Shixart1985 - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Plenty of retirement plans sound solid on paper until the first year of real life begins. A 2024 survey of women who have already made the leap suggests the gap between expectation and reality shows up in a handful of very specific places.

The research, titled Women Speak Out on Money Matters, was run by Morning Consult for Corebridge Financial in May 2024, according to the company’s release, with a national sample of 4,023 adults that included 2,574 women. Five findings stood out as the biggest mismatches between what women pictured and what they found.

1. The Bills Come in Higher Than Planned

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Half of retired women, 50%, said retirement costs more than they anticipated, which Corebridge named the most common surprise in the survey. That fits what financial planners describe in money moves to avoid during the first year of retirement, when spending habits are still settling.

The finding is not a verdict on every household. In the same survey, 51% of retired women rated their current finances as good or very good, InvestmentNews reported on Dec. 13, 2024. Still, the cost surprise topped the list of what caught women off guard, and it sits close to the regrets that people often name in adulthood, such as not starting to save sooner.

2. The Finish Line Arrives Early

A second surprise was timing. According to Corebridge, 46% of retired women stopped working earlier than they had planned. Terri Fiedler, the company’s president of retirement services, said women are “both starting retirement earlier than expected and managing costs that are higher than anticipated.”

Women over 50 often name that kind of head start in a list of things they wish they had known sooner. An early exit changes the math in two directions at once. Savings have fewer years to grow, and the paychecks that were supposed to cover a few more years are gone. It also means a sudden stretch of free time, which is the reason couples are advised to talk before the last day, as in these ways couples keep a marriage strong when one spouse retires. Plenty of retirees also lean on old, low-cost routines, like those in a list of boomer habits that are making a comeback.

3. The Picture in Their Heads Was Not the Picture That Arrived

Only 19% of retired women said retirement is exactly what they expected, while 26% said it is not at all what they expected. That is the plainest measure of surprise in the survey, and it means roughly one in four retired women found daily life to be a different thing from the plan.

The picture many women carry is cheerful. Among women still working, the survey found 39% looking forward to time with loved ones, 36% to travel and 33% to new hobbies. Hobbies can be small and close to home, like raised garden beds that keep fall greens and herbs growing into winter, and travel can start with gear, such as carry-on suitcases that skip the checked-bag fee. Spouses can also clash once both are home, a topic in five things retired couples often fight about.

Advisers quoted by AARP in July 2024 saw the same gap between daydream and daily life. Mitch Anthony, a consultant to financial advisers, said, “When people only have leisure, they find out it’s not so fun anymore.” Organizational psychologist Patrice Jenkins said that for couples, deciding to retire “needs to be a conversation,” and she suggested that each partner plan separate time as well as shared time.

4. Inflation and Running Out of Money Top the Worry List

Worries do not fade once the last workday passes. Among retired women, inflation was the top concern at 57%, and running out of money followed at 39%, according to the same Corebridge survey, which Kiplinger also reported in December 2024. Among women still working, the figures were 52% for inflation and 30% for running out of money.

The numbers help explain why the cost surprise stings, since each concern feeds the other. Prices keep moving even when income is set, and 31% of retired women said they were not in a position to address their financial concerns. Meanwhile 65% said they were actively working on those concerns, so the picture is not one of idle worry. Kiplinger paired the figures with advice for women still working, covering employer matches, Social Security timing and paying down high-interest debt.

5. The Wish to Have Started Sooner

The biggest regret in the survey was about timing. Some 63% of women said they wish they had started saving earlier, and only 27% began saving and investing between ages 18 and 29. Another 42% of retired women did not prioritize retirement planning until age 41 or later, and 20% have not started. A further 31% wish they had put more of each paycheck into a retirement plan.

Help also arrived late for some. About 35% of retired women said working with a financial professional was the best step they took, yet 38% of those who used one wish they had started sooner. Fiedler said the twin challenges of early retirement and higher costs show why an action plan matters early in a working career.

The survey was taken in 2024 and does not say how its retired women compare with those retiring today, so its figures show a snapshot, not a forecast. For women still working, Fiedler described retired women’s experiences as “messages from the future.”

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.