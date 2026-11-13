Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland - CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Dave Billings, 45, of Hilton in Derbyshire, England, bought the back half of a Boeing 737 on Facebook Marketplace for about 4,000 pounds, roughly $5,364, and had it lowered into a hole in his backyard. The three-ton fuselage is now buried, and it is meant to become the newest room in an underground bunker he has spent years building.

The New York Post reported the project on Nov. 9, 2026, noting that the bunker has cost at least 50,000 pounds, about $67,053, so far. It is part engineering experiment, part party venue, and, by the Post’s account, a project inspired by his young son.

A 4,000-Pound Fuselage From Facebook Marketplace

Andy Mitchell from Glasgow, UK – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Billings is an engineer and content creator who runs the “Tornado Dave” YouTube channel, which Aerospace Global News counted at more than 326,000 subscribers. His home and workshops sit on a former military camp, and he has been digging underground there for years. When the plane section turned up for sale on Facebook, the price was about 4,000 pounds.

The section is the rear fuselage of a Boeing 737-500, registered G-BVKB, according to Aerospace Global News. BBC Derby, in a February 2026 interview republished by AOL, reported that he bought it as a bare shell and planned to keep the old galley and rear toilet area while leaving the aluminum framework visible.

A buried plane is the kind of curiosity that sends readers looking for more, and there is plenty in a list of odd American traditions that confuse the rest of the world and a roundup of the weirdest delicacies in the U.S., and the same love of the unusual is behind a story on the tiny bleed hole in an airplane window. Aircraft are full of small details that most passengers never notice.

Lowering Three Tons Into a 14-Foot Hole

The Post reported that the fuselage went into a hole 14 feet deep. Aerospace Global News said the lowering took place on Oct. 20, using a large crane, five volunteers and several crane operators, with Billings filming from several angles, including a camera on the crane’s jib. The date given in the Post’s account differs, so the lowering is best described as late October.

Digging a hole that size on private land normally raises the question of permission, and Billings has said he plans to apply for retrospective planning permission. Questions about permits come up in other backyard builds too, as in the story of a Texas homebuilder who stayed calm when a neighbor questioned his permits. Backyards have their own limits, a point made in a guide to five things drone owners cannot legally do over their own backyard.

Billings made a 3D-printed scale model to show how the section will connect to the underground rooms that already exist beneath the garden. The bunker is expected to grow into a wider network of rooms and tunnels. He is aiming to finish in February 2027, according to Aerospace Global News. A project like this tends to attract curious visitors, much like the strangest roadside attractions in America, though this one sits behind a private fence. Fans of unusual aircraft stories can also read about a woman who took a $20 flight and slept at the airport on purpose, and travelers who compare fares will find eight of the cheapest airlines to fly a handy read.

A Plane With a Past, From British Midland to Pudsey Baby

The aircraft was built in 1993, and reports say it first flew for British Midland in 1994. It moved to the low-cost arm bmibaby in 2002, where it was set up with 131 economy seats and flew from East Midlands, Manchester and Cardiff. In 2009 it was named “Pudsey Baby” for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

The airline closed in 2012. The jet was stored at Norwich Airport and in 2013 was moved to Bruntingthorpe, Leicestershire, where it was taken apart. Billings ended up with part of the rear fuselage, while the front section was turned into a camper trailer, according to Aerospace Global News.

That is a long road for a jet that once carried passengers between regional airports, and it is a reminder of how many budget airlines have come and gone before settling into history.

The Wife, the Son and the Party Plans

Billings credits his son, Oliver, who is 8 according to the Post, as the inspiration. In the BBC Derby interview, the boy, then 7, was described as a big airplane fan who wanted to use the bunker for his next birthday party. His wife, Beth, took more convincing. She called the purchase a “pile of junk” at first, and the Post quoted Billings saying she “is coming round now.”

Once it is finished, the buried fuselage will serve as an underground entertainment room when it is not needed as a fallout shelter. Billings has considered game machines, though there is not enough room for a full-size pool table. A friend, Aerospace Global News said, thought the idea was silly.

Every family has a person with a big project and a spouse who needs time to come around. In this household, the project is a jet fuselage under the lawn, the supporters are an airplane-loving boy and a growing audience online, and the main skeptic is coming around. The bunker will likely be his last underground project, he told BBC Derby, though he has said there are other big ideas waiting.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons