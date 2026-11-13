Infrogmation - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The corner of the living room with the television in it tends to collect things: mail, a fern, a drink, a tangle of cords. Federal safety guidance says some of those do not belong near the screen and the gear around it. Five stand out, all drawn from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Home Electrical Safety Checklist.

None requires special tools to fix. Each one comes down to the same idea: heat, water and crushed wiring are the usual trouble spots around entertainment equipment, and a few small changes keep them in check.

1. Stacks of Paper and Other Clutter

Fatma005 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The CPSC says not to store papers around entertainment equipment such as TVs and computers. Magazines, mail and takeout menus look harmless on a media console, yet equipment gives off warmth and needs room around it. This site’s guide to living room items from the 1950s is a reminder of how much a console used to hold, and Frenz Hub has a nostalgic piece on little rituals from the 80s and 90s that disappeared without much notice.

Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) gives the same advice in different words: leave enough space around entertainment centers and computer workstations for ventilation. A clear shelf with open space around the equipment is the simple version of that advice.

2. Plants, Aquariums and Drinks

The CPSC’s checklist says to keep equipment dry and away from water sources such as plants and aquariums, because water and electricity do not mix. ESFI extends the point to everyday liquids, advising that drinks be kept away from electronics. Readers who keep the TV running in the background can browse what leaving the TV on during chores reveals, and Frenz Hub’s elevated garden beds for fall greens, herbs and small patios offers a place for plants that is nowhere near a power strip.

A practical fix is to move the fern to a window shelf and give drinks a coaster on a side table instead of the console. A spill, or a watering can tipped over, is far easier to handle when no outlet is below it. Another piece from this site covers clothes dryer safety from fire officials, and Frenz Hub’s holiday gift guide for cat people suits homes where a curious pet shares the living room, which matters because ESFI advises keeping cords away from children and pets.

3. A Cabinet With No Openings

Enclosing equipment in a cabinet without proper openings is another item on the CPSC’s list. Blocked airflow can lead to overheating and a possible fire hazard, the agency says, and its advice is to give equipment room to breathe and check the owner’s manual for spacing. A cabinet door that stays shut while a cable box runs inside is the classic example.

The owner’s manual is the place to confirm how much space a given piece of equipment needs, and leaving cabinet doors open while the gear runs is one easy way to give it that room. For more on cords and loads around the home, this site has a look at extension cord mistakes with holiday lights, and Frenz Hub covers vacuums for houses with pet hair, which can also reach the dusty space behind a console.

4. An Overloaded Extension Cord

The CPSC advises replacing an overloaded extension cord with one of higher capacity. As an example, a 16 AWG cord handles up to 1375 watts, while heavier loads call for 14 or 12 AWG. The agency also says extension cords should not serve as permanent wiring: if an outlet is out of reach, the answer is to have a new outlet installed or move the device closer.

ESFI adds a point about surge protectors. A power strip only adds outlets, and surge protectors do not stop an overloaded circuit, so the total load still has to stay within what the circuit can handle. The CPSC also warns against wrapping cords tightly around objects because wrapping traps heat.

5. Cords Under Rugs and Furniture

Last on the list is anything resting on a cord. The CPSC says to move cords or furniture so that no rug or piece of furniture sits on an electrical cord, because weight and foot traffic can crush the insulation and break wire strands. The agency also says to keep cords out of foot traffic, since stepping on them can damage them and they are tripping hazards.

ESFI agrees: cords should stay out of walkways and should not run under rugs or furniture or be fastened to walls or baseboards. If a cord has to cross a room, rearranging the furniture so an outlet sits within reach is the safer move, and any cord that is cracked, frayed or hot should be replaced.

The CPSC recommends running through its checklist every six months, and says moving into a home or changing the clocks are good times to do it. That makes the clock change a useful reminder to look behind the TV stand.

One more item sits outside the five but belongs in the same corner. A 2012 safety alert from UL advises anchoring a TV stand or entertainment center to the wall, setting the TV as far back on its stand as possible, and keeping toys and remote controls off the top of the set so children are not tempted to climb. Details are in the UL guidance.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Infrogmation – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons