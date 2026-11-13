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Fireworks stands tend to fill up as New Year’s Eve approaches, and the shelves can look like a free-for-all. They are not. Federal consumer-product rules ban seven kinds of devices outright, from cherry bombs and M-80s to firecrackers over a set size, and the list below is drawn from the text of those rules.

The main source is a Consumer Product Safety Commission regulation, 16 CFR 1500.17, which lists products classed as banned hazardous substances. A separate pair of rules covers national forests and parks, noted at the end. None of this replaces state or local law, which can be stricter.

Loud Fireworks That Cross the Federal Line

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1. Cherry Bombs, M-80 Salutes and Silver Salutes

Under paragraph (a)(3) of the federal regulation, fireworks made to produce an audible effect are banned for consumers when the sound comes from a charge of more than 2 grains of pyrotechnic composition. The text names cherry bombs, M-80 salutes, silver salutes and other large firecrackers. Two grains is roughly 130 milligrams.

The same paragraph includes aerial bombs and any other device designed for a loud report, so the label on the package matters less than the amount of powder inside. Handling anything explosive calls for the kind of care covered in a list of things never to do when handling or storing gasoline.

2. Firecrackers With More Than 50 Milligrams of Powder

Ordinary firecrackers face a lower ceiling. Paragraph (a)(8) bans firecrackers designed to make noise if the charge exceeds 50 milligrams, or .772 grains, of pyrotechnic composition. That figure is far smaller than the one for M-80s.

The eCFR version of the section repeats the same threshold. Firecrackers included as components of a rocket are not covered by this particular limit. Other rules about what may be bought and used, such as the car add-ons that are illegal in many states, also turn on exact specifications rather than on a product’s name.

3. Aerial Bombs

Aerial bombs appear by name in both (a)(3) and (a)(8), which makes them one of the clearest cases on the list. The regulation lists them as banned for consumers.

The holiday-season things that are against the law roundup covers other seasonal rules that can catch people off guard, and fireworks traditions, like those in a feature on odd American traditions, vary a great deal from place to place.

Look-Alikes and Do-It-Yourself Kits

4. Devices That Can Be Mistaken for Candy or Food

Paragraph (a)(8) also bans devices that may be confused with candy or other foods. The regulation gives two examples: “dragon eggs” and “cracker balls,” the latter also known as ball-type caps.

It is one of the few bans on this list written around how a product looks rather than how much powder it holds, and a throwback to the novelty items recalled in a look at little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s.

5. Kits and Components Meant to Make Banned Fireworks

Both the loud-device paragraph and the firecracker paragraph add the same phrase: kits and components intended to produce such fireworks are banned too. Buying the parts instead of the finished device does not change the status, a point that belongs on any list of social norms worth rethinking.

The USPS is also strict about what can travel in a package, as a list of things that are against the law to put in the mail explains, and that includes fireworks. Old habits, like the ones in a roundup of boomer habits that are making a comeback, do not change what the rules allow.

Devices That Miss the Federal Standards

6. Fireworks That Do Not Meet the Part 1507 Requirements

Paragraph (a)(9) bans all fireworks devices other than firecrackers, including kits and components, that do not comply with the requirements in 16 CFR part 1507. The scope section of part 1507 explains that a device failing the applicable requirements is a banned hazardous substance and cannot be moved in interstate commerce.

The same section adds a useful detail: a device that is not otherwise banned does not become banned simply because part 1507 has no requirement that applies to it. In plain terms, products sold legally to consumers are expected to meet a federal construction standard, and those that fail it are off the list of legal consumer items.

7. Large Reloadable Aerial Shells

Paragraph (a)(11) covers reloadable tube aerial shell devices that use shells larger than 1.75 inches in outer diameter and were imported on or after Oct. 8, 1991. Those are banned for consumers as well, which keeps professional-sized shells out of backyard hands, so shell diameter is worth a glance on any package.

Places Where Even Legal Fireworks Are Off Limits

A separate set of federal rules deals with place rather than product. The U.S. Forest Service regulation 36 CFR 261.5 prohibits possessing or using an exploding target or any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device in a national forest. For the National Park Service, 36 CFR 2.38 says using or possessing fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited except under a permit, with fireworks allowed in designated areas set by the park superintendent and subject to state law.

The CPSC’s own fireworks guidance adds practical reminders for anyone who is buying: confirm that fireworks are legal in the area, buy only products labeled for consumer rather than professional use, never try to relight or pick up a device that did not ignite fully, keep children away from every kind of firework including sparklers, and keep water or a garden hose close by.

The federal list is only the floor. States, counties and cities set their own limits on which consumer fireworks can be sold or used. A quick check of the local fire marshal’s or city’s website before a purchase settles the question faster than any list.

All seven entries come from 16 CFR 1500.17, which also lists limited exceptions for devices distributed to farmers, ranchers and growers through wildlife-management programs. Those exceptions do not apply to ordinary buyers.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: CTracy0803 – CC0/Wikimedia Commons