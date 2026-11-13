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“Dump the stigma” is how psychology professor Wendy Walsh sums up her advice for older singles who are curious about dating apps. It is also a fair summary of the mood in a growing body of advice for men and women dating in their sixties and beyond: fewer rules about what is proper, more about what actually works.

The 8 rules below come from matchmakers, dating coaches and relationship experts quoted by AARP in a Feb. 4, 2025 piece by Nicole Pajer, with a second voice from an older Kiplinger story, from 2018, on finding romance later in life. The experts speak to older singles in general, and the rules fit men and women dating over 60.

Rules for Getting Started

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Readers who like the idea of a fresh start can also see what habits make a man more attractive after 50, or browse the boomer habits that are making a comeback. The experts below take the matter one step at a time.

1. Drop the stigma around dating apps

Walsh urges older daters to see apps as an ordinary place to begin, noting that “everybody is on the apps.” Kiplinger adds a practical frame from Marge Coffey, who counsels single seniors in Maryland: decide that the search will be a part-time job for the next few months, and enlist supportive friends to help with the online side. Pepper Schwartz, a University of Washington sociology professor and AARP’s relationships expert, said an adult child can even serve as a wingman. Lighter reading on the generation involved includes the most unflattering things boomers still wear.

2. Be the same person in the profile as in person

Raleigh matchmaker Holly McCusker advises against hiding parts of oneself, because the goal is authentic connection. Grandma Droniak, a 94-year-old dating influencer, makes the same point from experience: be true to oneself instead of pretending to like things. Coffey, in Kiplinger, suggests skipping cliched phrases that age a profile, such as a love of long walks on the beach. A look at what strong women never tolerate in a relationship shows honesty works as a good filter.

3. Rethink what is being looked for

Suzanne Noble, who hosts a podcast for older singles, says it is “far easier” to find someone who just wants to meet up on weekends than someone ready to share a home. Damona Hoffman, a celebrity dating coach, adds that relationship needs can shift with age and that marriage does not have to be the goal. Author Laura Williams notes that people past 50 often arrive with children and settled lives, so their aims differ from younger daters’. Anyone sorting through goals might also enjoy a list of common regrets people have in adulthood. One woman’s leap is told in the story of a woman who moved to Jamaica for love, and the same spirit of curiosity shows up in honest reasons people love to travel so much.

Rules for the First Few Dates

4. Leave the exes out of the conversation

Hoffman says there is nothing worse than bonding with a date over crazy exes. If a date asks about a divorce, she suggests answering briefly and turning the conversation back to the other person. Grandma Droniak adds a caution of her own, that someone who still talks to an ex all the time may be a warning sign. Readers curious about what long marriages teach can browse things husbands wish wives knew.

5. Count nothing as real until the meeting happens

Dating coach Orna Walters calls it the best rule to follow: nothing is real until a meeting in person. Walsh explains why. Strong feelings can cloud judgment, and romance scammers count on that. Walters advises waiting to invest emotionally until after several in-person dates, and Walsh recommends moving from texting to a phone call and then to coffee fairly quickly. Coffey, in Kiplinger, adds a plain caution about money: a date who seems overly curious about finances is a major red flag.

6. Try new places and new types

Matchmaker May Hui Bugenhagen suggests picking fresh date locations, since returning to old haunts invites comparisons with the past. Dating coach Evan Marc Katz notes the constant temptation to go for the same type and encourages widening the circle. Schwartz, in Kiplinger, says older singles should give themselves the opening to try new things and meet new people, from classes at a museum to a neighborhood investment club.

Rules for the Long Game

7. Do not compare a new partner with a past one

McCusker says it is tempting to compare a new partner with a previous spouse or significant other, and she advises against it. Alexandra Solomon, founder of the Institute for Relational Self-Awareness, suggests celebrating the differences between then and now instead of deciding which is better or worse. Both experts point to the same idea: judge a new relationship on its own terms.

8. Pump the brakes

Katz says people tend to think they are wiser in love than they often are, which is why age is not a reason to rush. He suggests dating for a few years before remarrying. Walsh says she and her husband took their time, and McCusker warns against scarcity thinking, which can push people toward settling. Ken Solin, a voice actor who was 72 when Kiplinger profiled him and who also works as a senior dating coach, put it simply: what it takes more than anything is stamina.

None of these rules is a formula, and every expert quoted speaks from experience. Together, they describe a calm, curious approach: start online without apology, tell the truth, stay open, go slowly and keep the past in the past.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.