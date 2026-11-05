11 Small Ways Married Men Show Love That Wives Often Miss

Andre Hunter (dre0316) - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Plenty of husbands are not big on speeches, and plenty of wives have noticed. A YourTango list from August 2025 argues that married men often show love through small acts that are easy to overlook. The 11 ways it names are listed below, along with what researchers and relationship experts say about noticing them.

Everyday Effort: Chores, Texts and Shared Downtime

JD Mason – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

According to YourTango’s list by staff writer Zayda Slabbekoorn, the first way is sharing the household load. Doing chores together, or taking on extra housework when a partner is struggling, can be an act of care even if it goes unmentioned. The second is calling or texting for no reason, a casual check-in that helps keep a husband connected during a busy day. The third is sharing leisure time, even when that means doing nothing much, such as reading on the couch or watching a movie.

The list is not alone in pointing to chores and shared time. A University of Florida piece on how men and women express affection, reviewed by family scientist Victor Harris, describes a study of about 150 couples followed for 13 years after their weddings. According to the wives, husbands who felt more in love were more likely to initiate sex and to share leisure activities and household chores. Guides to work-life balance and a list of boomer habits making a comeback both circle the idea that time together has to be protected.

That connects to a long line of coverage about what couples do when they are still madly in love, and to the way small behaviors get misread by the people around them.

Paying Attention: Details, Listening and Thoughtful Gifts

The fourth way is remembering small things. Recalling how a partner takes coffee, or noticing when a partner is overwhelmed, can make that partner feel valued, according to YourTango. The fifth is listening closely, which the list says helps partners feel heard and makes disagreements safer to handle. The sixth is the intentional gift: a personalized present, as opposed to a generic one, suggests a partner is especially valued.

The Gottman Institute explains why such moments matter. Its page on turning toward instead of away defines a “bid” as any attempt to get attention, affirmation or affection, and says bids can be as small as a smile or a wink. In a study of newlyweds followed up six years later, couples who stayed married turned toward each other 86 percent of the time. Couples who divorced averaged 33 percent. The institute adds that missing a bid is more damaging than rejecting one, because rejection at least leaves room for repair. The same finding turned up in a piece on couples who answered small requests for attention, and a report on small relationship habits couples can overlook covers the other side of the ledger. Small habits like these fit alongside a list of little things wives do that husbands appreciate, and a look at little rituals that faded shows how easily routines slip away.

Closeness: Touch, Mirroring and the Better Side of the Bed

The seventh way is subtle physical touch. YourTango says small nonverbal gestures and physical closeness can signal love and intention, and that they matter more to men. The eighth is mirroring body language, which the list ties to the brain’s response to close relationships. The ninth is giving the better portion: taking the smaller slice, or the less comfortable side of the bed, shows a willingness to set personal comfort aside.

Gottman’s page on rituals of connection offers concrete versions of closeness. Examples include a six-second kiss when partners reunite, 20 minutes set aside to listen without trying to fix anything, and phones down for the first 10 minutes after reuniting.

Opening Up and Bringing a Partner In

The tenth way is expressing emotions. Men in secure relationships may open up and share feelings, even during conflict, which the list reads as a sign of trust. The eleventh is bringing a wife into his world, introducing her to friends, colleagues and hobbies, which YourTango presents as a sign of love and admiration.

The Gottman Institute’s emotional bank account explainer treats each of these moments as a deposit. It recommends aiming for five positive interactions for every negative one during conflict and 20 for every negative one in everyday life, and suggests a stress-reducing conversation of 20 to 30 minutes that does not focus on the marriage itself.

What the Research Says About the Pattern

Not every claim in a list like this is settled. The University of Florida piece, which describes a 2012 study in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin by Schoenfeld, Bredow and Huston, found some differences between spouses. Wives who felt more in love were less likely to criticize or complain, according to their husbands. Both husbands and wives were more verbally affectionate when they felt more in love, which contradicts the stereotype that men avoid saying how they feel. The author concludes that men and women are “more alike than different.”

Utah State University Extension, in its page on love languages, adds a caution of its own: Gary Chapman’s framework has been understudied, a person can have more than one love language, and the way someone likes to give love may differ from the way they like to receive it. The useful takeaway is modest. Small gestures are worth noticing, and asking a partner what registers as love works better than guessing.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Andre Hunter (dre0316) – CC0/Wikimedia Commons