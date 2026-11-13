Airbnb Hosts Can No Longer Require Guests to Strip Beds or Run the Dishwasher, and Commenters Sided With Guests When One Host Couple Complained

Liz Lawley - CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Starting Nov. 20, Airbnb hosts will generally no longer be allowed to make guests strip the beds or wash the dishes before checkout. The company announced the change to hosts on Oct. 20, and when one host couple went on TikTok to complain, the commenters who weighed in largely took the guests’ side.

The couple, who post as @restoredbythevalks, read the new rules aloud on camera and said they were unhappy, LittleThings reported. The reaction from viewers who had paid cleaning fees on past trips was blunt.

What Changes for Hosts on Nov. 20

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Under the policy, hosts are limited to what the Associated Press called “reasonable” checkout requests. Guests can still be asked to leave dirty dishes in the sink, gather used towels in one spot and sort trash and recycling, according to the AP report. What hosts generally cannot require are jobs a professional cleaner would normally handle, such as stripping beds or washing the dishes. The Daily Mail adds that starting laundry and taking garbage off the property are also on the list of things a host can no longer insist on.

Airbnb says exceptions may apply in some cases, with the AP citing one example: a host in bear country who needs trash placed in an animal-proof container. For travelers planning holiday stays, this site has a reminder of what hotel guests should never do, and Frenz Hub has a roundup of three-piece luggage sets for holiday trips.

The Points Guy’s Clint Henderson called the change “pretty major for consumers,” per TODAY. Skift reported that the policy is the first time Airbnb has published a house-rules policy that separates reasonable host requests from unreasonable ones, and that it arrived in a Tuesday email to hosts titled “Important Changes to House Rules.”

The Host Couple Who Pushed Back

The couple behind @restoredbythevalks did not argue that guests should scrub a home from top to bottom. According to LittleThings, their checkout instructions were suggestions, not requirements, apart from an 11 a.m. checkout time, and they said they never rated a guest poorly for skipping them. The list asked guests to put used dishes in the dishwasher, set towels and sheets by the beds, bring trash bins to the curb on Thursday pickup day, lock up and turn off lights.

Their objection, as the outlet described it, was being barred from asking for small tidy-up tasks at all. They argued that a host is not a hotel: often one or two people with a tight budget and a whole house to turn over in a few hours, with the cleaning fee meant to cover that work. They also said the change does not affect them much and called it an interesting business move.

In a separate caption, the couple described a turnover day that stretched past three hours instead of two, with tears from their daughter and from themselves. Another host, Vicki Martin, said in a video covered by the Daily Mail that she still washes everything herself and that guest chores helped keep her prices down.

The debate lands in the middle of hosting season. This site’s look at costly Thanksgiving hosting mistakes and Frenz Hub’s pick of coffee makers for fall mornings and holiday guests cover the home side of it, while habits of people who always keep a clean house and Frenz Hub’s tips for carry-on suitcases worth packing cover the travel side.

How Commenters Reacted

Readers who like thinking about who does the work in a shared home can browse traits of people who offer to help clean up someone else’s house, and Frenz Hub’s guide to getting the house guest-ready with a vacuum shows the host’s side of a turnover. Commenters were not persuaded. LittleThings quoted one guest who said they would not clean for a host while paying a cleaning fee on vacation. Another told hosts to hire cleaners with the fees guests pay or stay out of the business. A third said the fee should actually pay for cleaning rather than let a host do the work and keep the money.

One more commenter argued that some hosts had grown comfortable with passive income while expecting guests to do the labor, and that the rules were overdue. The outlet notes that cleaning fees can run several hundred dollars and are meant to pay professional cleaners, which is why commenters kept asking why hosts who clean themselves still charge them.

What It Could Mean for Prices

The open question for travelers is whether cleaning fees will move. LittleThings reports that some hosts say they will raise them. Skift found about a dozen hosts objecting in Airbnb’s community forum by Wednesday afternoon, mostly over the ban on dish washing, and two hosts in France said they might leave the platform. A property manager in Quebec City told Skift that adapting to platform changes is part of running a professional rental and takes operational work.

Because nothing takes effect until Nov. 20, how much fees and nightly rates shift remains to be seen. Guests booking before then should check each listing’s house rules, and hosts can read Airbnb’s guidance to see which requests still qualify.

Other Rules in the Same Update

Checkout chores are only one piece. The AP reported that hosts must now list every house rule and request in a designated section of the listing before guests book, and can no longer add requirements through messages, signs inside the property or other parts of the listing. House rules are being standardized into seven categories, including overnight guests, quiet hours, pets, smoking and whether guests must lock up at checkout.

Skift added several more details. Hosts cannot charge for anything included in the listing or impose their own fines, and Airbnb says its AirCover program handles property damage. A new provision bars hosts from requiring separate rental agreements, with exceptions that include monthly stays and cases where local rules or a homeowners association require one. Hosts also cannot collect or keep copies of guest IDs unless local law or an association demands it.

Repeat violators could see a notice on the listing, lower search visibility or other actions under the terms of service, which Skift said can include canceled bookings, loss of Superhost or Guest Favorite status, or account suspension.

For the host couple and others who disagree, the policy is set. For guests, the practical takeaway is simpler: from Nov. 20, a short list of courtesy tasks is fair game, and a full turnover clean is not.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Liz Lawley – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons