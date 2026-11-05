Night Owls Often Share These 6 Traits That Have Little to Do With Laziness

Andreas Trepte - CC BY-SA 2.5/Wikimedia Commons

Staying up past midnight has a reputation problem, and the word usually pinned on it is lazy. A recent Upworthy roundup of therapist commentary argues the opposite, describing six traits that night owls tend to share and that have little to do with sleeping in.

None of the six is a diagnosis or a verdict. Each is a tendency, and some rest on published research while others rest on what counselors notice in their offices. Here is what each trait looks like and how firmly it is backed.

Curious Minds and a Taste for Risk

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The first trait is curiosity. According to Upworthy, in a piece by Emily Shiffer published Oct. 30, 2026, licensed clinical social worker Somer Welch says research has found some association between evening chronotypes and openness to experience. Her reasoning is simple: the late hours leave room to chase an idea without the interruptions of a normal day, the same open space that shapes the creativity of people who daydream a lot.

That fits a pattern many night owls know well. Plenty of everyday rules, from early meetings to early dinners, were built around morning people, which is why a list of 15 social norms that should be abandoned can read differently after dark.

Creativity has its own research trail. An archived Attn: roundup describes work from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, led by Prof. Marina Giampietro, which found that late sleepers were more likely than early risers to come up with alternative solutions to a problem. The roundup gives no sample size or date, so it works best as a pointer rather than proof.

The second trait is a willingness to take risks. Laurie Groh, a licensed professional counselor in Milwaukee, tells Upworthy that night owls show a greater willingness to take chances. A University of Chicago study backs the general idea. University of Chicago News reported in 2014 that Prof. Dario Maestripieri looked at 201 participants (110 men and 91 women) and found night owls generally took more risks, with night-owl women matching the risk-taking of men. The sample came from business-school graduate students, so it is a narrow slice of the population, and a late schedule can make work-life balance a bit of a puzzle in the real world.

A Loose Grip on Routine and an Independent Streak

Trait three is a looser relationship with schedules. Counselor Stephanie Levitt says night owls tend to score lower on conscientiousness, the Big Five trait that covers being organized and punctual. A larger study points in the same direction. Neuroscience News summarized work from the University of Warwick and the University of Tartu covering 2,515 Estonian adults, in which people with higher conscientiousness tended to be earlier chronotypes, while less self-disciplined people tended to have later ones.

The researchers stress that the cause and effect remain unclear. Sleep timing could shape personality, personality could shape sleep timing, or shared genes could influence both. Planners get their own trait lists, such as those for people who are always early, people who write everything down and bed makers, and the contrast with night owls is part of the fun.

Trait four is independent thinking. Sandra Kushnir, a licensed marriage and family therapist, says night owls tend to be comfortable doing their own thing, and that many do their best thinking when nobody needs anything from them. Upworthy notes that this one is a clinical observation with no study attached, and it is not the same problem as the one in a guide on how to stop procrastinating. Evening solitude is the kind of old-fashioned ritual covered in a piece on little rituals from the 80s and 90s that disappeared without much notice.

Novelty-Seeking and Night-Time Feelings

The fifth trait is a pull toward the new. Groh says novelty seeking is a tendency of night owls and that fresh interests can be part of what keeps someone awake. Research from the University of Heidelberg, described in Psychology Today in 2017, reported that evening types scored higher on novelty seeking than morning types, with the “neither” group landing in the middle. The same analysis found evening types scored lower on persistence and cooperation, a reminder that these patterns are mixed rather than flattering across the board.

Trait six is emotional depth, with a side of restlessness. Kushnir says night owls often process feelings at night, when the day goes quiet, which can make them more reflective and self-aware. It can also mean overthinking at 1 a.m. Neither schedule has a monopoly on depth.

Kushnir adds that many night owls are born that way and carry a genetic variant linked to staying up late. If that holds, the label lazy misses the point entirely, since the body clock was running late long before the first alarm went off.

What the Research Can and Cannot Say

The headline on the Upworthy piece credits psychologists, but the experts quoted are licensed therapists, counselors and social workers. That is not a flaw, since clinicians spend hours listening to people, but it does mean the six traits come with different levels of support. Openness, lower conscientiousness and novelty seeking have published studies behind them. Independent thinking and emotional depth are clinical impressions.

The studies themselves carry limits. The Chicago sample was small and drawn from graduate students. The Warwick study found associations, not causes. None of it says every night owl is risky, creative or restless, and plenty of early risers are curious and independent too.

What the research does support is a modest conclusion: a late body clock tends to travel with a particular mix of personality tendencies, and laziness is not on the list. A person who is up at midnight might simply be working, thinking, tinkering or reading, which is hardly a character flaw.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Andreas Trepte – CC BY-SA 2.5/Wikimedia Commons