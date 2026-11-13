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The post Food Stamp Applicants Aged 60 or Older With Permanent Disabilities That Prevent Them from Buying and Cooking Meals May Qualify for SNAP Separately From Relatives first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Living with adult children, grandchildren, or other relatives does not automatically mean an older person must apply for food stamps as part of the entire family. Under a special federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rule, some people aged 60 or older with qualifying permanent disabilities may be treated as a separate household, even when they share a home with relatives.

However, turning 60 or having a disability does not automatically qualify someone for this exception. Applicants must meet the federal household requirements and other applicable SNAP eligibility rules. Their state agency must also review their circumstances before approving benefits.

The rule matters most for families who assume an older relative cannot receive food assistance independently simply because everyone lives under the same roof.

How the Special SNAP Household Rule Works

SNAP generally considers people who live together and purchase and prepare meals together to be members of the same household. Their income and other financial circumstances are usually considered together when the state calculates eligibility. However, federal regulations provide an exception for certain older adults and people with disabilities.

Under 7 CFR §273.1, a person aged 60 or older may qualify as a separate SNAP household when a permanent disability prevents them from purchasing and preparing meals separately, provided the income of the other people living in the home, excluding the applicant and their spouse, does not exceed 165% of the federal poverty level.

This means an older adult could potentially qualify independently while living with an adult son, daughter, sibling, or another relative.

For example, a 70-year-old woman who lives with her daughter and grandchildren. She has a permanent disability that prevents her from shopping for groceries and preparing meals independently. Her daughter helps with these activities, and the family shares the home.

If the other household members meet the 165% income condition and the woman satisfies the remaining SNAP requirements, she may be able to apply as a separate household rather than having her daughter’s entire income automatically included in her SNAP calculation.

The important distinction is that the rule does not simply allow every older person to separate their application from relatives. The disability must affect their ability to purchase and prepare meals separately, and the financial condition must also be satisfied.

Who Qualifies for the Separate SNAP Household Exception?

The federal rule has several conditions that applicants must understand before applying.

First, the person must be at least 60 years old. SNAP considers anyone aged 60 or older to be elderly for program purposes. Someone who is 59 does not qualify for this age-based exception, even if they have a disability.

Second, the individual must have a qualifying permanent disability that prevents them from purchasing and preparing meals on their own. The federal regulation refers to a disability considered permanent under the Social Security Act or a severe, permanent disability that is not disease-related.

Third, the income of the other people living in the home must not exceed 165% of the federal poverty level. When calculating this household-composition test, the older applicant’s and their spouse’s income is excluded.

The applicant must also meet the other SNAP eligibility requirements. Meeting the separate-household conditions does not automatically guarantee food stamp approval.

USDA recognizes several disability categories for its special SNAP rules. These include people receiving federal disability or blindness payments under the Social Security Act, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security disability payments.

Other recognized categories include people receiving qualifying state disability payments, certain government disability retirement benefits, eligible Railroad Retirement benefits, and certain veterans or surviving family members receiving disability-related benefits.

However, receiving SSI or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) does not automatically establish every condition for separate household status. The applicant must still meet the specific requirements of the 60-and-older household exception.

Related: New SNAP Proposal Could Affect Millions of American Families and Their Household Budgets`

How the 165% Federal Poverty Level Rule Affects Eligibility

One of the most important parts of this provision is the 165% income test.

The rule considers the income of other people living with the older disabled applicant. It does not simply combine everyone’s income and compare it with the applicant’s individual SNAP income limit.

For the 2027 federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027, USDA publishes the following monthly income thresholds for the 48 contiguous states, Washington, D.C., Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

2026–2027 monthly income thresholds for the 165% test

Number of other household members Maximum monthly income 1 $2,195 2 $2,976 3 $3,757 4 $4,538 5 $5,319 6 $6,100 7 $6,881 8 $7,662

Source: USDA, FY 2027 SNAP Cost-of-Living Adjustment standards. Alaska and Hawaii have different thresholds.

For example, consider a 68-year-old man who lives with his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. His permanent disability prevents him from shopping for and preparing meals independently.

