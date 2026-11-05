Experts Say Gen Z Prefers Texting Because Phone Calls Are a Skill Many Never Practiced

Chris Olszewski - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

A phone buzzes on the table, the screen lights up with a name, and a surprising number of 20-somethings let it ring out. Plenty of them will text back within the minute, which says the problem is not the person calling.

Communication experts and survey researchers offer a consistent explanation for the habit. Many younger adults prefer texting, and for a lot of them a phone call is a skill that never got much practice.

A Skill That Went Unrecognized

Tomwsulcer – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

The clearest version of the argument comes from communications expert Mary Janes Copps, known as “The Phone Lady.” As Fox News reported in August 2023, Copps said that talking on the phone is a skill, and one that went unnoticed because everyone used to do it. She said anxiety about calls is growing among young people while business shifts away from phone calls at work, a change that also touches work-life balance.

The same report points to practical causes. Researchers it quoted blamed disappearing landlines and children getting cell phones earlier than past generations did, so fewer kids grew up answering a ringing kitchen phone and asking for a friend. The report also cites research, unnamed in the article, saying that 9 in 10 Gen Zers would rather text than talk, a figure worth treating cautiously. Etiquette has shifted to match, as in a look at habits of people who keep their phones off the table and a list of 15 social norms that should be abandoned. The generation gap gets a lighter treatment in a piece on 8 reasons Gen Z would struggle to survive a week in the 1960s.

What the Surveys Show

The numbers back up the shift, though most come from commercial surveys. A 2024 poll by Opinium for the mobile comparison site Uswitch asked 2,000 UK adults on April 9 to 12, 2024. It found 23% of 18-to-34-year-olds never answer a voice call, compared with 9% of those aged 35 to 44 and 8% of those 55 and older. Another 56% of 18-to-34-year-olds assume an unexpected call from friends or family means bad news, and 61% would rather receive a message than an audio call. Etiquette rules differ by generation, as a list of 7 things never to do after 50 if good manners still matter suggests.

The reasons are not all about nerves. Across all respondents, 63% worried about spam or scam callers, and 50% wanted to identify the caller first. Simrat Sharma, a mobiles expert at Uswitch, said scam and nuisance calls are a huge concern for many people. That caution is easy to understand given warnings such as the red flags in fake charity sweepstakes calls. Waiting by the landline is one of the little rituals from the 80s and 90s that disappeared without much notice.

The trend is not limited to Britain. YPulse reported on May 14, 2026, that a new survey of 18-to-30-year-olds in the U.S., U.K., Latin America and Europe found 69% keep their phone on silent most days, 74% ignore calls from unknown numbers, 53% find unexpected calls intrusive even from people they know, and 64% prefer texts, direct messages or voice notes. YPulse did not name the survey’s sponsor or methods, so those figures are best read as a snapshot. Phones and their accessories get plenty of attention, even a guide on how to clean AirPods and their case, while the calling habit gets far less. It added that its 2025 mental health report found 41% of young adults feel anxious about answering or making calls.

Not an Entirely New Habit

Pew Research Center data show the pivot began long before the current crop of young adults. In a report on what teens do with their phones, Pew found that daily cell calls with friends fell from 38% in 2009 to 26% in 2011, while daily landline calls fell from 30% to 14%. By 2011, 63% of teens texted someone every day, and the median teen sent and received about 60 texts a day. Texting, in other words, was already the default long before voice notes arrived.

Sociologist Karen Sternheimer, writing in April 2024 for Everyday Sociology, describes where calls have landed. In her telling, calls are now mostly a personal channel for family or a practical tool for problems that cannot be solved any other way, and even workplace calls are often scheduled like meetings. She adds that older relatives may expect calls as a sign of connection and read infrequent ones as neglect. Her post also cautions that most of the statistics come from marketers or carriers and do not report sample sizes, which is a fair caveat for the whole topic.

Bridging the Gap

The Uswitch survey offers a hopeful note: 68% of 18-to-34-year-olds said they are happy to speak on the phone if a time is arranged beforehand. That points to a simple compromise, a quick text asking when a call would suit, followed by the call itself. The poll also found that 53% of that age group would be offended if friends or family did not call to share major news such as an engagement or a new baby, so the phone has not lost its place at big moments.

Copps’s advice, according to Fox News, is that people still learn to make calls. Practice is the point, since the skill fades when nobody uses it. The habit of a timely callback may be one worth keeping.

Gen Z did not invent the dislike of a ringing phone, and a preference for text is not a character flaw. It is a communication habit shaped by spam calls, early smartphones and the comfort of time to think before replying. A phone call is still there for the moments that deserve a voice.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Chris Olszewski – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons