Donald Trung Quoc Don - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

A TikTok creator named Luka, who posts as @justabitofmagic, says she spent three years covering Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas shifts at a store, only to find out that the new hire she had just trained was paid $19 an hour while she earned $16. By her telling, she quit on the spot.

The video, posted on Nov. 8, 2026, was reported by The Mary Sue on Nov. 11, after an earlier write-up from Amplify Upworthy. Neither outlet named the store or independently confirmed the details, which come from Luka’s own TikTok video, and neither reported a view count.

Three Years of Holidays Behind the Counter

Donald Trung Quoc Don – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Luka said she worked at the store for about three years, and that the calendar’s busiest days belonged to her. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas shifts were the ones she picked up, the days many employees would rather spend at a family table. She also said she had asked her boss for a raise twice before the training assignment came along.

Holiday work is its own kind of effort, and plenty of households know how unevenly it can fall. A recent piece on the holiday jobs women quietly carry every year looked at the unseen labor that piles up around the same weeks, and a look at ways to balance work and the rest of life shows how quickly long shifts can crowd out everything else.

Then, according to the Mary Sue, her boss asked her to train a new hire. About two weeks later, the trainee mentioned in conversation that he made $19 an hour. Luka made $16, a gap of $3 for every hour on the clock, and she was the one who had shown him the ropes.

The $3 Gap and the Boss’s Answer

When Luka asked her boss about the difference, she says his reply was brief: “Oh yeah, he negotiated.” Upworthy reported the same quote. She also said the boss told her there was no room in the budget for a raise before the holiday season, and that employees were not supposed to discuss what they earned.

The district manager later visited the store, and Luka said she brought the issue to him as well. According to her account, he told her the store could not afford a raise for her either. Her boss, she says, then added a line that stuck: he had not thought she would leave, so he never thought to give her one.

That was the end of it for Luka. She said she quit on the spot, and she added that her side shifts already paid better than the store’s regular rate. Her story echoes other workplace tales from this week, such as the front desk worker in Tampa who ate a DoorDash order after a two-hour wait.

Coworker dynamics matter here too. One recent roundup on coworkers said to be the easiest to work with shows how much of a job comes down to relationships, and a feature on bosses said to be the most down-to-earth hints at what workers hope for in a manager.

Part of the reason such stories spread is that the numbers are so simple. Nobody needs a payroll degree to understand $19 against $16, or to feel the sting of being the one who did the teaching. It is also a reminder of how often pay is shaped less by years of loyalty than by who asked, and when. A list of things people who know their worth do that others mistake for rudeness touches on that same tension.

Fair pay is a theme that reaches well beyond one store. A piece on common regrets in adulthood and another on social norms that should be abandoned both brush against the old habit of staying quiet about money.

What the Law Says About Talking Pay

The boss’s comment that staff could not discuss wages drew a legal note from The Mary Sue. Under the National Labor Relations Act, covered employees have the right to talk about their pay, and the National Labor Relations Board says employer rules that ban or restrict those conversations are unlawful. According to the agency’s public guidance on wage discussions, the protection covers conversations with coworkers, and it applies whether or not a workplace has a union.

The rules do have limits. Employees also have the right to keep their own pay private, and the board’s page cautions that the law can change and has exceptions. Anyone with a question about a specific workplace is pointed to a regional NLRB office. Luka’s video does not say whether she looked into any of that, and the Mary Sue did not report that she filed a complaint.

The outlet also pointed to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta data in its own context for the story. In the Atlanta Fed’s latest three-month average, median hourly wages rose 4.7% over the year for people who switched jobs, compared with 3.4% for those who stayed put. That is a national figure, not a measure of Luka’s store, but it helps explain why a new hire can walk in earning more than a loyal veteran.

Why Holiday Pay Stories Keep Spreading

Late November puts a spotlight on stores, schedules and who ends up working the holidays. Retail employees line up for early openings while shoppers hunt for deals, and the people behind the register often have the least say in when they work. Luka’s account adds a different wrinkle: not only the hours, but the paycheck that comes with them.

It is worth keeping the facts in their place. This is one worker’s version of events, told on video, and the store and her boss have not been named. Nothing in the Mary Sue or Upworthy reports suggests the store replied. What the story does offer is a clear picture of how a small hourly difference, left unspoken for years, can grow into a resignation.

The takeaway is simple enough: pay gaps are easiest to spot when workers are allowed to compare notes, and a budget that is empty in November can look different once a good employee walks out.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.