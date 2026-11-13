Mattías Gambetta - CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

A door slid shut on a custom pen, and a dog that had been loose for 70 days was finally caught. Rufus Arroyo of Soldotna, Alaska, was reunited with his 2-year-old American Bully, Bella Rose, after a search that began when she bolted from a veterinary clinic on Aug. 26, KTUU reported for Alaska’s News Source.

The search ended with help from the Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor and the workers at the local landfill, where the dog was finally seen dragging her leash. “No more running,” Arroyo said of the reunion, according to the station’s report published Nov. 5, 2026.

The Leash Slipped Away on Aug. 26

Victoria Stauffenberg – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Arroyo has lived in Soldotna for 20 years and breeds bully-type dogs for adoption, according to KTUU. On Aug. 26, his brother took Bella Rose, a roughly 2-year-old XL American Bully, to Twin Cities Veterinary Clinic to update her records. The brother had broken his arm a week earlier.

Bella Rose, skittish at the clinic, ran circles around him. To avoid falling and hurting his arm again, he let go of the leash. She dashed across Kalifornsky Beach Road during peak traffic and vanished into the woods.

Body language matters most in places like a clinic lobby, and the site’s guide to dog behaviors owners often misread covers the signals owners learn to watch for. KTUU did not describe what set Bella Rose off, only that she was skittish.

A dog that size can take over a household in the best way. A Frenz Hub piece on pet hair and the vacuums built to handle it shows how much of daily life can revolve around one animal, and Arroyo’s weeks of searching show how attached owners can get.

Ten Weeks of Scent Rags, Drones and Dead Ends

Arroyo searched on his days off and at night, pushing through brush and wet vegetation. He laid scent rags and flew drones over the trees. Several tips led nowhere. One was a report of a jingling collar. Another placed Bella Rose near Slikok Creek, a bear-active area, where she reportedly sheltered under a collapsed barn.

Kenai Peninsula Animal Lovers, known as KPAL and led by realtor Kelly Griebel, lent traps. Bella Rose went into one but panicked and escaped, and after that she was wary of traps. The team kept moving them and adding food and water wherever she was spotted. Then the trail went cold for weeks.

Community effort is a theme in many pet stories. A Tri-Cities woman who films shelter dogs built a TikTok following by showing dogs as they really are, a reminder of how much attention an animal in need can draw once people know about it.

Devotion runs both ways. The site’s list of dog breeds known for staying devoted to their people and its look at breeds that bond closely with one person describe the pull that keeps owners out searching long after most would stop.

Winter was coming on the whole time, and KTUU noted freezing nights. The cold is a reminder of how much of fall is spent preparing, a mindset in Frenz Hub’s piece on growing into winter with elevated garden beds.

Pet households also lean on supplies and routines, as in Frenz Hub’s holiday gift guide for cat people and its look at whether a self-cleaning litter box is worth it.

The Landfill Photo and the Mayor’s Plan

About a week before the story ran, a report came in of a dog dragging a leash at the Soldotna Landfill, a few miles from where she had escaped. A man sent Arroyo a photo, and he knew her at once, he said, “by her movement, by her head, by everything about her.”

Landfill staff cooperated and let him set live traps. Employee James Van Bruggen offered to stay late, but normal hours and strict security made overnight access hard. Several days passed without success.

Then a friend’s father reached out to Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, who is known as an advocate for lost pets, according to the report. Micciche, who leads the borough listed on the borough mayor’s page, agreed to work with the landfill on a plan that would allow Arroyo to stay overnight on the property.

A Pen, a Scent Blanket and “No More Running”

Arroyo built a custom 4-by-8-foot pen with a sensitive pressure-plate trigger and placed a scent blanket from one of his dogs inside. He watched live cameras from a distance. Bella Rose stepped in, pawed at the blanket, and the door closed.

KTUU reported that she had survived freezing nights and the danger of bears during roughly 70 days missing, and that Arroyo says she has been recovering at home. The report does not describe her condition in more detail.

Arroyo described the effort in family terms. “It was just a parent looking after their kid,” he said. Of the dogs in his life, he said they are “not dogs” but family, and that he would do it all again if he had to.

The timing carried personal meaning for him as well. Bella Rose’s grandmother, Athena Rose, died exactly two years earlier, at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Arroyo said he honestly believes her grandmother “followed her and carried her through her journey.”

Several details stand out in how the case was resolved. A brother’s broken arm explains why a leash was let go. A landfill’s staff, a borough mayor and a volunteer animal group each added something that a single owner could not have done alone. And a careful design, a pen, a pressure plate and a familiar scent, did what days of traps had not.

The report did not state the exact date of the capture, though 70 days after Aug. 26 lands on Nov. 4. For Arroyo, the number that mattered was the one on the calendar when Bella Rose came home. For anyone whose dog has slipped a leash in a strange place, the story offers a picture of what persistence can look like.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Mattías Gambetta – CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons