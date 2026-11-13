Hullian111 - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Karl Bushby, 57, finished a 28-year walk around the world on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at the front door of his mother’s house in Hull, England. The homecoming came with a second first: he met his 12-year-old granddaughter in person for the first time, according to CP24.

He had set out from the southern tip of Chile in 1998, when his son Adam was 8. Adam is now 36, and he was waiting in the front garden when his father arrived, the Irish Examiner reported. Bushby’s mother, Angela, greeted him with a hug and a question that has been repeated in many reports since.

A Banner, a Hug and a Question From Angela

Hullian111 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The house in north Hull is a terraced home that Bushby had last visited in 1998, the Irish Examiner said. It was dressed for the day with a “Welcome Home Son” banner, CP24 reported, and Angela Bushby wept as her son embraced her. Her first words were a question about where he had been all this time.

Bushby answered with a joke, playfully telling his mother to behave. Later he described the reunion as “one great, big, blurry mess,” and said he had not seen her in about a decade and found her changed, per CP24.

It is the kind of reunion that mothers imagine for years. The feelings many mothers describe when a grown child leaves are explored in a look at what mothers quietly feel after the last child leaves home, and Angela Bushby’s wait lasted far longer than most. Grandchildren have their own side of such waits, a subject touched on in what grandkids remember most about their grandparents. A lot changed in the house and the street over 28 years, in much the way everyday rituals from the ’80s and ’90s slipped away without anyone marking the day.

From Punta Arenas to a Terraced House in Hull

By CP24’s account, Bushby began the walk in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Nov. 1, 1998. He covered about 31,000 miles, or 50,000 kilometers, across four continents and 30 countries. The rule he set himself was to reach his mother’s door without conventional transport, Euronews said, and the final leg ran through northeastern England. The Irish Examiner noted stretches such as the Darien Gap and the frozen Bering Strait, plus a recent swim across the English Channel.

The trip never matched the plan. Bushby originally estimated about five years, then later expected 12 or more, and it took 28, according to CP24. Money dried up after the 2008 financial crash, the pandemic of 2020 slowed everything, and border paperwork added more delay. Anyone who has priced carry-on suitcases for a holiday trip, compared luggage sets for the whole family or read about what never to post before leaving knows how quickly travel plans can shift, though few have watched a schedule stretch from five years to 28.

CP24 also traced the idea to Bushby’s father, Keith, an army veteran, who sent him a birthday card in the mid-1990s describing a debate among special forces soldiers about walking from London to New York by way of the Bering land bridge. That card, in effect, started the trek.

Adam, a Granddaughter and Keith at the Gate

Families who have missed years together often wish they had asked more questions sooner, a theme in the common regrets people name in adulthood. A list of things people regret never asking their grandparents is a reminder of how much goes unsaid when conversations are postponed. Bushby’s own reunion arrived after 28 years of postponed conversations.

Bushby left home at 29 and came back at 57. In between, his son grew up and a granddaughter arrived. CP24 reported that Bushby met 36-year-old Adam, from an early marriage, whom he had rarely seen. The Irish Examiner said Adam was in the front garden at the finish, and that the granddaughter was among the family members who posed for photographers with Keith.

The granddaughter is 12, and CP24 said Bushby met her for the first time. Euronews likewise reported that she was meeting him for the first time. Neither outlet quoted her or Adam about the moment.

It was not the only family reunion of the final stretch. CP24 said Bushby saw his father and brothers at Dover after he swam the Channel the month before. A father and brothers on the shore, a mother and son at the door and a granddaughter in the garden made the end of the journey feel like several homecomings in one.

A Crowd at City Hall and What Comes Next

After the family scene, Bushby went to Hull City Hall, where a crowd of hundreds cheered him on, CP24 reported. He joked with the crowd about making everyone wait. The Irish Examiner quoted him telling the crowd, “There has never been a welcome home quite like this.”

He credited “the kindness of strangers” for getting him around the planet and called Earth “the biggest team,” CP24 said.

The coming weeks look busy. Per CP24, he has six speaking engagements lined up over two months, a sequel to his memoir, Giant Steps, is due, and German filmmaker Werner Herzog is making a documentary about the trek. Bushby has also spoken about uncertainty over what comes next, including living with his mother for now, and said he plans to take on a new mission to stay busy.

The finish line was a front door, a banner and a mother’s question, and the first minutes were a hug. Bushby’s long walk ended where it began, with family, and the next chapter now has a 12-year-old in it.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.