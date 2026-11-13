Carol M. Highsmith - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

A tax refund is one of the biggest single deposits many households see all year, which is exactly why it attracts bad advice and worse preparers. Six things come up again and again in IRS guidance: never pay a fee tied to the refund, never let a preparer take the deposit, never sign a blank return, never use a preparer who will not sign, never send the money to the wrong account, and never chase a bigger refund on a promise.

Two of the IRS pages behind this list were reviewed or updated in April and May 2026, and the tip on choosing a preparer dates to 2023, so the advice is current as filing season planning begins. Each one points to a habit that costs real money when ignored.

Never Let the Fee Depend on the Refund

Carol M. Highsmith – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

1. Pay a fee based on a percentage of the refund

The first rule comes straight from an IRS tax tip on choosing a tax professional: “Taxpayers should avoid tax return preparers who base their fees on a percentage of the refund.” Another IRS page, on tax scams and consumer alerts, adds that some preparers and promoters charge large upfront fees or a fee based on the refund amount, and presents that as a sign of a dishonest or uninformed preparer.

The Justice Department explains the problem in a 2016 release, still posted on its site, saying that “some preparers who charge clients a percentage of their tax refund intentionally prepare false returns.” A fee that grows with the refund gives the preparer a reason to inflate it. Families already weighing the cost of filing may also want to look at how filing jointly or separately changes a married couple’s taxes in 2026, and shoppers watching every dollar can browse cheap home decor on a budget.

2. Let the preparer deposit the refund into their own account

The IRS tells taxpayers to avoid preparers who offer to deposit all or part of the refund into the preparer’s financial accounts. The Justice Department’s release is blunt that the refund should never go directly into a preparer’s bank account, and it describes a case in which a court barred a preparer whose clients’ refunds were deposited into accounts in his own name. Anyone keeping paperwork from a filing should also know how long to keep tax records.

The IRS also says to confirm that the refund goes to the taxpayer’s own account, and to check the routing and account numbers printed on the finished return. A few minutes of checking can avoid a long trace later. Money habits like these overlap with the six things married couples should never do with their money, and the savings mindset shows up in five easy kitchen remodel ideas on a shoestring budget.

Never Sign a Blank Return or Use a Preparer Who Will Not Sign

3. Sign a blank or incomplete return

The IRS guidance is short on this point: “Never sign a blank or incomplete return.” Taxpayers remain responsible for everything on the return no matter who prepared it, so the IRS recommends reviewing the full return before signing and asking questions about anything unclear. Scam awareness helps here, and five ways to pay that are probably a scam covers payment habits that raise a flag in other situations too. Those who want to put savings toward the house can browse energy-efficient home improvement tips or ideas to save money at home with xeriscaping, but only after the return is in safe hands.

4. Hire a “ghost” preparer

The IRS calls unethical preparers who will not sign “ghosts,” and lists a preparer who does not sign the return as a red flag. Anyone paid to prepare a federal return must have a valid Preparer Tax Identification Number and must sign the return and include that number. An April 2024 IRS Dirty Dozen release, now archived, defines a ghost preparer as someone who “doesn’t sign tax returns they prepare,” and warns that ghost preparers can charge a large percentage of the refund or take the whole refund.

Never Send the Refund to the Wrong Account

5. Direct the refund to an account in someone else’s name

An IRS page on splitting a refund across accounts, last updated May 18, 2026, says the refund should go to a U.S. bank or bank-affiliated account in the filer’s name, the spouse’s name or both on a joint account. It can be split among up to three accounts, and no more than three electronic refunds can go into a single account or prepaid card. Taxpayers who exceed that limit receive an IRS notice and a paper refund.

The IRS also cautions against typing the wrong routing or account number, and against assuming a prepaid card’s number works for direct deposit, since its routing and account numbers may differ and should be confirmed with the issuer. If a bank has not resolved a rejected deposit two weeks after contact, the taxpayer may need to file Form 3911 to start a trace, and recovery can take up to 120 days.

Never Chase a Bigger Refund on a Promise

6. Believe a promise of a bigger refund

The IRS scams page warns that incorrect information on how to get a bigger refund can mislead people into claiming credits they are not eligible for. The consequences it lists include a delayed refund, an audit, fines or even imprisonment. Aggressive advertising, mailers and social media posts can all push a filer toward an incorrect return, and the IRS says some influencers encourage people to lie on tax forms.

The page’s general rule is easy to remember: if a big payday sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The IRS also lists other warning signs for preparers, including falsifying tax information, requiring cash payment, or providing no receipt.

The six rules fit together. A preparer who signs the return, charges a fee unrelated to the refund and sends the money to the filer’s own account avoids the most common problems. The order matters: protect the refund first, then decide how to spend it.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.