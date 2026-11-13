David Medcalf - CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

A Celina, Texas, homeowner who posts on TikTok as TexpatBBQ says the walls and ceilings of his new Lennar house are cracking. His walkthrough video has passed 10.6 million views, the New York Post reported on Nov. 4, 2026.

He says he has spent about a year pressing the builder to act, and that Lennar emailed him that the damage is “not a structural concern. It is purely cosmetic.” Lennar later posted online that it knew about the videos and had been talking with him directly. What is causing the cracks has not been independently confirmed.

The Walkthrough That Reached 10.6 Million Views

Dwight Burdette – CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

In the clip, the Post reported, the owner follows a gap about an inch wide that climbs the brick from the foundation toward the roofline. He then walks inside to show damage running through a bathroom. “And here is where the bath faucet is literally coming off the wall,” he says, before pointing to ceiling cracks and doors that no longer shut.

Builders and buyers have clashed in Texas before, including when a Texas homebuilder stayed calm as a neighbor questioned his permits. This dispute is playing out in public instead, one short video at a time, and a Frenz Hub list of things people who know their worth do that others mistake for rudeness reads a little like the comment section under it.

Other Owners Post Their Own Clips

He is not the only one posting. In Austin, an owner who posts as @turnmypaige drew more than 580,000 views tracing a ceiling crack that she says lines up with fractures in her tile floor and a split in the foundation below. She says neighbors have described the same problems, as quoted by the Post.

Another Austin owner, @honeybeeabs, pulled in more than 504,000 views after a company representative looked at her cracking house and called it normal. She argued that Texas code calls for an engineer to do such an inspection. A Lennar spokesperson told MySA that the company was working directly with the homeowner to address her concerns, the Post said.

Rules about who answers for a home do vary from state to state, and Georgia’s new HOA registration law shows how lawmakers are changing what owners can expect. For buyers watching all of this, a Frenz Hub guide to getting a house guest-ready is a reminder of how much daily life a house has to hold up to.

Homeowners in this spot often learn the limits of what they control, a point that comes up in a list of things homeowners can’t legally do on their own property and in a Frenz Hub piece on common regrets people have in adulthood, a prompt to weigh big purchases carefully. Couples planning a home renovation together face the same question of who is responsible when something goes wrong, and even winter garden projects depend on the house underneath them staying put.

A Year of Asking and an Email Calling It Cosmetic

The Celina owner says the house is still inside its 10-year warranty, which is why he kept pushing. After Lennar sent inspectors, he says, the email arrived calling the cracking purely cosmetic. “Apparently, being able to see through the wall is not serious,” he said, sarcastically, in the video. He ends by asking the builder when it is going to do the right thing and fix the home.

A second outlet, The Nerd Stash, summarized his videos on Sept. 21, 2026, and noted that his account has not been independently verified. In a follow-up, he says the same cracking runs from one exterior wall, through several rooms, to the opposite wall, with damage he points to in the dining room, the bathroom and the garage.

He also says he hired his own inspector before Lennar’s people arrived, and that the inspector found what appeared to be a foundation crack. According to his account, two Lennar representatives later measured the floors and concluded that the foundation was within acceptable limits and the visible cracking was not structural. The Nerd Stash said no independent structural engineering report had been made public.

What Lennar Has Said, and What Is Still Pending

The company has not, in the coverage reviewed, laid out its own findings in detail. Per the Post, Lennar said online that it was aware of the videos and had been speaking with the owner directly. His later updates, the Post said, mention a third Lennar inspection, a divisional president getting involved and a structural engineer’s report on the calendar.

That report is the piece many viewers are waiting for. An engineer’s findings would be the first independent word on whether the cracks are surface blemishes, as the emailed answer describes them, or something deeper, as the owner suspects. Until then, the two sides remain apart: an owner who says the problem is growing, and a builder whose reported position is that the cracks are not structural.

Where the Story Stands

As of the Post’s Nov. 4 report, TexpatBBQ’s walkthrough had topped 10.6 million views, the engineer’s report was still ahead, and no one had publicly shown what is behind the cracks. Every claim about the damage comes from the owners’ own videos, and Lennar’s reported answer is that it is cosmetic.

For other buyers, the practical lesson in the clips is simple: document what shows up, keep every email, and watch the dates on a warranty. A crack that keeps growing is usually worth putting in writing sooner rather than later, and the replies that come back are worth saving as well.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: David Medcalf – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons