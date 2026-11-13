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One bank, three accounts and a single figure now sit at the center of a new lawsuit against Kevin Federline: at least $117,704. The 48-year-old former backup dancer is being sued by City National Bank over a credit card, a personal line of credit and a personal overdraft line, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The filing, reported on Oct. 29, 2026, has revived attention on the child support Britney Spears paid for years and on what Federline has said about where that money went. His attorney did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment, and the claims have not been tested in court.

What the Lawsuit Says Federline Owes

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According to Page Six, the bank says Federline owes at least $117,704 in total across the three credit arrangements. A KUTV report published Oct. 30 put the figure at $117,704.77, and said it was spread across the same three accounts.

The agreement with the bank was reportedly signed in late November 2024. Page Six noted that the timing lined up with the final child support payment from Spears landing in his account, which helped fuel interest in the story. Headlines about big-name money problems tend to travel quickly, much like the divorce obligations listed for Savannah Chrisley’s new husband or the lawsuit Dolly Parton’s estate company moved to drop against her nephew.

Everyday borrowers, of course, face the same kinds of questions at a smaller scale. Experts’ lists of things never to do with a credit card carry a plain idea: borrowed money has to be paid back, with interest. Baby boomers’ list of the hardest truths to accept in life offers a broader look at lessons that tend to arrive late.

Three Accounts, Three Due Dates

Page Six reported that the lawsuit lays out separate deadlines for each account. The personal overdraft line was due in April 2025, and the personal line of credit was due in June 2025. The credit card was given until August 2026 to be paid off.

The bank is not only asking for the balances. It also wants unpaid accrued interest, at the rates named in the filing: 20.5 percent on the credit card, 7.5 percent on the line of credit and 18 percent on the overdraft line. IBTimes UK, which also covered the filing on Oct. 30, listed the same rates and the same April, June and August deadlines, and said all of them have now passed.

Neither report named a court or a case number, and neither broke down how much of the total sits in each account. Anyone curious about how companies chase unpaid balances can read about the seven things debt collectors are not allowed to do, though nothing in the reports says a collector is involved here.

Money pressure also tends to push people toward small, practical choices. Plenty of readers swap expensive pastimes for budget-friendly hobbies or stretch a paycheck with cheap home decor ideas, which is a far cry from a six-figure bank claim but speaks to the same instinct to keep spending in check. Even a list of common regrets people experience in adulthood shows how often money decisions come up in hindsight.

The Child Support Years and the Memoir Line

Federline and Spears met in early 2004, were engaged by that July and married in September 2004. Spears filed for divorce in November 2006, and the split was finalized in July 2007. The couple have two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were raised in Hawaii.

Page Six reported that Federline initially received $40,000 a month in child support. After Sean Preston turned 18, the payments were reduced to $20,000 a month and continued until Jayden James graduated from high school. IBTimes UK dated the end of the payments to November 2024.

In his memoir, Federline wrote that the money went toward security and toward keeping up the standard of living the boys had known with their mother, which he said “easily ran well over $40,000 a month.” He also wrote that “the money was gone almost as soon as it came in,” a line Page Six quoted.

Federline later married Victoria Prince, in 2013, according to Page Six.

What Is Not Known Yet

The lawsuit is an allegation by the bank, and it remains unproven. IBTimes UK pointed out that the claim does not show Federline is insolvent, and that nothing in it says the end of child support caused his borrowing. It also noted that nothing in the claim suggests Spears is responsible for the accounts.

In a typical civil case, a defendant has a set period to file a response, though neither report said whether Federline has done so or whether the two sides have talked. KUTV’s report likewise carried no comment from Federline or his representatives. The reports also differ on one small point: KUTV gave April 2025, June 2025 and August 2025 as the deadlines, while Page Six and IBTimes UK both gave August 2026 for the credit card. The version here follows the two outlets that agree with each other.

With no court date or response in the public record as of Nov. 12, the story stands on the bank’s filing and on what Federline has already said in print. Further details would likely come from the court file or from a statement by his attorney, neither of which had been reported at the time of the Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 stories.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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