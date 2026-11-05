7 Things Never to Leave in a Parked Car, From Aerosol Cans to Insulin

ubahnverleih - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

A parked car is a surprisingly bad storage unit. In summer it behaves like an oven, and in late fall and winter it swings between sunny warmth and a deep freeze, sometimes in the same afternoon.

That swing is hard on a long list of everyday items. Seven stand out in guidance from fire agencies, food safety officials and consumer media, and they run from aerosol cans to insulin.

Aerosol Cans, Batteries and Lighters Top the Fire List

ubahnverleih – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

The first item is aerosol cans, and the reason is simple physics. The contents sit under pressure, and heat raises that pressure. SlashGear reports that cans of products such as WD-40, deodorant and spray paint can burst in extreme heat. Road and Travel notes that most aerosol labels warn against temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and that a closed car can climb past 130. A can that gives way can fire through the nozzle like a projectile, and the same report mentions cans that have gone through seat cushions. A cold garage brings its own storage rules, which an earlier piece on what manufacturers say stays out of a cold garage spells out. For a broader look at moving household goods safely, the best practices for seasonal storage are a handy reference.

The second is batteries, meaning phone power banks, cordless tool packs and anything lithium-ion. The U.S. Fire Administration says plainly not to put lithium-ion batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot cars, and it advises keeping them at room temperature when possible, per its battery safety page. SlashGear adds that heat can send a lithium battery into thermal runaway, which may lead to swelling, fire or an explosion. Even a battery that survives can lose life, and one that has been through the heat is worth retiring properly, as the explainer on why lithium batteries never belong in the trash shows. Before a long drive, the checklist of car checks before a Thanksgiving road trip covers the battery under the hood. Stashing a spare charger or tool in the car is a habit as old as the glove box, the sort that turns up among boomer habits that are making a comeback.

The third is lighters and other flammables. Best Life cites Geico on lighters, noting that heat can make the fuel leak and create a fire hazard. SlashGear groups lighters with hand sanitizer, nail polish remover, oily rags and paint, since an enclosed cabin raises explosion risk once any of them leaks or ignites. Leaving such items in the glove box is among the common choices that turn out badly, and it is easy to avoid.

Insulin and Groceries Do Not Survive Temperature Swings

The fourth item is medicine, and insulin is the standout. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices says on its Insulin Safety Center that heat breaks insulin down and makes it less effective, that it should never be left in a car and that freezing ruins it for good. Unopened insulin is best kept refrigerated at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, a range that matters during a blackout too, as the explainer on how long a fridge and freezer keep food safe lays out. SlashGear says the same temperature-sensitivity applies to EpiPens and inhalers. In Best Life, pharmacist Skye McKennon notes that manufacturers generally call for a controlled room temperature of 68 to 77 degrees. SlashGear suggests keeping emergency medicine in a bag that travels with its owner.

The fifth is perishable food, and that includes the trunk full of groceries from a long errand, a risk that holiday shoppers racing between stops, like those in the guide to smarter Thanksgiving travel, tend to forget. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service describes a danger zone between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where bacteria grow fastest and can double in as little as 20 minutes, according to its danger zone advisory. Perishables should be out no more than two hours, or one hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees.

Water Bottles and Eyeglasses Pay a Price Too

The sixth is the humble water bottle. SlashGear says heat can cause some plastic to leach chemicals and that bacteria can grow, especially in used bottles, while noting that the FDA considers bottle materials safe and that some experts disagree. The more concrete danger is optical. Sunlight refracting through a filled bottle can start a fire, and SlashGear points to an Idaho Power technician who demonstrated it on Facebook. Best Life reports that one bottle left in sunlight started a car-seat fire. A bottle on the dashboard is the worst offender, and one that rolls under a seat may be the one that is forgotten.

The seventh is eyeglasses. SlashGear reports that heat can warp plastic frames and lenses and that direct sun can fade tints and cause cracks, with metal frames holding up better. Best Life lists the same warping risk. For anyone who parks outdoors, the glove box offers little protection, since it shares the cabin’s temperature.

Cold Weather Does Not Make It Safe

With temperatures dropping, it is tempting to assume the car is a fine place to leave things. It is not. SlashGear notes that freezing in winter can leave water-based cosmetics unusable, and the Insulin Safety Center warns that frozen insulin should not be used even after it thaws. Markers can dry out, crayons melt in the heat, and sunscreen breaks down above 77 degrees according to Best Life.

The practical habit is easy to remember. If an item is pressurized, powered, flammable, edible or prescribed, it probably belongs indoors. Making the trip home with the groceries first and the errands second protects the food, and small items can ride in a bag that comes inside with the driver. Anything on the list above is better off out of the car altogether.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.