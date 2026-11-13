Matthew T Rader - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

A house number is easy to learn. A neighbor’s name takes a little longer, and plenty of people never get around to it. The Pew Research Center asked a national sample of adults in March 2025 about the people next door, and only 26% said they know all or most of their neighbors.

The habits below are not a personality test or a list of rules from a stern homeowners’ group. They come from a Pew survey, two university pages, a city government page and a Vancouver research project, and they describe the small, repeated behaviors that make neighbors easy to be glad about.

Why a Friendly Street Takes Practice

Andrew Jameson – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

Pew’s survey of 9,482 U.S. adults, fielded March 10 to 16, 2025, found that 62% know some of their neighbors and 12% know none. In 2018, 31% said they knew all or most, so the number has slipped. Trust has moved the same way: 44% now trust all or most people in their neighborhood, down from 52% in 2015.

That makes the first habit more valuable than it sounds, and the neighbors who have it tend to be remembered fondly, much like the 26-year-old in Lake Placid, Florida, whose family took in a 98-year-old Navy veteran.

1. They Introduce Themselves, Even Late

Northwestern University’s off-campus housing office, in its good-neighbor guide, tells new arrivals to introduce themselves, and says doing it after months on the street still beats never. It suggests a small welcome gift such as cookies, an invitation to dinner and a swap of contact information.

Plenty of readers will recognize the pattern from the little rituals that quietly disappeared from the 1980s and 1990s, when a knock on the door was a normal way to say hello.

Habits That Keep a Street Watchful

2. They Look Out for Each Other and Share Travel Plans

A city page from Roseville, California, last updated in August 2025, describes knowing neighbors as an inexpensive way to make a street harder for wrongdoing to go unnoticed. Neighbors who recognize each other’s cars and visitors are more likely to spot something unfamiliar and mention it. The city page also lists swapping phone numbers and telling neighbors about upcoming trips as simple steps that need no formal program.

Holiday season gives the habit a practical test. A neighbor who knows a family is away is the one who notices packages piling up on the porch.

3. They Handle the Small Favors

The same Pew survey asked about everyday help. About 76% said they would be extremely or very likely to bring in mail or water plants for a neighbor out of town, yet only 52% expected a neighbor to do the same for them. For emergency house keys, 59% said they have a neighbor they would feel comfortable asking.

The gap is the opportunity. A neighbor who offers first, even if the job is watering a few raised garden beds on a small patio, tends to become the one others call. It is a small gesture, much like the warm, unhurried ones in habits from older generations that are making a comeback.

Habits That Keep the Peace

4. They Keep Quiet Hours and Mind the Noise

Northwestern’s guide points to noise and trash as the two problems that most often draw complaints. It asks residents to keep quiet between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and notes that sound travels past the next-door wall to the street and the yard behind, with car alarms and key fob beeps included. It also asks pet owners to keep barking down and clean up after animals. Etiquette like this is one of the social norms people keep debating, but quiet hours rarely draw an argument. Holiday lights tell a similar story: a North Carolina man’s 60,000-light display has his HOA polling neighbors, and a calm tone helps, as a Texas homebuilder showed when a neighbor questioned his permits.

The Vancouver research makes a similar point from the other side. Focus groups described noise and smells as everyday friction points, and the same shared-food gestures that build goodwill in one building can cause tension in another, according to The Conversation’s summary of the project.

5. They Raise Small Concerns Early

Ohio State University Extension’s fact sheet on rural neighbors living and working together was written for farm and nonfarm households, but its main lesson travels to any street: talk before there is a conflict. It says trust built in advance makes disagreements easier to settle, and it suggests choosing a calm time and a neutral spot, listening to the other person’s needs and agreeing on a workable fix.

Northwestern’s guide says much the same, advising residents to share their own routines, such as early shifts or a child’s nap time, and to bring up a concern while it is still small.

Habits That Make a Street Feel Like Home

6. They Respect Privacy, Property and Differences

When Vancouver residents in focus groups described a good neighbor, they named five traits: recognizing others socially, respecting difference, respecting the need for privacy, offering help and joining shared social activities, as The Conversation’s summary of the project puts it. Friendliness, in other words, comes with limits that neighbors honor.

Ohio State Extension spells out the property side. Its advice to visitors near farms is to ask permission before entering land, stay off crops and fences and phone ahead before visiting animals. It also notes that some farm families host an open house or picnic so neighbors can see how things work, a reminder that boundaries and invitations can sit side by side.

What the Six Habits Share

None of the six takes money or a formal neighborhood group. Each is a small act repeated: saying hello, noticing, offering, keeping the volume down, speaking up kindly and asking first.

Pew’s numbers show how much room there is to grow. With only about a quarter of Americans knowing most of their neighbors, a single introduction at the mailbox puts a person ahead of the average. A street gathering gives the whole block a reason to start.

The habits also work in tense moments. Disputes over holiday displays and HOA rules tend to go more smoothly on streets where people already know each other’s names. Cookies and a wave over the fence cost very little.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Matthew T Rader – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons