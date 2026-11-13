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Owning $10,000 in cash is not against federal law, and neither is depositing it or spending it. What federal law does target is the way people handle a sum that size: hiding it, splitting it up, carrying it across a border without a form, or leaving out a report that a business is required to file.

Five specific acts fit that description, each tied to a federal statute or regulation published by the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School. Here is what each one covers, and where the $10,000 line comes from.

Banks and the $10,000 Line

United States Department of the Treasury – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Under 31 CFR 1010.311, a financial institution other than a casino files a report on any deposit, withdrawal or exchange of currency of more than $10,000. The report itself is routine paperwork; FinCEN, the Treasury bureau that collects it, calls it a currency transaction report.

The trouble starts when someone tries to avoid it. Readers who want a wider view of everyday cash law can start with four other things done with coins and cash that break federal law, and those who simply prefer paper money may like a look at the ten states where stores cannot refuse cash. Older money habits are part of a larger story, too, such as the ones in this list of boomer habits that are making a comeback.

1. Structuring Deposits or Withdrawals

The statute known as 31 U.S.C. 5324 bars anyone from structuring, assisting in structuring, or attempting to structure a transaction with a domestic financial institution, when done to evade the reporting rules. In plain terms, a person who deposits $9,000 on Monday and $9,000 on Wednesday specifically to keep a bank from filing a report is breaking the law, even if the money is entirely legitimate.

The criminal penalty is a fine and up to five years in prison. That can double to 10 years when the violation happens alongside another federal offense or as part of a pattern involving more than $100,000 in a 12-month period, according to the same statute.

2. Causing a Bank to File a False or Incomplete Report

The same law reaches a second act. It is also prohibited to cause or attempt to cause a bank to file a report that contains a material omission or misstatement of fact, again for the purpose of evading the rules. A report that leaves out or misstates a material fact is what the statute describes.

The statute also covers causing a bank to fail to file a required report in the first place. A related note on safe banking habits is in this list of things never to do at an ATM when withdrawing cash, and some of the old customs behind cash culture show up in the social norms that some people think should be dropped.

Carrying Cash Across the Border

3. Moving More Than $10,000 Into or Out of the Country Without a Report

Another rule applies at the border. Under 31 U.S.C. 5316, a person who knowingly transports, is about to transport, or has transported monetary instruments of more than $10,000 at one time into or out of the United States must file a report. The rule covers movement in either direction.

The rule is about the report, not the money. Carrying that much is allowed, provided the form is filed. FinCEN notes that the international transportation report, Form 105, can be filed electronically through U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Travelers heading abroad for the holidays may also want to read the guidance on what never to share online while traveling, the long list of odd American traditions that surprise visitors, and the small rituals that quietly disappeared.

When a Business Takes Large Cash Payments

4. A Business Skipping the Report on Cash Over $10,000

The fourth item covers the other side of the counter. Under 31 CFR 1010.330, a person who receives more than $10,000 in currency in the course of a trade or business, in one transaction or in two or more related transactions, must report it. The IRS explains on its Form 8300 page that the form is due within 15 days of the cash transaction.

That duty falls on the business receiving the cash, not on the customer handing it over. The IRS page adds that businesses must keep a copy for five years and give each named party a written statement by Jan. 31 of the next year.

5. Splitting One Big Cash Payment Into Pieces

The last item mirrors the first. The anti-structuring law has a separate subsection, 5324(b), that bars structuring a transaction with a nonfinancial trade or business to evade its reporting rule. The regulation says the same in its own words: a transaction may not be divided into multiple transactions in order to avoid reporting.

The regulation also counts any payments between the same payer and the same business within a 24-hour period as related, and longer stretches can count too when the business knows they belong to a connected series. Under that 24-hour rule, a customer who pays a contractor $6,000 in cash on Friday and another $6,000 on Saturday has not avoided the form; the two payments still add up to $12,000.

What Is Still Perfectly Legal

None of this makes large cash dealings suspicious on their own. A person can deposit savings or the proceeds of a private sale, and a business that files a Form 8300 has simply followed the rules.

The simple takeaway is to be straightforward. If a bank or business asks for information or needs to file a form, the safest answer is the honest one, and anyone unsure about a specific situation can ask the institution or a tax or legal professional. The line the law draws is between reporting and evading, not between small and large sums.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: 42-BRT – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons