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The post Adult Children Who Cut Off Their Parents Often Have These 6 Deeply Painful Reasons They May Never Forgive Them for first appeared in Crafting Your Home.

A parent can raise a child for 18 years, celebrate birthdays together, share family holidays, and still become someone that child no longer speaks to.

Sometimes, the silence begins after a terrible argument. Other times, it follows years of painful experiences that outsiders never noticed. Family estrangement is more common and complicated than many people realize.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family found that approximately 6% of participants experienced at least one period of estrangement from their mothers, while 26% experienced estrangement from their fathers during the years researchers observed them. These figures don’t mean everyone permanently cut contact. In fact, many relationships later resumed some degree of connection.

Still, research reveals several painful experiences that can contribute to family separation. These six patterns help explain why some adult children eventually decide that distance feels more manageable than continuing the relationship.

They Grew Up Feeling Emotionally Unwanted

Some childhood wounds have nothing to do with whether there was food on the table or a roof overhead. A child might receive birthday presents, attend a good school, and have their practical needs met while still feeling emotionally invisible.

Perhaps they were rarely comforted when upset. Maybe their achievements went unnoticed, or their attempts to discuss problems were repeatedly dismissed. Over time, they might stop expecting emotional support from the people they were supposed to depend on.

Research by Carr and colleagues on family estrangement found that adult children frequently described feeling unsupported, unaccepted, or unloved when explaining their distance from parents. Imagine an adult son who has stopped sharing important news with his mother because previous attempts always ended in criticism or indifference.

Eventually, limiting contact might feel like an extension of the emotional distance he already experienced. Of course, imperfect parenting and occasional emotional unavailability don’t automatically cause estrangement. The concern is a lasting pattern of disconnection that remains unresolved into adulthood.

They Were Constantly Criticized, Humiliated, or Made to Feel Inadequate

There’s a difference between correcting a child’s behavior and repeatedly making that child feel worthless. Some adult children remember growing up with constant comparisons, harsh comments, embarrassing jokes, or criticism that seemed impossible to escape. Perhaps a parent regularly compared them unfavorably with siblings.

Maybe their appearance, intelligence, or accomplishments became frequent targets of ridicule. Even as adults, the same comments might continue at family gatherings. Imagine visiting your parents for a holiday dinner, only to hear another joke about your weight, career, or failed relationship.

After years of asking for the comments to stop, declining future invitations can begin to feel like the easier option. Research by Kylie Agllias on adult child-parent estrangement identifies abuse, poor parenting, betrayal, and long-standing disconnection among the experiences described by estranged adult children.

This doesn’t mean every critical remark is emotional abuse. But repeated humiliation can make family relationships feel less supportive and more like situations where someone must constantly defend their dignity.

Their Parents Never Respected Their Adult Choices or Boundaries

Growing up changes the relationship between parents and children. The decisions that once belonged largely to parents gradually become the responsibility of their adult children. However, some families struggle with that transition.

A parent may continue trying to control whom their child dates, where they live, how they spend money, or how they raise their own children. Advice isn’t necessarily the problem. It becomes more difficult when an adult child clearly communicates a decision, but the parent repeatedly refuses to respect it.

A University of Michigan study on tensions between parents and adult children found that relationship-related disagreements were associated with lower feelings of solidarity and greater ambivalence. Imagine grandparents repeatedly ignoring household rules established by their adult daughter and her spouse.

After several unsuccessful conversations, the couple might decide to visit less often. The grandparents may interpret the decision as rejection, while the adult child sees it as protecting their authority within their own home. Different family traditions can shape expectations about involvement. Still, maintaining a relationship becomes difficult when one person consistently disregards the other’s boundaries.

Their Parents Failed to Protect Them When They Needed Help Most

One particularly painful source of family estrangement involves serious harm that occurred during childhood. For some adult children, the deepest hurt isn’t only what happened to them. It’s the belief that a parent knew they were suffering and failed to respond appropriately.

This might involve abuse, violence, exploitation, or another dangerous situation. A child who tried to seek help but felt ignored or disbelieved may struggle to trust that parent later in life. Agllias’s research on adult children’s explanations for estrangement identifies betrayal as an important theme in some accounts.

Consider an adult survivor who refuses to attend family gatherings because someone who seriously harmed them will be present. If a parent insists they attend anyway to preserve family harmony, the disagreement involves present-day safety as well as the past. Caregivers don’t always know harm is happening, and some face serious barriers to intervening.

But when a parent knowingly dismisses danger or continues exposing someone to harm, rebuilding trust may be especially difficult. For some adult children, maintaining distance becomes a way to avoid further exposure to an unsafe situation.

Their Parents Refused to Acknowledge the Pain They Caused

Sometimes, an adult child is willing to discuss the past. They aren’t necessarily asking their parents to be perfect or rewrite every childhood memory. They want acknowledgment that certain experiences were hurtful.

Instead, the conversation may end with familiar responses: “That never happened.” “You’re remembering everything wrong.” “We did the best we could.” Some of these statements may reflect genuine differences in memory or a parent’s attempt to explain difficult circumstances.

But repeated dismissal can leave an adult child feeling that their experiences aren’t being taken seriously. In research comparing explanations for family estrangement, adult children often emphasized hurtful parental behavior, while parents more frequently described outside circumstances or uncertainty about the relationship breakdown.

Importantly, the researchers surveyed different parents and adult children, not matched members of the same families. Still, the findings help explain why relatives may understand the same relationship very differently. When someone repeatedly tries to discuss unresolved pain and feels unheard, they may eventually stop trying to have the conversation altogether.

Related: 8-parenting-patterns-that-can-harm-a-child

Their Parents Apologized but Never Changed Their Behavior

Sometimes, the problem isn’t that a parent never said sorry. It’s that the apology was followed by the same hurtful behavior. A parent might promise to stop criticizing an adult child’s spouse, only to repeat the insults during the next visit.

Another might agree to respect personal boundaries but continue interfering whenever an opportunity appears. Eventually, apologies can begin to feel less meaningful when they aren’t accompanied by changes in behavior. A 2016 study on effective apologies found that acknowledging responsibility and offering repair were especially important components.

Although the experiments involved hypothetical workplace situations rather than estranged families, they offer an important insight: saying sorry and taking meaningful responsibility aren’t necessarily the same thing. For some adult children, repeated attempts at reconciliation may create a cycle of hope followed by disappointment.

They reconnect, believe things might improve, and eventually encounter the same unresolved problems. After enough painful experiences, they may decide that maintaining distance is preferable to repeating the cycle. That doesn’t mean the relationship can’t improve. It means rebuilding trust may require more than promises.

Why Forgiveness Doesn’t Always Mean Reconciliation

Family estrangement isn’t always permanent. The 2023 longitudinal U.S. study found that many participants who experienced estrangement later stopped meeting the study’s criteria for it. However, renewed contact doesn’t necessarily mean that past experiences were forgiven or that the relationship became healthy.

The American Psychological Association distinguishes forgiveness from reconciliation. Someone may choose to release resentment without rebuilding a relationship. Others may resume limited contact while continuing to work through unresolved feelings. And some may decide that renewed contact isn’t safe or workable.

Parents and adult children can also interpret family history differently, which can make repair especially challenging. No single explanation fits every estranged family, and no research can predict whether someone will forgive a particular experience. These six patterns show that family relationships involve more than shared history.

They also depend on trust, acceptance, accountability, and respect. Sometimes, relationships can be rebuilt through mutual effort and meaningful change. Other times, distance remains. Being related may create a lifelong connection through family history, but it doesn’t automatically resolve the pain that can develop within that relationship.

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