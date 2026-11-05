The Tiny Metal Rivets on Jeans Pockets Were Patented on May 20, 1873

Olgierd Rudak - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Look at the corner of a jeans pocket and a small metal button is usually sitting there, holding the seam together. It looks like decoration, but it began as a repair job for a tailor in Nevada whose customers kept tearing their work pants.

The patent for that idea was issued on May 20, 1873, and the date has been celebrated ever since as the birthday of blue jeans. Here is how a handful of copper rivets turned into a famous clothing feature.

The Reno Tailor and the Patent

A Continuous Lean – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

According to Denim Hunters, Reno tailor Jacob W. Davis began hammering copper rivets into pants in early 1871, placing them at stress points such as the pocket corners and the base of the button fly, where customers’ trousers often tore. Davis did not have the money to file a patent, so in 1872 he teamed up with his fabric supplier, Levi Strauss, who paid for it.

The National Archives says that on May 20, 1873, Davis received U.S. Patent No. 139,121 for an “improvement in fastening pocket openings,” a name that makes the invention sound plainer than the pants it created. According to Levi’s, Davis, a tailor born in Riga, Latvia, wrote to his fabric supplier Strauss to propose a patent partnership, and Davis and Levi Strauss & Co. secured the patent together. Everyday history of this sort also fills the 16 things found in a typical American home in the 1950s, and a rundown of little rituals from the 80s and 90s that disappeared without much notice.

Why the Rivets Go Where They Do

The placement is the whole point. Mental Floss explained in 2023 that rivets reinforce the spots under the most strain, such as the hip pockets and the base of the button fly. A pocket that carries tools, coins or a pocketknife pulls hard on its corners, and a rivet keeps the seam from ripping open. It is the sort of tiny, sensible fix that sticks around, much like the small loop on a safety pin that most people overlook, and it fits the practical streak in a list of boomer habits that are making a comeback.

The National Archives blog adds a detail from Davis’s own deposition. He said that in January 1871 a woman asked him to make strong pants for her husband, and that he had been riveting straps onto horse blankets. Seeing leftover rivets on his worktable, he used them on the pocket openings. According to Levi’s, pants in the late 1800s often split at the pockets and other stress points, a failure known as the blowout, and riveted pants proved far more durable for workers on farms, ranches, railroads and mines. Like the household items only children of the 1980s will remember and the things every 1980s living room had, the rivet belongs to an era of durable, practical objects, some of which turn up in a collection of forgotten household items from the past. A roundup of 20 odd American traditions shows how quirky everyday customs can get.

Copycats, Court and the 1890 Deadline

The partners also defended the patent. As the National Archives records, Davis and Strauss sued A. B. Elfelt and others for infringement on January 31, 1874, seeking $20,000 in damages. On February 10, 1875, the court ruled for the plaintiffs but awarded only $2,000.

Denim Hunters says the company held exclusive rights until 1890 and that rivals tried alternatives, but none matched the simplicity of the copper rivet. After the patent expired, rivets became standard on jeans. The pants themselves were not yet called jeans. Levi Strauss & Co. says the garments were called waist overalls or simply overalls until 1960, when baby boomers adopted the name jeans.

What the Rivets Mean Today

Modern jeans rarely need a rivet to survive a day of work, yet the feature remains. According to Denim Hunters, rivets now serve a mostly decorative and traditional purpose, and some jeans leave them out entirely. Mental Floss notes that Levi Strauss removed the rivet from the small watch pocket during World War II to save metal, a reminder that even a tiny piece of hardware can be a matter of supply and demand.

The company’s own telling treats the 1873 date as a birthday. In its history of denim, Levi Strauss & Co. says it considers May 20, 1873 the birthday of blue jeans, and that Davis wrote to Strauss to suggest the two hold the patent together. That small collaboration, between a tailor with an idea and a merchant with the money, is the real story behind the metal dots on a pocket.

The next time a pair of jeans comes out of the dryer, the little copper buttons are worth a glance. They were put there on purpose, patented in 1873, and defended in court for years. What looks like a styling choice is really a hundred-and-fifty-year-old solution to a torn pocket, and it has outlived the patent that once protected it.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Olgierd Rudak – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons