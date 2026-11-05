6 Things Never to Do With a Space Heater, Which Is Involved in 44% of Home Heating Fires

Tangerineduel - CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Space heaters are cheap, portable and quietly responsible for a lot of damage. As the first cold snaps arrive, many households pull one out of the closet without a second thought.

That habit has a cost. The National Fire Protection Association, as reported by ABC7 in January 2022, puts space heaters at 44% of home heating fires and 85% of associated deaths. Here are 6 things never to do with one.

Why Space Heaters Cause So Many Fires

Tony Webster – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The numbers shift slightly from report to report, but the message stays the same. A January 2026 bulletin from North Carolina Cooperative Extension says space heaters and heating stoves cause nearly half of home heating fires, citing the NFPA and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, with about 1,600 fires, 70 deaths and 160 injuries each year.

Most of the danger comes from how the heaters are used rather than from the devices themselves. Winter is also the peak season for trouble, and the explainer on when home heating fires hit shows how heavily they cluster in the coldest months. A related rundown of space heater fire safety rules covers the same ground from a federal angle, and a Costco space heater recall is a reminder to check model numbers. Treating the heater as a harmless gadget is one of the social norms that should be abandoned around winter safety. For those looking to cut heating needs in the first place, the tips on energy efficient home improvements are a good place to start.

Never Plug It Into an Extension Cord or Surge Protector

The first rule is to plug the heater straight into a wall outlet. ABC7 reports that a heater should never be plugged into a surge protector or an extension cord, and the Washington State Patrol’s State Fire Marshal’s Office gives the same advice in its heating safety sheet, adding that no other devices should share the circuit. The reason is the power draw. New York Central Mutual notes in a space heater safety post that extension cords and power strips are not built for a space heater’s energy load.

The Chicago Fire Department goes a step further. Its space heater safety tips say a heater’s cord should never run under rugs or carpeting, and that if the cord or plug feels hot, the heater should be unplugged and checked by an authorized repair person. A hot outlet calls for a certified electrician.

Never Leave It Running Unattended or at Bedtime

The second rule is to turn it off whenever the room is empty. ABC7 says a heater should never run in an unattended room or overnight, and the Chicago Fire Department says the same about leaving it on while away or asleep. A heater that is switched off and unplugged before bed cannot ignite anything, and skipping that step is a regret waiting to happen, as the list of common regrets people experience suggests.

This ties into a wider habit of checking safety gear at the start of the season. When clocks change, the Red Cross links the shift to smoke alarm tests, covered in the explainer on the Red Cross and smoke alarm tests. Skipping such small routines is among the common choices in life that look harmless until they are not.

Never Park It Near Anything That Can Burn

The third rule is distance. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends keeping a heater at least 3 feet from anything flammable, a figure repeated by ABC7, the Chicago Fire Department and the extension service. That means clear space on all sides, away from beds, curtains, clothing, papers and sofas.

The NFPA’s 2022 report on home heating fires, summarized by NYCM, found that 54% of home heating fire deaths came from heating equipment placed too close to combustible items such as furniture, clothing, mattresses and bedding. Blankets and robes count too. The extension office warns against sitting so close that blankets or clothes touch the heater.

Never Set It on a Rug, Shelf or Wobbly Surface

The fourth rule is about where the heater sits. ABC7 advises placing a heater on a bare, hard floor, not on rugs, carpet, shelves, stools or cardboard. The Chicago Fire Department and the extension office both call for a flat, stable surface where the heater cannot be knocked over, and the extension office favors models with tip-over and auto shut-off features. Pets and children deserve a thought here, since the extension office notes that both can knock a unit over or put objects near it.

Never Use It Near Water or Rely on Auto-Off

The fifth rule is to keep it away from water. The Chicago Fire Department says to keep a heater away from sinks and bathtubs and never to touch it when wet, and ABC7 says a heater should stay out of wet areas unless it is rated for them.

The sixth is never to treat built-in safety features as the main plan. Many heaters have overheat protection or turn off if tipped, but NYCM calls those a last line of defense. It adds that a heater should be read about in the manual and inspected, unplugged, for deformation, discoloration or cord damage. A heater with a frayed cord or an outlet that gets warm should be retired, the extension office says.

None of this is complicated, and all of it is cheap. A heater plugged straight into the wall, set on a hard floor with 3 feet of clear space and switched off at bedtime has already beaten most of the risks on the list.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Tangerineduel – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons