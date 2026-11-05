Fewer Than Half of Men Are Happy With Their Number of Friends, and 15% Report None

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Ask a group of men how many close friends they have, and the answers have been shrinking for decades. A 2021 national survey found that fewer than half of men are happy with the number, and that 15% have none at all.

The figures come from the Survey Center on American Life and have been echoed in coverage since. Here is what the numbers actually measured, where men turn instead, and what researchers say can help.

What the Survey Counted

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In its report The State of American Friendship, published June 8, 2021, the Survey Center on American Life interviewed 2,019 adults ages 18 and up between May 14 and May 23, 2021. It found that 48% of men were very or completely satisfied with the number of friends they have, compared with 54% of women. Across all Americans, 12% reported having no close friends.

That 48% describes the top of the satisfaction scale rather than every shade of contentment, so it is a measure of how many men are fully happy, not how many are unhappy. Even so, it points to a gap that shows up elsewhere in daily life, as in a look at the share of women and men 65 and older without a partner and a list of little rituals from the 80s and 90s that disappeared without much notice.

From 55% to 27% in One Generation

The 15% figure comes with a long comparison. In a June 29, 2021 post on why men’s social circles are shrinking, researcher Daniel Cox wrote that 55% of men in 1990 had six or more close friends, compared with 27% in 2021. Men with no close friends rose from 3% to 15%, a fivefold increase.

The same post looked at young men and found that the share who would call a friend first in a tough time fell from 45% in 1990 to 22%, while 36% now say they would call a parent first. A later Saturday Evening Post piece by Ken Budd, published Sept. 10, 2024, repeats the 15% figure and attributes it to an American Enterprise Institute survey. Habits that cross generations are a recurring subject, as in a list of boomer habits that are making a comeback, and a look at how very curious people are seen by strangers and friends suggests that openness still draws people in. How time gets spent is a theme in a list of common regrets people often experience in adulthood.

Where Men Turn First

The Survey Center’s friendship report also found that 85% of married men say they turn to their spouse first with a personal problem, compared with 72% of married women. In a podcast summary, The Art of Manliness says Cox describes many married men as relying almost exclusively on their wives for emotional support, a gap of about 20 points between men and women. Single men, the summary adds, have the fewest friends, even though friends matter most to them.

The reliance on a spouse can be a loving habit, as a list of 9 little things wives do that husbands appreciate more than they realize suggests. It also concentrates a lot of emotional work in one person. Loyalty in friendship takes many shapes, as a piece on the zodiac signs considered the most loyal friends shows, and a list of 18 hardest truths to accept in life according to baby boomers collects candid lessons from older generations.

Why Circles Shrink

Researchers and therapists point to several causes. Cox told The Art of Manliness that workplaces are now where people most often form close friendships, and that the decline began before the pandemic. He tied the shift to weaker ties to churches and civic institutions, changes in work and more time spent on family.

A July 2021 piece in InsideHook by Logan Mahan quoted several experts. Psychologist Frank Sileo said men often hold back emotionally, noting that men are not great at expressing how they feel. The article also listed later marriage, geographic mobility, parents’ time demands and longer work hours among the reasons for the decline, and cited the Survey Center for the 15% figure.

Ways to Rebuild a Circle

A March 2024 interview in the Survey Center’s newsletter with author Rhaina Cohen offers practical ideas. Cohen argues that many Americans rank friendship below romance, family and career even though losing a friend network can be a major loss, and that men often struggle with emotional intimacy outside romantic partnerships. Friendships, she says, need what researcher Lisa Diamond calls time, togetherness and touch, which adults often lack.

Her suggestions are modest. Ask friends for casual, low-pressure plans, such as eating together or dropping by, rather than waiting for formal invitations. Build routines around shared activities such as regular dinners, sports or group projects. Recognize that many people want closer friendships and may welcome an invitation.

InsideHook’s experts offered similar advice: build friendships around shared activities and interests, make time for friends and look for “chosen family” when relatives live far away. None of that requires a big gesture. A standing Saturday walk or a monthly dinner can start to rebuild a circle that the numbers say has been shrinking for 30 years.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Myousry6666 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons