Donald West - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The payment tablet came to the table with 25% already highlighted, the customer asked how to change it, and the server showed him which buttons to press. Then Gabby Kozlowski, a server in Charleston, South Carolina, watched the number drop to 9%, and she took her question to TikTok: would other servers say something to a customer after a tip like that?

Kozlowski (@gabbykozlowski on TikTok) described a meal that, in her view, had gone well. As The Mary Sue reported on Oct. 16, 2026, she wondered whether her service had let him down. BroBible, which covered the video a day earlier, put the numbers at $5 on a $55 bill, just over 9%.

The Friendly Table and the Tablet’s 25% Default

Navin75 – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

By Kozlowski’s account in her TikTok, the customer was chatty and pleasant through the meal. Nothing about the table, she said, suggested a problem. When the bill came, the restaurant’s tablet offered its usual choices with 25% set as the highlighted default.

The customer asked how to enter a different amount. Kozlowski walked him through the custom-tip screen, which meant she was standing right there as he typed a lower figure. BroBible reported that the restaurant is not named in the video and that the video was posted on Oct. 3, 2026, with more than 33,000 views when the outlet wrote about it on Oct. 15.

Stories about tip screens have become a regular thing online, from a kiosk’s suggested tip that was figured on the after-tax total to a self-checkout prompt for a bottle of water, and each one adds to the sense that nobody is sure what the rules are anymore.

Tipping is also one of the more curious customs on a list of odd American traditions that confuse the rest of the world, which helps explain why a single tablet can start such a long conversation.

What Kozlowski Asked Other Servers

Kozlowski did not tell viewers what she planned to do. She asked them, the way people trade opinions on everyday foods and the table manners around them. Her question, as BroBible quoted it, was whether they had ever said something to a table they felt did not tip appropriately, and whether doing so had ever led to a bigger tip or to trouble with management.

She also said she had never raised a tip with a table, adding that she does not know whether she ever will. BroBible noted that she had held back many times before, and that this particular tip made her reconsider.

She did not accuse the customer of anything, and the coverage does not name him. What she described was a mismatch between a warm conversation and a number on a screen, and a worker deciding whether to speak up, a spot another worker faced in the story of a Las Vegas bartender and a 10-cent tip suggestion.

Money habits sit behind these debates, as a list of habits of people who never seem to run out of money suggests. Other servers answered in the comments. According to BroBible, one said the only thing they ever do is “cuss them out” in their head, and another said their average tip had slipped from 26% to 14%.

Why Many Commenters Said Stay Quiet

A roundup of social norms people say should be abandoned shows tipping is not the only custom people argue over, and the comments on this video showed it. The Mary Sue noted that most viewers advised against confronting customers about tips, a verdict as blunt as the entries in a list of hardest truths to accept in life. One commenter said it was kind of him to leave a tip at all, whatever the amount. Another told Kozlowski to ask her boss for a higher wage, since she works for the restaurant and not the customer.

Replies pushed back on that point, with one commenter arguing that employers, not customers, ought to be responsible for pay. The Mary Sue also quoted a commenter who asked why 10% used to be the norm when menu prices have climbed so much, and said 25% felt like too much to expect.

BroBible added that some viewers said clips like this one make them want to stop tipping altogether, while others argued that a bad tip says nothing about the server and that good tippers outweigh the rest.

The broader mood around tipping is not new. BroBible pointed to a 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center in which 72% of Americans said tipping is expected in more places than it was five years earlier, and 21% were against tipping in general.

The Pay Rules Behind the Tip Screen

Part of why the debate stays so heated is how tipped work is paid. Under the U.S. Department of Labor’s tipped-wage rules, the federal minimum cash wage for tipped employees is $2.13 an hour, with the employer allowed to claim a tip credit of up to $5.12 an hour against the $7.25 federal minimum wage. Tips are meant to make up the difference. State rules vary, and the video does not say what Kozlowski is paid.

That arrangement means a customer’s choice at the tablet is, for many servers, part of how a shift adds up, though the coverage does not say how Kozlowski’s restaurant pays its staff.

Where the Conversation Stands

Kozlowski’s video did not end with a verdict, and the coverage does not say whether she spoke to the customer or whether he knew anyone was talking about him online. What it leaves is an open question from a working server, with replies that range from sympathy to a firm suggestion to let it go.

The reporting is dated: the video went up on Oct. 3, BroBible covered it on Oct. 15 and The Mary Sue on Oct. 16, and the view count above is the one BroBible gave at that time. For anyone who has ever stood at a payment tablet unsure of what a number says about them or about the person across the table, the story is a reminder that a friendly meal can still end with a question.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Donald West – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons