules. Still, the traits listed here, from quick adjustment to a wide view, show up often enough that people who grew up moving frequently may recognize themselves in several of them.

The common thread is practice. Each move was a small lesson in starting over, and adults who learned it young often carry the habit into every new chapter, from a job change to a move across the country.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: brownpau – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons