Dogs That Know Toy Names Tilt Their Heads 43% of the Time, Versus 2% for Other Dogs

Kreuzschnabel - CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

The head tilt is one of the most charming things a dog does, and one of the least understood. A question gets asked in a familiar voice, and the ears perk up and the head cocks to one side.

A study from Budapest put numbers on the habit. Dogs that know the names of their toys tilted their heads 43% of the time when asked to fetch one, compared with just 2% for typical dogs.

A Budapest Lab Counted the Tilts

7575u – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The work came from the Family Dog Project at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, led by researcher Andrea Sommese with co-authors including Shany Dror, Andrea Temesi and Claudia Fugazza. It was published in the journal Animal Cognition under the title An Exploratory Analysis of Head-Tilting in Dogs, and the university announced it in an Oct. 27, 2021 news release.

The team compared two groups. One was made up of 33 typical dogs, and the other of 7 so-called Gifted Word Learner dogs that can learn the names of many toys. As the university’s own summary puts it, the gifted dogs often tilted their heads when an owner asked for a named toy, and typical dogs rarely did. Training such dogs is a long game, a bit like the patience described in the guide to gentle parenting, and breeds known for courage and drive, like those in the list of fearless dog breeds, often take well to it. Watchful breeds, like those in the roundup of natural watchdogs, are tuned to the sounds of the home in a similar way.

The Smithsonian reported the headline numbers. The seven gifted dogs were all border collies able to recall at least 10 toy names, and they tilted their heads 43% of the time when hearing an owner’s command. Typical dogs tilted in only 2% of such cases. Multi-pet homes will know that cats have their own listening habits, a topic touched on in the guide to a self-cleaning litter box.

What Made the Gifted Dogs Different

The gifted group came out of earlier research on how dogs learn words. According to Live Science, 33 of 40 dogs in an earlier analysis learned no new toy names in three months of training, while seven learned more than 10. One border collie, Whisky, identified 54 toys by name. Dogs that are bred to work, such as the ones in the list of dog breeds with roots reaching back centuries, are often the ones that hang on every word. Fitting daily training into a busy week is the kind of juggling covered in the guide to work-life balance. Seniors weighing a canine companion may find the list of dog breeds that do best with seniors useful, since a smart dog needs mental work as well as walks. Routine matters for any training effort, and the quirks gathered in odd American traditions show how habits take hold.

The ELTE summary adds that typical dogs in the study could not learn even two toy names after three months of training. Some of the data came from the Genius Dog Challenge, a series of livestreamed experiments, and because of COVID-19 restrictions owners set up two home cameras linked to livestream software so the researchers could watch remotely.

That the gifted dogs tilted so often was the notable result. Sommese is quoted in the Smithsonian as saying the team investigated the frequency and direction of the behavior in response to a specific human verbal vocalization. The behavior had not been studied before, the university said, and the work is presented as a first step rather than a full explanation.

Left or Right: A Consistent Side

A second finding concerns direction. Live Science reports that each gifted dog favored the same tilt side over 24 months of tests, though the favored side differed from dog to dog. The Smithsonian adds that the dogs usually tilted the same way no matter where the owner stood, which suggests an individual preference.

That consistency may reflect a lateralized brain, meaning one hemisphere takes the lead in certain tasks, and the Smithsonian links it to earlier findings that the right hemisphere is more active when dogs process praise. The ELTE release calls tilting yet another asymmetrical movement in dogs, though it had never been studied.

What the Study Does Not Say

The numbers should be read carefully. The researchers only examined head tilts during owner requests for named toys, so the results do not show that only gifted dogs tilt their heads. The Live Science report notes that all 40 dogs in the earlier analysis tilted their heads at some point during the tests. The difference was frequency.

Monique Udell, a human-animal interaction researcher at Oregon State University who was not involved, offered an outside view in the Live Science article, saying that humans also have a lot to learn about what a dog’s body language is communicating. In the Smithsonian she raised the open question of whether head tilting can predict word-learning aptitude, attention or memory.

For most households, that means a tilt is not proof of a hidden genius. A dog that cocks its head at the word walk may simply be listening hard, and it may do so on one side every time. The tilt is a clue that a word has landed, not a test score, and the next research steps will show how far that clue goes.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Kreuzschnabel – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons