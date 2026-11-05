3 Ways Retirees Can Fight Loneliness, From Clubs to Video Calls

Daniel Case - CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

Retirement brings freedom from the alarm clock, and for some people it also brings a quieter calendar and fewer daily run-ins with coworkers. Experts quoted by Fox News Digital offer 3 ways retirees can keep their social lives full, from joining clubs to scheduling video calls. Federal and university sources back up the broad advice.

How Common Loneliness Is in Later Life

Government Press Office (GPO) – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

According to the April 2024 Fox News Digital report by Melissa Rudy, more than one-third of older adults feel lonely at least weekly, citing the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging. The poll’s own summary from the university’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation put the 2024 figure at 33 percent of adults 50 to 80 feeling lonely some or much of the time, down only slightly from 34 percent in 2018. About 29 percent felt isolated in 2024.

The same poll found that adults 50 to 64 reported more loneliness and isolation than those 65 to 80 in every poll year, and that households under $60,000 and people living alone reported more of both. AARP Foundation, citing the 2023 poll, says 34 percent of adults 50 to 80 reported feeling isolated from others in the past year and 37 percent reported a lack of companionship.

Living alone is one risk factor worth knowing, and a report on older women living alone shows how that looks in census numbers. Other angles are covered in a look at the friendship recession among older men and in what studies suggest about having a pet later in life. The fixes below are simple, and many echo the boomer habits making a comeback. A guide to practical ways older adults can use AI shows technology can help with everyday tasks, while work-life balance guides cover daily routines more broadly.

Way One: Stay Socially Active Through Clubs, Volunteering and Classes

The first tip from Fox’s experts is to stay socially active and engaged. Neal Shah, CEO of CareYaya Health Technologies, suggests joining interest-based clubs or groups, volunteering, attending community events or taking classes. The goal is regular contact built around something to do, which gives conversations a starting point.

The National Institute on Aging says much the same. Its page of tips for staying connected, content reviewed in July 2024, suggests taking up an old hobby, trying something new or joining a class, where people with similar interests may be found. It also lists walking clubs, getting to know neighbors, joining a faith-based organization and using community and senior centers, public libraries and local social service agencies. It adds that volunteering and joining a community cause can reduce loneliness and give a sense of purpose.

The University of Michigan poll team points in the same direction. Its summary recommends connecting older adults with local resources such as senior centers, veterans’ groups, volunteer opportunities and Area Agencies on Aging. A club does not have to be formal, either, and the social norms that discourage reaching out first deserve a second look. Many of the little rituals from earlier decades were built around showing up at the same place every week.

Way Two: Nurture the Relationships Already There

The second tip is to maintain existing relationships. Shah says adopting a pet can provide companionship and a sense of purpose. Dr. Carl Nassar, a psychotherapist in Fort Collins, Colorado, recommends card games, book clubs, bingo or quiz nights and faith groups, and notes that people are wired to want to be together.

The NIA suggests setting aside time each day to contact family, friends and neighbors by phone, text, email or social media, and notes that letters and cards also help maintain friendships. None of this requires a new social circle. A weekly card game with the same four people or a standing coffee with a neighbor can do more than an ambitious plan that never gets started.

Way Three: Lean on Video Calls and Technology

The third tip is to use technology when family and friends live far away. Dr. Eric Tam of Mighty Health suggests scheduling video chats or texts, and Shah recommends video calls, social media and online forums, as well as in-home care or companion programs for regular interaction, according to Fox News Digital.

The NIA lists video chat and smart speakers as ways to stay engaged. For anyone who is not comfortable with the technology, it recommends taking a class at a local library or community center.

Fox also notes that, according to studies it cites, lonely adults over 50 are more susceptible to financial scams, which is one more reason to keep regular contact with trusted people.

Where to Find Local Help

AARP Foundation gathers resources on loneliness and social isolation through its Connect2Affect program. Topics include making new friends, staying safe when connecting online, coping with grief or loss, and finding volunteer opportunities. It also offers a self-assessment of the risk of social isolation.

The 3 tips fit together. A club or volunteer shift supplies the activity, an existing friendship or a pet supplies the company, and a video call fills the gaps when distance gets in the way.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Daniel Case – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons