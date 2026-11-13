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Starting Jan. 1, 2027, Connecticut tow companies and storage lots must report a towed vehicle to the state within 48 hours, and drivers will be able to look the car up on a public Department of Motor Vehicles website. The requirement comes from Public Act 26-24, a transportation law that also covers a long list of other motor vehicle changes.

In plain terms, a Connecticut owner whose car vanishes from a lot or curb will have a free, round-the-clock place to check whether it was towed and where it is being held. No account is needed to search, and the rule applies to tows done without the owner’s consent.

How the New Towed-Car Portal Works

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The law, which began as Substitute Senate Bill 413, tells the DMV commissioner to build and maintain a publicly accessible, searchable portal on the department’s website beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Its stated goal is simple: let members of the public find out whether a vehicle has been towed or taken into custody and, if so, where it is stored. The act says the portal must be available 24 hours a day and must not require anyone to create a personal account to search.

Towing companies are not the only ones who can add entries. The act lets wrecker services, owners or keepers of garages and storage lots, organized police departments and parking authorities submit information electronically. The portal covers vehicles towed without consent, plus vehicles taken into custody and stored under certain provisions of state law, according to the act. Connecticut households face other cold-season rules too, as in this summary of Connecticut winter protections, and holiday travelers who leave a car in a lot may want a refresher on Thanksgiving carry-on packing and these road trip tips. Parking fights can get heated, as one late-night tow over a reserved spot showed.

When designing the portal, and when making major changes, the commissioner must consult a new Towing Advisory Council, which the act creates with an effective date of July 1, 2026. The department is also asked to consider whether tow companies could file required forms, including a notice of tow, through the same system instead of mailing them, per the act. The legislature’s nonpartisan bill analysis adds that the DMV’s towing bill of rights must link to the portal and describe what it offers.

The 48-Hour Clock and What Is Left Out

The deadline is the core of the change. On and after Jan. 1, 2027, a wrecker service, or the keeper of a garage or storage lot, must send the DMV enough information to identify the vehicle within 48 hours of the tow. That includes where the car is stored and who the tow company or keeper is, along with contact details and anything else the commissioner requires after consulting the council. The same parties must update the entry when the vehicle’s status changes.

The law builds in a safety valve. The commissioner may not impose a civil penalty on a company that could not upload because of a technology problem with the portal, a power outage or a short loss of internet service at its business, as long as the company documents the problem and files as soon as it is fixed, according to the bill text and the final act.

Two kinds of storage are carved out. The portal rules do not apply to a vehicle towed with the consent of the owner or operator, or to one subject to repossession. Drivers whose car was repossessed will not find it on this list.

The act also covers other topics unrelated to towing, so drivers checking on new rules for the new year might also look at what other states are doing, such as Louisiana ending its inspection sticker or New Hampshire fining handheld phone use. For anyone planning to buy a vehicle ahead of the new year, there is a guide to used family cars with low upkeep costs, and a look at cities with the most car accidents for context on busy roads.

Why Connecticut Pushed for More Transparency

The portal followed a landmark towing overhaul passed the year before and heavy press attention on how towing works in the state. A Connecticut Mirror report, produced with ProPublica, described the bill as one that would let drivers track towed cars online, and said the Senate passed it 35 to 1 on April 29, 2026, before it moved to the House. The same outlet said many residents never got notice that their vehicles were headed for sale because of outdated addresses or registrations still in someone else’s name, which is the problem a searchable list aims to ease.

DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera told the Mirror the portal would make his agency more transparent and help consumers find their vehicles more quickly, even without all their information. Consumer advocate Raphael Podolsky, who served on the state’s towing working group, offered a caution: not everyone has a computer or knows to check a DMV portal, and he said the portal would mostly help towing companies drop paperwork and help the DMV monitor the system. The industry also welcomed it. Sal Sena, president of Towing & Recovery Professionals of Connecticut, said he thinks it will “make it easier for everyone.”

What Owners Can Do Before the Portal Opens

Nothing goes live until Jan. 1, 2027, so the portal cannot yet be searched. In the meantime, the DMV runs a towing page that explains the state’s towing procedures and rates for owners and towers. The act also requires the DMV’s towing bill of rights to mention the portal and describe what can be found there once it exists.

The key dates are easy to remember. The portal duty and 48-hour reporting rule start Jan. 1, 2027, the council and portal authorizing language took effect July 1, 2026, and the bill-of-rights link was tied to Oct. 1, 2026 by the legislative analysis. Owners who search after launch should expect details such as storage location and company contact information, which is what the act requires towers to submit.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Wikimedia Commons – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons