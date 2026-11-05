7 Money Moves Financial Firms Say Retirees Should Never Make

Geoff Charles - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Retirement comes with a long list of choices, and a handful of them are very hard to undo. Financial writers tend to agree on which ones cause the most regret.

A GOBankingRates list, drawing on guidance from Ameriprise and Think Bank, names 7 money moves retirees should never make. Government pages and a certified financial planner help fill in the details.

Retiring Too Early and Claiming Too Soon

Geoff Charles – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The first move on the GOBankingRates list, published in June 2024, is retiring too early. Stopping work sooner than planned can shorten how long savings last. The list suggests working a few more years if savings run short and saving at least 15% of annual income along the way. The long-running advice on the topic is covered in an earlier piece on money mistakes retirees should never make, and the hardest truths baby boomers say they had to accept add a human angle.

The second is claiming Social Security too early. Benefits can start at 62, but that yields only a portion of the maximum monthly amount. The Social Security Administration’s age reduction chart shows what that means in dollars. For someone whose full retirement age is 67, claiming at 62 cuts the retirement benefit by 30%, so a $1,000 benefit becomes $700. The agency adds that benefits can keep growing through delayed retirement credits up to age 70.

Certified financial planner Eric McClain advises in a Fox Business report by Roger Wohlner against starting Social Security the moment eligibility arrives, and says that drawing on other assets first may sometimes make sense. How the numbers change from year to year is tracked in a look at how the 2027 raise lifts the average check, and anyone still working should also know how the earnings test works before full retirement age.

Overspending and Underestimating Inflation

The third move is overspending. Many retirees live on a reduced or fixed income, so a clear budget helps track outflow and avoid debt. A fixed paycheck leaves little room for the surprise purchases that a working salary once absorbed, and skipping a budget is among the common choices in life that go badly. Money habits are a recurring theme in lists of common regrets people experience in adulthood.

The fourth is underestimating inflation. GOBankingRates says even 1% to 2% annual inflation can erode purchasing power over a long retirement, and it recommends an investment strategy that accounts for it, ideally with a financial advisor. McClain, in the Fox Business report, advised avoiding the mistake of ignoring inflation and taxes alike. Rising prices are a quiet drain, and a nest egg that looks generous at 65 can feel thin at 85. A fixed income also makes the timing of withdrawals matter, as the explainer on delaying a first retirement withdrawal until April 1 shows, and the boomer habits that are making a comeback show how some older routines still hold up.

Medical Costs and Investing Too Safely

The fifth is underestimating medical expenses. The GOBankingRates list notes that Medicare does not cover everything, such as long-term nursing-home care, dental and vision care, or deductibles and copayments. Medicare.gov backs up the core of that. Its page on long-term care states that “Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care,” including custodial care in a nursing home, and says that people pay all costs for it unless they qualify for Medicaid or buy private insurance. Its page on dental services says original Medicare in most cases does not cover routine cleanings, fillings, dentures or implants. Those gaps make planning for care essential.

The sixth is relying only on conservative investments. Low-return options such as high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit may not outpace inflation, GOBankingRates says, so some more growth-oriented investments can help as life expectancy rises. McClain made a similar point in the Fox Business report, saying retirees still need growth investments to avoid outliving their savings. The right mix depends on the person, which is where a fee-only advisor can help.

Having No Plan, and Forgetting Taxes

The seventh is not having a plan at all. GOBankingRates says retirement needs careful planning so that savings are not outlived, and starting earlier generally leaves more money available later. A plan should cover a budget, a withdrawal order and a way to handle taxes. Fox Business adds that a fee-only financial advisor can offer an outside view and help design an income strategy across Social Security, pensions and tax-deferred accounts.

Taxes deserve their own line. The IRS explains in its required minimum distribution FAQs that withdrawals from a traditional IRA generally must begin at age 73, that required distributions are taxed as ordinary income and that missing one can trigger a 25% excise tax on the shortfall. That penalty drops to 10% if the shortfall is corrected within two years. The IRS also notes that a first required distribution can be delayed until April 1 of the following year, but then the second is due by December 31 of the same year, which can stack two taxable withdrawals into one tax year.

None of these seven is a mystery, which is part of why they are worth repeating. Each one is about timing or planning, not luck. A retiree who delays claiming, budgets honestly, plans for medical gaps, keeps some growth in the mix and maps out taxes has covered most of the list.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.