For the 165% test, the agency would consider the income of the four other household members, not the older man’s income. Their combined gross monthly income would need to be no more than $4,538 under the applicable FY 2027 standard.

If the other household members earn $4,200 per month, they would fall below that particular threshold. This would allow the man to be considered for separate household status, provided he meets the remaining requirements.

If their income is above the applicable limit, he would not qualify for this specific exception under the federal rule.

This calculation is not the same as the applicant’s regular SNAP income test. The 165% figure determines whether the person can be treated as a separate household. The state agency must then assess the applicant’s own household eligibility and benefit amount.

Related: Hungry? Here are 11 Ways To Get Free Food With No Money

What Are the SNAP Income Limits for Seniors in 2026–2027?

Qualifying for separate household status is only one part of the application. The older adult must also meet the financial requirements for their SNAP household.

For the 2027 fiscal year, USDA lists the following monthly income limits for households in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

SNAP household size Gross monthly income limit Net monthly income limit 1 $1,729 $1,330 2 $2,345 $1,804 3 $2,960 $2,277 4 $3,575 $2,750

Source: USDA FY 2027 standards, effective October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027. Alaska and Hawaii have higher limits.

A key difference applies to households with an elderly or disabled member. Most SNAP households must meet both gross and net income tests. However, households with an elderly or disabled member generally need to meet the net income test under the federal rules.

Gross income is the household’s income before allowable deductions. Net income is what remains after approved deductions have been applied.

For example, a senior living alone who receives Social Security retirement payments may still qualify for SNAP depending on the amount received, eligible deductions, and applicable state rules.

Social Security and disability payments are generally counted as income for SNAP purposes. Receiving these benefits does not automatically disqualify someone, but they must be included in the financial assessment.

The income limits also vary by location. Alaska and Hawaii have higher federal limits, and some states use broader categorical eligibility rules that can change the applicable income and resource requirements.

Medical Expenses Could Help Reduce a Senior’s Countable SNAP Income

Older adults with disabilities may have additional expenses that affect how much SNAP assistance they can receive.

Federal SNAP rules allow households with elderly or disabled members to deduct certain qualifying medical expenses from their income. This is particularly relevant to seniors who regularly spend money on prescriptions, medical appointments, hospital care, and other necessary healthcare services.

Under USDA’s current guidance, qualifying medical expenses over $35 per month may be deducted if they are not paid by insurance or someone outside the household.

Eligible expenses can include doctor bills, prescription medications, certain approved over-the-counter medicines, dental expenses, hospital services, nursing care, health insurance premiums, and certain transportation costs related to medical treatment.

Applicants should keep receipts, insurance statements, pharmacy records, and other documents showing how much they pay. They should also ask their state agency which expenses qualify and what proof is required.

Related: 8 Financial Pitfalls That Quietly Drain Family Caregivers

How Can Seniors Apply for SNAP Benefits Separately From Relatives?

Older adults who believe they meet the requirements can apply through the SNAP agency in the state where they live.

Applications are handled by individual state agencies, so the process may differ depending on location. Some states allow applications online, while others offer in-person applications, telephone assistance, or paper forms.

When applying, seniors should explain that they want to be considered under the elderly and disabled separate-household provision. They should not assume the agency will automatically recognize that they qualify simply because they are over 60 or receive disability payments.

Applicants may need to provide identification, proof of residency, income information, details about household members, and documents supporting their disability status. Medical expense records may also help when requesting applicable deductions.

It is particularly important to explain the household’s living and food arrangements accurately. The agency needs to understand who lives in the home, whether the applicant has a spouse living there, and why the disability prevents the applicant from purchasing and preparing meals separately.

According to USDA, most SNAP applications are processed within 30 days. During that period, applicants generally need to complete an eligibility interview and verify the information submitted.

Some households may qualify for expedited processing, with benefits available within seven days. This depends on additional financial and other eligibility conditions.

Older adults who cannot visit a SNAP office or manage an online application may also appoint an authorized representative. USDA says the representative must be designated in writing and can help apply and complete the interview on the applicant’s behalf.

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