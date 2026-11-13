AlphaLemur - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

America Recycles Day lands on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, and the EPA’s page for the occasion comes with a pointed reminder: plastic bags, electronics and batteries do not belong in curbside bins. Cardboard, metal cans and paper are the commonly accepted staples, though local programs differ.

That short warning covers three of the six items that follow. Based on EPA guidance, the other three are broken glass, containers still coated in food and compostable plastics. Each one can foul a load of good material or damage the machinery that sorts it.

Items That Belong at Drop-Off Points

Peter Fiskerstrand – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. Batteries of Every Kind

The EPA says most batteries, including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid and other rechargeable types, should stay out of household garbage and recycling bins. They need special handling, and the EPA’s page on used household batteries says they can always be recycled or taken to household hazardous waste collection points. Dry-cell batteries such as AA and AAA can often be dropped at in-store bins or community collection events.

Lithium-ion batteries get the strongest language. The agency’s page on used lithium-ion batteries explains that a battery, or a device holding one, can be crushed or damaged during transport and sorting, creating a fire hazard. Its advice is to tape the terminals or place each battery in its own plastic bag before taking it to a drop-off. Readers who want the full story can see this earlier look at EPA’s fire tracking, and this guide to winter garden beds for fall greens and herbs offers a calmer way to spend a weekend outside.

2. Electronics

Phones, laptops and televisions have no place at the curb either. According to the EPA’s recycling guide, electronics cannot be recycled curbside, though manufacturers and retailers run take-back options. The agency’s own estimate is that about 2.7 million tons of consumer electronics were generated in 2018 and roughly 38.5 percent were recycled. Anyone dropping off a device should delete personal information first, the EPA adds.

Old chargers and power bricks tend to pile up in the same drawers as dead devices, and this list of battery-charging rules ahead of holiday gifts is a good reminder to sort them out before new ones arrive. Saving, repairing and handing down gear is nothing new, as this look at boomer habits that are making a comeback shows.

3. Plastic Bags, Wraps and Films

Plastic bags are the surprise on the list, since they are technically recyclable. The EPA explains in its frequently asked questions that bags, wraps and films cannot go in the household bin, and that retail and grocery stores often accept them. For sandwich bags, the agency suggests cutting off any sealable zipper first. The Earth911 locator the EPA points to can help find a drop-off, and this roundup of vacuums for homes with pet hair and this comparison of self-cleaning litter boxes are a fun peek at other everyday household chores, including how bags and refills pile up.

Items That Foul or Damage the Load

4. Broken Glass

Whole glass bottles and jars are recyclable, and most curbside programs take mixed colors. Broken glass is different. The EPA says broken glass should not go in the recycling bin because shards can hurt workers and damage equipment. Metal bottle caps also belong in a separate stream rather than on the bottle. Some places have rules on what can be thrown out at all, as this list of seven things illegal to throw in the trash in some states shows, and cooks can check what never to put in a garbage disposal before Thanksgiving.

5. Containers Still Coated in Food

Dirty takeout containers can undo the work of everything around them. According to the EPA, paper and cardboard takeout containers depend on how much food remains, and ones contaminated with food cannot be recycled. The standard to meet is “spatula-clean,” meaning a quick scrape or rinse. The same rule applies to plastic containers, and plastic utensils cannot be recycled at all.

Pizza boxes are a gentler case: the agency says they can go in even with some grease, as long as food scraps are removed and the box is flattened.

6. Compostable Plastics

Items labeled compostable can look recyclable, but the EPA’s answer is a flat no. Compostable plastics are not meant for recycling, and mixing them in with regular plastics can contaminate the stream. Anyone with such items should contact a hauler or local government to ask about drop-off sites.

What the Numbers Say About America Recycles Day

The EPA reports that the U.S. recycling rate has climbed from under 7 percent in 1960 to 32 percent today, with a national goal of reaching 50 percent by 2030. The agency also credits recycling and reuse with supporting 681,000 jobs in a single year, based on a 2016 study. The day itself is observed every Nov. 15.

States mark it too. A proclamation from Michigan’s governor notes that the state’s recycling rate has reached an all-time high and points residents to a state campaign that teaches how to recycle correctly. The common thread across those messages is that rules vary by town, so the EPA keeps repeating the same advice: check with the local recycling provider.

Households that sort carefully tend to find the bin easier to manage, since a short mental list of banned items covers most mistakes. A quick look at a hauler’s website or the sticker inside the bin lid usually settles most questions. As of Nov. 12, 2026, the guidance above is what the EPA’s pages list, and local programs remain the final word on what a given curb will accept.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: AlphaLemur – CC0/Wikimedia Commons