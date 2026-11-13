Rene Bieder - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

A rental listing can be perfectly real and the request for a deposit can still be the trap. Scammers copy genuine listings, swap in their own contact details and then ask for money before a renter has seen the inside, so the moment of paying is where most of the protection has to happen.

Guidance from the Federal Trade Commission and AARP points to five things never to do when paying a rental deposit. Each one comes straight from the advice those two sources give to renters.

Check the Place and the Paperwork First

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. Never Pay a Deposit Before Seeing the Place

The FTC’s rental listing scams page tells renters to look at a property before paying: visit it, send a trusted person, or take a video tour. It also cautions that a tour alone does not prove the rental is real. AARP’s guide, updated June 5, 2024 and written by Sarah Elizabeth Adler, gives the same advice and says that an owner who will not meet or talk is a reason to walk away.

The practical lesson is that a deposit request ahead of any showing should end the conversation. Tenants who want help understanding what a landlord can and cannot do once they move in can read five things a landlord cannot legally do to a tenant, and a new place is easier to enjoy with small upgrades, such as elevated garden beds for a small patio.

2. Never Pay Before the Lease Is Signed and Read

AARP’s advice on timing is direct: nothing should be due until the lease is signed. The guide also says to read the lease first, confirm that the deposit amount is written into it, and refuse vague terms or promises that the paperwork will be finished after the money is paid.

AARP adds that most states limit deposits, often to one or two months’ rent, which makes an oversized demand another warning sign. Once a lease is safely signed, the move-in work begins, and a comparison of Shark and Bissell vacuums can help with the first cleaning. Polite silence is one of the social norms some people say should be dropped, and asking for everything in writing is perfectly ordinary.

Choose the Payment Method Carefully

3. Never Pay by Wire Transfer, Gift Card, Cryptocurrency or Cash

The FTC’s alert on keys to avoiding home rental scams, written by consumer education specialist Colleen Tressler, is blunt: a request for payment by cash, wire transfer or gift card is a sure sign of a scam. Wired money cannot be recovered, and gift cards are meant for gifts, not rent.

The FTC’s rental listing scams page makes a related point, warning against demands for wire transfers through Western Union or MoneyGram and noting that wires, gift cards and cryptocurrency are the same as sending cash. AARP calls requests to wire money, pay with gift cards or send cryptocurrency “classic scam tactics.” It adds that a landlord may accept an app such as Venmo or Zelle, but should not demand payment before a lease is signed.

For a closer look at which payment methods raise suspicion, this list of five ways to pay that scammers insist on covers the same ground, and eight things a bank will never ask customers to do on a phone call is a useful companion. Scammers also pose as officials, as in the story of a caller who claims to be the FTC. Careful money habits are nothing new, as the boomer habits that are making a comeback show.

Confirm Who Is Really Renting It Out

4. Never Skip Checking the Listing With the Company That Manages It

The FTC’s alert suggests searching the home’s address on the rental company’s own website; if the listing is not there, it may be a scam. It also advises searching the company’s name along with words like “review,” “complaint” or “scam,” and asking agents for photo ID badges issued by the company that owns or manages the property.

The FTC’s rental listing scams page adds that scammers take over real listings and make them their own by swapping in different contact information. Calling the number on the management company’s website, not the number in the ad, is the simplest way to check.

5. Never Let a Low Price or a Rush Override Doubts

Rent that is a lot cheaper than most rents in the area is a red flag, according to the FTC. AARP calls a price below market the biggest warning sign and lists pressure to act quickly, and dramatic stories about why the owner cannot meet, among other signs of trouble.

Offers that look too good to be true tend to arrive with a deadline attached. A renter who feels rushed is better off slowing down, and politeness should never stop anyone from saying no.

If Money Has Already Gone Out

Both sources outline next steps. The FTC says to report rental scams to local law enforcement and to the website where the ad was posted, and its alert points to reportfraud.ftc.gov. AARP says to report lost money to the bank or payment app, report the listing to the website, and file reports with the FTC and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

The FTC notes that wired money cannot be recovered, which is why reporting quickly and avoiding payment methods that cannot be reversed matter so much. For renters planning a move, the safest approach is simple: see the place, read the lease, skip the wires and gift cards, and confirm the landlord before any money moves.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Rene Bieder – CC0/Wikimedia Commons