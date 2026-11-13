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The post ‘Flirty’ Nurse Allegedly Offered to Sleep With Patient ‘to Improve His Health’ first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

A medical appointment in Kamloops, British Columbia, has become the subject of a professional investigation after a registered nurse allegedly offered to have sex with a patient, suggesting that sexual activity was important for a man’s health. The unusual allegation has attracted attention after the provincial nursing regulator issued an order temporarily restricting the nurse’s private practice activities.

According to the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM), the patient had contacted the nurse to arrange a medical assessment and obtain paperwork connected to an RCMP requirement. What was expected to be a routine healthcare appointment allegedly took an unexpected turn when the nurse began making personal comments about the patient’s appearance, asked about his sex life, and eventually offered to sleep with him.

The nurse, Lori Chern, denies engaging in sexual misconduct. She has disputed the patient’s account and questioned the circumstances surrounding the complaint. The regulator’s order is temporary, and the allegations have not been established through a final disciplinary decision.

The case raises questions about professional boundaries in healthcare, particularly when medical services are provided in private settings rather than traditional hospital environments.

How the Nurse Allegedly Made the Unusual Offer

The allegations began with a complaint the BCCNM received on August 6, 2026. According to the regulator’s November 4 notice, the patient said a pharmacist gave him Chern’s contact information.

The patient contacted the nurse because he wanted an assessment and medical forms completed to meet an RCMP requirement. The nurse reportedly agreed to provide the service and told him to go to her home in Kamloops, where the assessment would take place.

Chern operates RN Collaborate, a health and wellness practice in Kamloops that focuses on men over 40. The patient said he arrived at the residence expecting to receive the assessment and the necessary paperwork. However, the complaint describes an interaction that allegedly went beyond the normal boundaries of a medical appointment.

According to the patient’s account, he was asked to sit on a living room couch, and the nurse sat very close to him. During the blood pressure assessment, she allegedly began caressing his right arm.

After checking his blood pressure, Chern reportedly complimented his physique and his vital signs. She allegedly told him that his heart rate and blood pressure suggested he had the health of an 18-year-old. The complaint also described other gestures and comments that the patient interpreted as flirtatious.

Nurse Allegedly Said Sex Was Important for Men’s Health

The most unusual part of the complaint concerns an alleged conversation about sexual activity. According to the patient’s account, the nurse asked about his sex life during the appointment. She then allegedly suggested that sex was important for a man’s ability to regulate himself and maintain good health.

The complaint states that Chern subsequently offered to have sex with him. The patient reportedly declined the offer. However, the complaint alleges that the nurse then told him he could call or text her outside work if he changed his mind and wanted to meet for sex.

The allegation is particularly significant because the conversation reportedly happened during an appointment arranged for a medical assessment. Patients generally approach healthcare professionals expecting their concerns to be handled within a professional relationship.

The regulator’s nurse-client boundaries standard states that nurses must not enter into sexual relationships with clients, regardless of whether the client appears to consent.

Patient Reportedly Submitted Text Messages as Evidence

The patient’s complaint did not rely only on his description of what happened during the appointment. Under the BCCNM’s protection order, he also submitted screenshots of text messages he said he exchanged with the nurse.

The regulator considered these messages when reviewing the complaint. In its preliminary assessment, the Investigation Committee said the messages largely conformed to the patient’s account of the alleged encounter.

The regulator also noted that the medical assessment forms that were supposed to be completed after the appointment had not been submitted. According to the order, Chern indicated that her Medical Services Plan (MSP) number was not working.

The missing paperwork was part of the background the regulator considered, although it was not itself a final finding of professional misconduct.

The committee explained that it had to consider whether the complaint was obviously unfounded or exaggerated and whether there was sufficient reason to take temporary action to protect the public. It was not being asked to decide the final truth of every allegation at that stage.

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Nurse Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chern has publicly rejected the allegations and offered a different account of the events. In a statement reported by CFJC Today on November 11, she said the complaint was connected to a disagreement over the patient’s request for help with paperwork relating to his firearms license.

According to her account, the man contacted her in July seeking an RCMP assessment after his firearms license had been suspended following an apprehension under British Columbia’s Mental Health Act.

Chern said the man described the matter as urgent and wanted her assistance with the required assessment.

She reportedly described the meeting as uncomfortable and said she eventually declined to complete the paperwork. Instead, she said she directed him to an Urgent and Primary Care Center for further assistance.

Chern also claimed that the complaint was submitted the day after she refused to help with the requested paperwork.

She denied making sexual advances, offering to have sex with the patient, or engaging in inappropriate physical contact. She also disputed the regulator’s interpretation of the text messages and other information connected to her private practice.

Her public response included screenshots of a text exchange, with personal identifying information removed.

Chern further stated that she had treated more than 20,000 patients during her career and had never previously faced a professional complaint involving sexual misconduct or nurse-client boundary violations.

She also raised concerns about the publication of her name and workplace locations, saying it had created safety concerns for herself, hospital employees, and patients.

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